GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Extension Homemakers would like to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year.
As we look back, 2019 has been a crazy year, but we all have a lot to be thankful for such as our home, family and friends. We have just finished the holiday season with new memories each year. Each family has their own traditions. One of ours is to go to the live nativity at New Point Christian Church. They has done this for many years and do a great job and reminds of what Christmas is all about.
We have our family Christmas on Christmas Eve after we have attended church services. Of course, we have our usual homemade pizza and everyone brings some snacks or treats. We have lots of cookies of all sorts. It is great to be able to spend time with family. We will be busy after we put away the tree and the trimmings since we got three puzzles for Christmas. One of my favorites things to do this time of the year along with all our word search and puzzle books. Then, of course, my next job is to get back to working on some quilts, another of my favorite jobs. Well I wouldn’t call it a job, just a hobby.
I think we have had enough cookies so I will give a few other recipes to try.
Tangy Pork Chops
3 bone-in loin chops
dash of pepper
2 medium onions, chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
1 green pepper, sliced
1 14 1/2 oz. stewed tomatoes
1/2 c. ketchup
2 T. cider vinegar
2 T. brown sugar
2 T. Worcestershire sauce
1 T. lemon juice
1 tsp. beef bouillon granules
3 T. cornstarch
2 T. cold water
Place chops in 3-quart slow cooker; sprinkle with pepper. Add onions, celery, green pepper and tomatoes. Combine ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire, sauce, lemon juice and bouillon granules,pour over vegetables. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or until tender. Combine cornstarch and water, stir into liquid in cooker. Cover and cook on high 30 minutes or until thickened. Serve with hot buttered rice or mashed potatoes. Makes 4 servings.
Roast Beef Pasta Skillet
1 c. uncooked spiral pasta
1/2 c. chopped onion
1 tsp. olive oil
1 tsp. butter
1 c. cubed cooked roast beef
1 tsp. pepper
1/2 c. chopped tomato
12 c/ grated Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta according to directions. In a skillet, saute onion in oil and butter until tender. Add beef and pepper and heat through. Drain pasta; add to beef. Stir in tomato and cheese.
Makes 2 servings.
Cheese Chicken Soup
4 c. cooked, cubed chicken breast
2 cans cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 16 oz. pkg. frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
3 1/2 c. water
1 can 14 1/2 oz. diced potatoes, drained
1 pkg. 16 oz. process cheese cubed
In a Dutch oven, combine the first five ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 8 – 10 minutes. Stir in cheese just until melted, do not boil.
Makes 8 servings.
Quick Apple Dumplings
2 medium apples
1 8 oz. pkg. refrigerated crescent roll dough
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. butter
1 c. orange juice
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 c. finely chopped pecans
Peel and core apples; cut each into fourths. Unroll and separate crescent roll dough. Wrap each apple section in a crescent roll. Place in a 8-inch square, greased pan. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Combine butter, sugar and orange juice in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove from and heat and stir in vanilla. Pour over dumplings. Sprinkle with pecans. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. This is also a good way to use up those oranges and make fresh squeezed juice.
Orange Pound Cake
1 1/2 c. softened butter
3 c. sugar
5 eggs
31/2 c. flour
1 tsp. cream of tartar
1 1.2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 c. milk
1/2 c. plus 5 T. orange juice, divided
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. almond extract
4 T. orange zest divided
1 1/c. powdered sugar
Cream butter and sugar until fluffy, add eggs one at a time. Combine dry ingredients and add to creamed mixture along with milk and 1/2 c. plus 2 T. of orange juice. Mix until blended; stir in extracts and 2 T. orange zest. Pour into a greased and floured 10 inch bundt pan; bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 25 min. Cool combine powdered sugar, remaining orange zest and enough remaining orange juice to make a glaze to pour over cooled cake
