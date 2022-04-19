INDIANA - The NRA Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF), NRA's political action committee, has given Lindsay Patterson a grade of AQ. The AQ grade is the highest grade that can be given to a non-incumbent.
Patterson (R-Brookville) is running for the Indiana House of Representatives District 55 seat currently held by Cindy Ziemke. Ziemke recently announced her retirement.
“I’m pleased to have received the AQ rating from the NRA political action committee. I strongly believe our right to carry shall not be infringed upon. As a concealed carry permit holder, NRA member, and mother to avid hunters, I’m adamant about protecting the Second Amendment as one of the most basic American rights.”
Lindsay said she welcomes the NRA's support.
“I’m the clear choice for all NRA members, gun owners, and sportsmen in Indiana’s 55th district. I urge them to spread the news to like-minded Second Amendment friends to vote Lindsay Patterson for State Representative District 55.”
The NRA Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) is NRA's political action committee. The NRA-PVF ranks political candidates - irrespective of party affiliation - based on voting records, public statements, and their responses to an NRA-PVF questionnaire.
NRA relies on a very simple premise: when provided with the facts, the nation's elected officials will recognize that "gun control" schemes are an infringement on the Second Amendment and a proven failure in fighting crime. The importance of this premise lies in the knowledge that, as one U.S. Congressman put it, "The gun lobby is people."
