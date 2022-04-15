RUSHVILLE — Rush County Community Foundation’s CIRCLe Fund members are eager to award an impact grant of a minimum of $10,000, up to $20,000 to an organization serving Rush County and Rush County residents. The CIRCLe is interested in innovative programs or projects that are responsive to community needs, partnerships, and collaborative efforts. Emphasis or first priority will be given to projects serving women and/or children. The application deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Applications are available at the RCCF office at 117 N Main St., or on the RCCF website: www.rushcountyfoundation.org. Applications should be turned into the RCCF office.
To be eligible to apply organizations must be located in or provide service to residents within Rush County, Indiana. Generally, grants will be awarded to tax-exempt organizations classified as 501©(3) charities. Questions concerning the grant application should be directed to Cindy Taff (765) 932-2872.
The 2021 CIRCLe Fund grant recipient was the Rushville Public Library’s (RPL) “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. A partnership between RPL, First5 Rush County’s Early Learning Coalition and local childcare and healthcare providers puts new books in the hands of every Rush County child from birth to age five several times a year.
Caregivers track each time a book is read via an app. The goal is for each child to have finished 1,000 read-throughs by the time they enter kindergarten.
“Reading to very young children (0-4) sets the stage for a child’s entire school career. Making sure all Rush County children have the same starting point entering kindergarten will pay dividends in our community for years to come,” Nicki Kirchoff, RPL Director, shared.
Cindy Taff, one of the CIRCLe Fund’s founding members, agreed, “The potential for a lasting impact on our community is immeasurable. The coalition of organizations working together and the enthusiasm they have is exactly what the CIRCLe founders had in mind when we started the fund eight years ago.”
Meeting the philanthropic needs of Rush County since 1991, The Rush County Community Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit public charity established to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County, Indiana, not only today, but for our future generations.
The CIRCLe Fund – Chicks Improving Rush County Life, provides female donors an opportunity to promote and support programs that make a meaningful impact on Rush County. Since 2014 the CIRCLe Fund has awarded grants totaling $98,557.72.
Information provided
