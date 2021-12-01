On Wednesday, November 10, Zeta Tau members met at Milroy United Methodist Church. Dianna Owen and Angie Fette had a nice meal for the members.
The meeting was opened by President Mary Ann Crisman. Members recited the Opening Verse. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were accepted.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter’s monthly reports. Suzy Mann, Mental Health chair, received several items for her to deliver to the Rush County nursing homes. Julie Tackett will find out about Rush County families that might need assistance for the holiday. Lisa Switzer and Judy Miller have scheduled the December Clothe-A-Child event for Milroy Elementary students; it will be on December 6. Judy will be checking with Changing Footprints to see about shoes and boots, too. Dianna Owen and Eleanor Columbe will be working on the Christmas gift of a book for each of the 1st-graders at Milroy Elementary. They will be receiving a hard back book to have for their very own.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. Mary Ann Crisman will be checking with Cynthia’s Hallmark for a fundraiser on Sunday, April 3.
The chapter’s 1968 Helicon picture of two little girls is in need of a permanent home. Suzy Mann will check with the Milroy United Methodist church council to see if it could be hung in the fellowship hall.
Zeta Tau will be hosting the 2022 National Convention. Members are working to make it a fantastic convention.
Brags & Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter’s project. Several gave a dollar or more and reported on happenings in their lives.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
Our next meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, at Dana Fussner’s home with Andrea Niedenthal as co-hostess.
Need a gift? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
