GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education has approved a one-time $10,000 supplemental payment stipend for the 2022-2023 school year for North Decatur High School football coach Steve Stirn. The vote was 5-2 in favor of the stipend.
Local resident Chris Ogle asked the school board and Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns whether there was any type of contractual obligation for Coach Stirn to stay beyond the year if he was given the $10,000 supplemental payment.
"The way the supplemental payment legislation was written, nobody is bound to anything beyond when they received it for that year," Superintendent Burns said. "So there's nothing to hold anybody in any position that receives this, at this point in time or moving forward, beyond the current school year."
Regarding the $10,000, $5,000 was earmarked for the retention of a teacher and another $5,000 for a successful [football] season, according to Superintendent Burns.
The next regular meeting of the DCCS board is at 6 p.m. April 12 at the corporation's central 0ffice, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
