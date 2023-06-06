GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Community High School Class of 2023 turned their tassels during a 9 a.m. commencement ceremony Saturday in the school gym.
Dressed in their caps and gowns, 153 seniors stepped up on stage to receive their high school diplomas and then step off into their lives.
The school band and choirs, led by Jeremiah Bose and assistant band director Lisa Cary, opened the ceremony with an instrumental before launching into “Pomp and Circumstance” and the National Anthem.
Senior Class Vice President Macey Smith led the assemblage in the Pledge of Allegiance and then Senior Class President Brack Rayles welcomed those in attendance, congratulating the senior class on their achievements and calling them “a testament to determination and resilience.”
Rayles thanked the teachers, saying “your dedication and passion have inspired us and left an unforgettable mark on our lives.”
“We are on the precipice of a world filled with endless opportunities and infinite potential,” he said.
He bid his classmate congratulations for their success and advised them of the future, saying “as we step into the unknown, we must embrace the challenges with open hearts and open minds.”
After Rayles spoke, the GCHS Choir performed “I’ll Remember You” by Terre McPheeters under the tutelage of Choir Director Melissa Simpson.
GCHS graduated five valedictorians this year, each earning the same GPA and deserving of the title.
Macey Smith and Kenedee Lowe gave individual speeches while Jenna Foster, Christina Fogg and Ella Chapman spoke as a trio to deliver theirs.
Salutatorian Josie Nobbe also offered her thoughts for the day, using humor and sentimentality to sum up the event.
Principle Grant Peters then delivered a short address, boasting of the class’s many notable accomplishments. He touted their grant and scholarship award totals at $3.7 million, making them the ninth GCHS graduating class to approach or surpass the $3 million mark.
“On behalf the Class of 2023 and GCHS, I thank and acknowledge all the local groups, foundation and organizations within our generous community for their continued support of the students of the community of Greensburg,” he said.
After reading those awards and explaining the various ribbons, cords and medallions each graduate wore, Superintendent of Greensburg Community Schools Tom Hunter accepted in preparation for the presentation of diplomas by School Board President Christy Norton and Senior Class Sponsor Nicole Batta.
After a touching and humorous reflection by Principal Peters, he invited the graduates to turn their tassels, and while the band played the recessional the graduates were led to the gymnasium parking lot for guest and family congratulations, ending the commencement ceremony.
