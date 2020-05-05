GREENSBURG - Since 1976, Storie's Restaurant has been a Decatur County staple.
Food lovers, passers-by and residents alike have been drawn to the restaurant on the south side of the Greensburg square for delicious tenderloins, fried chicken, homemade pies and a wide range of other homemade foods for the duration of the 43 year history of the eatery.
Now, the local landmark is for sale, a decision that wasn't made lightly.
More than a year's worth of discussions and talks between sibling owners Don and Chuck Storie led to the decision for a change.
Don, 71, and Chuck, 69, have decided that after years of hard work in the restaurant industry, it is time to wind down business and look for a new owner.
"We started discussing this about a year and a half ago," Chuck Storie said. "That is also probably when the rumors began traveling around. It has come time, though, to let it change hands."
Storie explained that while they do not plan to walk away from the store and simply lock the doors and leave, there is desire to sell and move on in order to enjoy retirement.
Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh shared his thoughts on what the restaurant means to the Greensburg community.
"Storie's is an iconic part of Greensburg," Marsh said. "Very rarely will I run into someone who has been to Greensburg and they not mention Storie's pie, they all have a favorite."
With decades of service behind them, Chuck Storie shared what he holds closest to his heart after all of the time spent in the restaurant.
"The people," Storie said. "More than anything, I will remember all of the people we have come to know and have gotten to meet. That has been the best part, I think."
Storie recalled the opportunities to meet politicians like Vice President Mike Pence, Congressman Luke Messer and more.
Mayor Marsh recalled the same memories in reminscing about Storie's.
"I recall meeting then-candidate for Congress Luke Messer at a campaign stop up in the front window," Marsh said. "Because of Storie's importance in the community, the front window tables have been a stopping point for campaigns and gatherings for decades."
Mayor Marsh welcomes a new owner to continue serving the community in one of the staples of the Greensburg downtown district.
"A buyer willing to take on the legacy will have some big shoes to fill, but they will be buying a piece of our history and becoming an active member of our future," Marsh said. "I look forward to working with them as we discover what is next for Greensburg together."
