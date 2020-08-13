GREENSBURG - The Decatur County United Fund has awarded $14,000 in grants through the $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
Girls Inc. has been granted $5,000 to hire an additional facilitator to provide the virtual health and substance abuse classes to meet E-Learning requirements.
In addition, St. Mary’s School is receiving $9,000 to hire a CNA Nurse to help meet CDC guidelines, an additional server for their computer system needed for E-Learning and individualized learning aids for the preschool and after-school program.
To date, $71,094 has been awarded to eight nonprofit agencies serving Decatur County from the ERI Grant.
These grants are made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member.
Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 and must be a nonprofit organization that provides health and human services in Decatur County and has an immediate need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grantees must address a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards, and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of United Fund Board President, Jayne McCleland, United Fund Treasurer Brad Schutte, and Executive Director Joane Cunningham. Other key partners include the Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, Board President Daryl Tressler along with Alex Sefton, Resource Development Director. Also serving on the committee is Mayor Josh Marsh and Commissioner Rick Nobbe.
For more information, contact Joane Cunningham, Executive Director at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
