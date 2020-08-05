RUSH COUNTY – The Milroy chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Tau had a pool party meeting on July 8 at Eleanor Columbe’s home.
Eleanor and Mary Ann Crisman prepared a taco fest buffet for the members. Seventeen of 23 members were present.
After the reciting of the opening verse, roll call was held. Considering the pandemic, members were asked to respond where they dream to visit. Many fascinating places were shared.
The May meeting minutes were accepted.
The treasurer discussed the 2020-2021 General Fund and the Project reports. Also, she reported the current status.
The corresponding secretary reported an action correspondence for voting on National projects. The members voted for the delegates to vote as the members decided.
Standing Committees reported. The publicity chair reported that the Daily News printed the chapter’s May meeting and the report is placed on the chapter’s Facebook page. The scholarship recipient is Julia Holland, who will attend Butler University and major in Art.
Several project reports were given. Our flower project with Emma’s Flowers has increased for the year. 1st in sales Jane Niccum, 2nd Carolyn Logsdon, 3rd Darilyn Bedel. They were each presented a prize. We earn a good percentage of Rada orders. There are three boxes of Cards for a Cause left for sale. Cynthia’s Fashion Show is tentatively Nov. 8.
There was discussion on our Convention 2022 about what we will present at the 2020 National Convention. It was decided to take a picture of the group after the meeting (members were asked to wear a black shirt/blouse). It will be shown with the picture of the convention center and comments for the 2022 Convention. Also, the logo for the 2022 Convention was decided on.
Brags & Complaints were stated with members paying a dollar. This money will be used for a Zeta Tau event.
The final business was the PIX closing which was recited.
