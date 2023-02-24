STATEHOUSE – Proposed legislation supported by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) providing a "13th check" to retired public employees and teachers is one step closer to becoming law after advancing out of the Indiana House of Representatives.
This legislation would provide a one-time, post-retirement payment designed to help cover cost-of-living gaps, as well as a $50 increase in 2023 and 2024. Payments would be based on an employee's number of years vested in their retirement plan.
"Public servants like our teachers and state police officers play vital roles," Frye said. "Our public retirees have given years of service to the state and this legislation is a great way to recognize them and show our appreciation."
Frye said those who are a part of Indiana’s public pension program would receive a 13th check, including teachers, public employees, state excise police, gaming agents, gaming control officers, conservation officers and state police officers.
The Central Indiana AFL-CIO, the Indiana Retired Teachers Association and the Retired Indiana Public Employees Association support this legislation, which now heads to the Indiana Senate for consideration.
Learn more about House Bill 1028 and track it through the legislative process at iga.in.gov.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.