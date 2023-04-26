On Wednesday, March 8, Zeta Tau members met at Milroy United Methodist Church for a chapter monthly meeting. Suzy Mann and Barb Powers provided a tasty meal for the members. 18/19 members were present.
The meeting was opened by President Angie Fette. Members recited the Opening Verse. The secretary's and treasurer's reports were accepted.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter's monthly reports.
Julie Tackett, Coorespondence, reported that our chapter had received thank you's from the following organizations that our group helps: Paws for a Cause; RCCF for our contribution for the Grant Brower fund; Ball State University for the Speech & Hearing program; and the Indiana Symphony.
The Indiana State Association of Psi Iota Xi had a convention coming up April 21 and 22. Eleanor Columbe, Indiana State Secretary, and delegates PNP Carolyn Logsdon and Julie Tackett, ad PNP Andrea Niedenthal planned to attend.
Our chapter has contributed to Milroy Elementary's kindergarten classes for each child to plan and have their own personal book. Each book will have their own answers to the pages. A book to keep forever. What a great way to promote reading! We plan to continue to help, if it continues for the future.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. Our chapter has a flower project with Sunrise Greenhouse and Rebecca's Greenhouse. Members have tickets if anyone is interested of participating, which our chapter would appreciate!
Jane Niccum will be collecting any orders for RADA. Items will be delivered and be ready for distributing at the May meeting.
Birthdays and anniversaries were mentioned.
Brags & Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter's project. Several gave a dollar or more and reported on happenings in their lives.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
Need a gift? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
