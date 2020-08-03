INDIANAPOLIS - More than 150 Hoosier farm families have been awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, the farm must be kept in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
“Heritage and endurance are two words that come to mind when reflecting on our great state,” Crouch said. “This award captures the essence of Indiana and the many individuals that help ensure Indiana agriculture perseveres.”
Ripley
- Eckstein, 1903, Centennial Award
- Gookins, 1901, Centennial Award
- Huber – Hoff, 1858, Sesquicentennial Award
- Peggy Ann McCoy – Ehlers, 1864, Sesquicentennial Award
Rush
- Byron E. Smith, 1840, Centennial Award
- Mahan, 1914, Centennial Award
Since the program was established in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.
Families were eligible for three different award distinctions. Based on the age of their farm, they received the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
This year, two families are being recognized with the Bicentennial Award; the Paul E. Henry farm from Fayette county was established in 1819 and the Ferguson farm from Lawrence county was established in 1820.
“To keep a family farm working and in the same family for over 100 years is a tremendous feat,” Kettler said. “Agriculture has always been at the core of Indiana and of these individuals. Recognizing our longstanding Hoosier farming families is always an honor.”
Due to the current ongoing pandemic, Lt. Governor Crouch and ISDA Director Kettler were unable to host a traditional Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony. Individual family ceremonies were held at the Statehouse today and more families are set to be recognized on August 7, all following Governor Holcomb’s ordinances, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s orders and the CDC guidelines.
