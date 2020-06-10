GREENSBURG — The 2020 Tree City Fall Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns of social distancing and public health.
Fall Festival Board of Directors President Mark Carman said, “A lot of thought, time, and consideration was put into this decision and it was not taken lightly.”
Carman continued, saying that in light of the numbers of people affected by the virus and out of respect for healthcare workers, the board decided this was the best action to take.
“After much deliberation, input from Sean Durbin at the Decatur County Health Department, Mayor Josh Marsh, [Decatur County] Commissioner Rick Nobbe, and Police Chief Brendan Bridges, here we are,” he said.
Carman thanked committee members for their hard work and dedication to bringing to the citizens of the community a festival to look forward to, saying they are an outstanding group of people.
Carman also thanked sponsors who have donated to the Fall Festival year to year.
“We will begin in October to put together the next chapter of the Tree City Fall Festival,” he said.
The Tenderloin Throwdown, merged in the fall of 2019 with the 2020 Tree City Fall Festival, has been cancelled this year as well.
The Tree City Fall Festival Board of Directors is looking for volunteers. Interested persons should go to the Fall Festival Facebook page or Greensburg Fall Festival website and follow the links.
