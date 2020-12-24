GREENSBURG - With a good deal of holiday cheer we are happy to report the 2020 Daily News Cheer Fund campaign was a success.
According to Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn, this year's Cheer Fund effort helped 642 children and 239 families with $66,856.06 raised so far; donations are still coming in.
Any remaining funds will be rolled over to help start our 110th year of Cheer Fund in 2021.
Donations are more than welcome any time of the year.
"It is truly a joy to see the donors come in the office, recognize the names of folks as I type those donations given in remembrance or in honor of someone and work with everyone on the Cheer Fund board, then seeing the families receive their items," Welborn said. "I always tell people that Decatur County folks take care of their own, and I'm proud to say it's true."
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Cheer Fund took a different form than local residents are accustomed to.
Cheer Fund delivery that normally takes place Christmas Eve morning was postponed. The traditional early morning gathering at the K of C was cancelled and an alternative to distribution of Christmas gifts was found.
"There wasn't any way we could safely pack toys and food as we normally do, so we had to do what was best in a fluid situation," Welborn said.
Recipients lined up for a contactless drive-thru pickup Saturday, December 18. Greg Westrup and his crew kept the line moving through the fairgrounds to the livestock building where Cheer Fund committee members and a handful of volunteers packed cars with milk, bread, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, eggs, mac and cheese, some donated hats and gloves, and packets with Visa gift cards for the children.
"There were a lot of smiling faces, a few happy tears, and a lot of Christmas cheer!" Welborn said. "We hope to see you next year as we look forward to returning to normal."
She also said the names of volunteer drivers involved in past campaigns will be kept on file and encourages anyone who has moved or has new contact information to let her know.
"On behalf of the Daily News and the Cheer Fund Committee, we wish you and yours a very merry Christmas and a happy, healthy new year," Welborn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.