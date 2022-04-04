GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Family YMCA "Healthy Kids Day" is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at the local Y.
The one day event that mirrors the 30 year YUSA National initiative of keeping kids healthy will give children and their parents the opportunity to learn the importance of healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity, mental and emotional well-being and developing healthy habits to serve them as they progress through life.
In a festival-like atmosphere in the blue gymnasium at the Y, families will enjoy games, activities, open swimming, healthy snacks, contests and prizes with local vendors and community partner booths, all in the name of health and all free to the public.
Usually scheduled toward the end of the school year, this event will be the first Healthy Kids Day separate from the traditional Easter egg hunt scheduled at the Y yearly during this time. And with the last two years of the pandemic forcing one event to go "virtual" and cancel the other entirely, Wellness Coordinator Dawn Ernstes is excited.
"It's been a couple years since we've had this event so we're still working out the details, but it's really going to be a great chance to show kids what's available here. It's going to be a good day and a great chance for kids to participate in something really great," Ernstes said.
It's not going to be all vendors and health. There's a lot of fun scheduled as well. Decatur County Memorial Hospital will be available with an ambulance for kids to explore, Koenig's will be supplying a tractor for kids attending to investigate, and Sweet's Wrecker Service will have a tow truck on hand.
"As part of the healthy initiative, we'll also be serving 250 healthy meals on a first-come, first-served basis," Ernstes said.
Without the Easter Bunny stopping by this year, the event will be pared back from the usual collection of 300 to 500 kids, but Healthy Kids will focus more on that.
The focus this year will also be on something not usually discussed at such an event: mental health.
"This will be all about getting kids ready for the summer, and we'll also have a lot of the staff here from the summer camp experience to make kids feel a bit more comfortable," Ernstes said. "So kids will have an idea of what they're looking at when summer camp starts on May 31st."
Registration for the Summer Day Camp has officially begun and will continue until May 6. The first couple of weeks of Summer Day Camp will be the kickoff, and then week 3 will have a Hawaiian theme. After that come the Color Wars, a Disney Week, a patriotic week celebrating "America, America," followed by a week of "Blowing off Steam."
From July 18 to the 22 will be the "Pawerhouse Science week, and the whole summer-long camp finishes off with "Water World."
The entire experience will give kids the chance to craft, play some sports and team building games, listen to special speakers and, of course, swim!
Ernstes has worked as a personal trainer until coming to the DCFYMCA 8 years ago.
"The part that's great about the YMCA is that there's something out here for literally everyone, and we never turn away someone because they can't pay. Here, it isn't all about the almighty dollar," Ernstes said. "Everybody really is welcome here and everyone really is included regardless of race, gender or inability to pay."
