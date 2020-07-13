GREENSBURG — To spare the public the risk of exposure to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers for the “On Eagle’s Wings” 5K have announced that the event will continue virtually.
Organizer Jessica Hadler said that she and the “On Eagles Wings” committee received input from Decatur County Health Department’s Sean Durbin to make the difficult decision.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Hadler. “But the committee feels this is the safest option for our participants and volunteers due to the large historic number of participants and social distancing challenges (of continuing live).”
Hadler continued, saying she and her committee were looking for ways to keep local businesses and community members involved in the event as they were in years past.
“So far we’ve established partnerships with the Sweet Shoppe and The Taap to provide special discounts for OEW5k participants. We continue to look for additional partners and would be happy to include anyone who is interested. If interested, reach out to oew5k.greensburg@gmail.com,” she said.
The event will take place August 28 to 30, and all participants will receive a shirt regardless of when they register.
Awards will be given to the top three officially submitted times for the men and women.
Race times must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 30 to oew5k.greensburg@gmail.com, and special drawings will also occur the week of the virtual race.
“We realize that 2020 has brought many changes and challenges for our community,” Hadler said. “But we are thankful for our Gold, Bronze, and Silver level sponsors that have supported us this year and in years past. Their generosity continues to astound us and this event would not be possible without their support.”
Local organizations that benefit from the On Eagles Wings proceeds include the Decatur County Community Foundation, the “On Eagles Wings” Memorial Scholarship Funk, the GCHS wrestling program, and St. Mary’s School.
For full details on plans for the 2020 On Eagles Wings Virtual 5K, go to www.stmarysfestival.org/ or look for them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.