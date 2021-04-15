SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - Recycling is an ever-changing industry. Over the years, SEIRD has fielded countless questions from community members about how to #RecycleRight.
Although there’s always something new, over the next two columns (April and May), I’ll address some of the most frequently asked questions by those who call our office and visit our recycling centers.
Today, you’ll find 10 questions on a variety of general topics. In May, I’ll focus on a list of “Do you accept…?” questions about unique materials.
Do you purchase aluminum cans/scrap metal? No, we do not pay for these items. We use the revenue made from these materials to fund our programs, such as our One Man’s Trash and Trash Talk publications, and our educational programs held at local schools.
What do I do with old paints/stains? We accept oil based paints and stains during our annual Household Hazardous Waste collection days, and year-round at our Jefferson County Recycling Center located inside the old Jefferson Proving Grounds. Visit www.seird.org to locate facility addresses and upcoming HHW collection dates. We do not accept latex paint. Dry out latex paint and dispose of it in your landfill waste stream.
How do I dry out latex paint? Pop the lid and let the sun dry it out or add shredded newspaper and mix in until solid.
Do you accept all plastics? No. The recycling market for different types of plastics is ever-changing. Currently, we only accept plastics #1 or #2 that are bottle or jug shaped. Stay tuned as these guidelines may change in the future.
What do I do with my yogurt and cottage cheese containers? Unfortunately, we do not currently have an outlet for these items, which are usually plastics #4, #5, or #6. These containers can be reused in a variety of ways, such as for storage, as garden pots, or in craft projects. Otherwise they must be placed with your waste destined for the landfill.
You did not pick up my curbside recyclables. What happened? While we help communities develop curbside recycling programs, we are not the providers of these services. Please check with your city or town to find out what company services your curbside recycling program and contact that company.
Can I bring you my used/worn out vehicle? No, we do not accept vehicles. Please contact a local scrap metal company to dispose of your vehicle.
Which automotive waste items are acceptable? We can help you recycle used motor oil, hydraulic fluid, and anti-freeze. Although used, these wastes must be otherwise clean and non-contaminated by other substances. The limit for these fluids may not exceed 10 gallons per person per visit. We also recycle oil filters, automotive batteries, and tires.
Do you take tires? Yes, at varying prices depending upon the type of tire. Please visit www.seird.org and view your town/county’s recycling brochure for a full list of accepted tires, fees, and limits.
Which electronics do you charge for? There is a $15 recycling fee charged for items with a screen, such as computer monitors, laptops/tablets/smartphones, and TVs. This fee helps offset the costs we incur in handling these items.
Hopefully this list is helpful as you strive to be a resource-minded citizen when it comes to disposing of your waste. Of course, there will always be more questions to answer, so feel free to call SEIRD at 812-574-4080 for more guidance, and stay tuned for Part 2 of our series next month.
The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is “your partner in protecting the earth.” SEIRD services seven Indiana counties including: Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, and Switzerland.
Visit www.SEIRD.org for more information.
