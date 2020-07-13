The “On Eagles Wings” 5k is scheduled for Aug. 28 through August 30, but, because of social distancing concerns, is virtual this year. The 5K, in its seventh year, has enjoyed more than 1,000 participants in the past and was created to celebrate the lives of Steve and Denise Butz and Don and Bar Horan, who died in 2012 in a plane crash as they were returning from a shopping trip.