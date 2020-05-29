GREENSBURG - The Decatur County 4-H Fair, usually scheduled for the month of July, has been cancelled.
Decatur County Fair Board President Phil Nobbe said in a statement "By a unanimous vote, the Decatur County Fair Board has decided to cancel the 2020 Fair. The 4-H Council, however, at this time will continue to plan for a non-public partial virtual/live 4-H show."
"We're are still planning on doing live events (face to face shows), but we have to overcome two hurdles," said Extension Coordinator for 4-H Development Sara Dunlap. "The first is that we have to reach Stage 5 (in Gov. Holcomb's reopening plan). That's July 4th, so for now we're planning to go. The other thing is that Purdue requires we put together a safety plan for the event. That has to be submitted a minimum of three weeks prior to our fair, and it has to be approved in order for us to continue with live events."
Assuming that all takes place, Dunlap explained how such an event will work.
"They pull their trailer in. They pull their animal off. They do their exhibit. They put the animal back on the trailer. They leave," she said.
In a press release dated May 15, Purdue Extension prohibited face-to-face meetings and events in response to COVID-19 restrictions through June 30. During this time, extension 4-H educators and 4-H volunteers are offering virtual programming to protect the health and safety of youth and families.
The release states: "County 4-H fairs may begin on July 4 if local health officials confirm the county has reached Stage 5 in the Indiana Back on Track plan. Fairs must adhere to social distancing guidelines, screen employees and volunteers working on behalf of Purdue Extension daily, and must follow industry best practices regarding disinfecting high traffic areas and offering hand sanitizer and cleaning stations to employees and guests."
The Daily News will publish further news concerning the Decatur County 4-H Fair as it develops.
