DECATUR COUNTY - Lone Tree Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution congratulate the following students for being named 2020-2021 DAR Good Citizens.
Representing North Decatur Jr.-Sr. High School is Noah Howell, the son of Joyce Geis and Chris Howell. Noah is a member of National Honor Society and SADD Club. He is a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and participates in football and baseball. He plans to attend Purdue University and major in Biomedical Engineering.
Representing South Decatur Jr.-Sr. High School is Benjamin Stier, son of Melissa and Mark Stier. Benjamin is an active member of FFA in addition to being a member of National Honor Society. He is a member of the catholic church and participates in baseball and football. Benjamin also serves as a Volunteer Fire Department Cadet for the Marion Township VFD. After graduation, he plans to obtain a four-year business degree.
Both DAR Good Citizens submitted a scholarship application containing written statements, high school transcript, letters of recommendation and a timed essay. This year’s topic was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility of Preserving It: How Do the Combined Actions of So Many Good Citizens Keep Our Nation Moving Forward?”
Both scholarship applications were scored by judges living outside of the county.
Benjamin Stier was chosen to represent Lone Tree Chapter DAR at the state level.
Lone Tree Chapter DAR would like to congratulate both young men and wish them continued success. Both will receive a monetary award and certificates later this spring.
