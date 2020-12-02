INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) has announced his nominations for U.S. service academy appointments.
Applications were received from 160 high school students, and a select group was interviewed by an advisory board chosen by Senator Young. Out of 70 interviewed, 32 exemplary young men and women from across Indiana received a nomination from Senator Young.
A nomination does not guarantee admission to a service academy, but is required in order to be considered. Nominees are chosen based on personal merit. Criteria considered include evidence of character, leadership, academic excellence, physical aptitude, and extracurricular activities.
“I had the privilege of recommending a talented group of Hoosiers for admission to the United States service academies this year,” said Senator Young. “These young men and women are highly qualified to serve our country and I’m very proud of their hard work. I wish them the best of luck in their application process.”
Senator Young’s service academy nominees include:
United States Military Academy
Richard Block, Versailles
Taige Mummert, Shelbyville
