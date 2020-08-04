The 2020 Rush County Fair was held virtually. The results and recognition from the fair are listed below.
GENEALOGY: Div. 1
Res. Grand Champion, Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Elizabeth Wilkinson
GENEALOGY: Div. 3
Grand Champion, Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Jorja Geise
LEADERSHIP: Level 1
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise
LEADERSHIP: Level 2
Champion, Blue Star: Catherine Neuman
LEADERSHIP: Level 3
Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue Star: Nick Amos
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Nicholas Neuman
PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 1: Color Prints
Blue Star: Adeline Horn
Blue: Lily Miller
Blue: Maggie Wicker
Blue: Ava Leising
Blue: Penelope Davis
Red: Joey Berkemeier
Blue: Taylor Sparks
Res. Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Paul Hurst
Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Anna Beth Chastain
PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 2: Color Prints
Red: Brooklyn Newbold
Blue: Andi Berkemeier
Red: Rylie Ging
Red: Liam Gurley
State Fair, Blue Star: Jorja Ellis
Res. Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Brittney Mahan
Res. Grand Champion, Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Catherine Neuman
PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 2: Color Salon
Res. Champion, Blue: Jenna Lawler
Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Josie Gurley
PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 3: Color Prints
Red: Zoe Mann
Blue: Vivian Rose
Red: Ariel Winters
Res. Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Nicholas Neuman
Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Kylee Macy
PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 3: Black & White Salon
Champion, Blue: Adam Gulley
PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 3: Color Salon
Blue: Shaun Fudge
Blue: Jeremiah Geise
Blue: Ty Ervine
Red: Joleigh Geise
Red: Michael Fudge
Blue: Audrey Gulley
Blue: Kendra Buckley
Red: Nova Tackett
Blue Star: Nick Amos
Blue Star: Araceli Leon
Res. Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Makenzie Sharp
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Carly Buckley
FLORICULTURE: Level A
Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Katelyn Corn
FLORICULTURE: Level C
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Regan Padgett
FLORICULTURE: Level D
State Fair, Champion, Blue: Makenzie Sharp
GARDEN POSTER
Completion: Isabella Oestreich
GARDEN: 5-Plate
Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue Star: Connor Hodson
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Neeko Hodson
GARDEN: 3-Plate
Champion, Blue Star: Adeline Horn
GARDEN: Onions
Blue: Aiden Wehr
GARDEN: Squash, Zucchini, or Cocozelle
Blue: Aiden Wehr
BEEKEEPING: Independent Study
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jeremiah Geise
ENTOMOLOGY: Level 3 Poster
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue: Jeremiah Geise
CORN: Beginner
Res. Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Trimm Anderson
CORN: Advanced: 10 Ears
Champion, Blue: Lincoln Peggs
CORN: Advanced: Stalks
Champion, Blue: Lincoln Peggs
CORN: Advanced: Shelled Gallon
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Nicholas Neuman
SOYBEANS: Advanced: Gallon Bag
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Nicholas Neuman
HAY: Advanced: Alfalfa
Res. Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Korbin Mastin
HAY: Advanved: Mixed
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Nicholas Neuman
TRACTOR: Poster
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue: Gavin Sherwood
TRACTOR: Maintenance/Safety Skill Video: Junior
1st: Brody Terrell
2nd: Will Cowan
3rd: Kyle Spaeth
4th: Adam Spaeth
5th: Cate Neuman
TRACTOR: Maintenance/Safety Skill Video: Senior
1st: Levi Marlatt
TRACTOR: Maintenance/Safety Lesson: Senior
1st: Jonathan Starke
2nd: Alex Spaeth
3rd: Nicholas Hoeing
TRACTOR: Senior Ag Driving Contest
1st: Levi Marlatt
TRACTOR: Junior Ag Driving Contest
1st: Will Cowan
2nd: Brody Terrell
TRACTOR: Senior Zero-Turn Driving Contest
1st: Jonathan Starke
2nd: Trevor Linville
TRACTOR: Junior Zero-Turn Driving Contest
1st: Gavin Sherwood
1st Year Participant: Levi Moore
TRACTOR: Senior Lawn & Garden Driving Contest
1st: Olivia Wehr
TRACTOR: Junior Lawn & Garden Driving Contest
1st: Aiden Wehr
2nd: Ethan Wehr
3rd: John Wehr
Thank you to our Tractor Contest Award Sponsors: Charles & Lurinda Smith & Family, Lemmons Tractor Service, Koenig Equipment, and 1st Choice Seeds – Brian Marlatt.
CONSUMER CLOTHING: Beginner
Blue Star: Katelyn Corn
Blue Star: Anna Beth Chastain
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise
CONSUMER CLOTHING: Intermediate
Blue Star: Catherine Neuman
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Savannah Abrams
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Abby Hill
CONSUMER CLOTHING: Advanced
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Joleigh Geise
SEWING: NON-WEARABLE: Grade 4
Res. Champion, Blue: Ava Leising
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Elizabeth Wilkinson
SEWING: NON-WEARABLE: Grade 5
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Claire Angle
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Melaney Mahan
SEWING: NON-WEARABLE: Grade 6
State Fair, Champion, Blue: Lauren Megee
SEWING: WEARABLE: Grade 3
Blue Star: John Wehr
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Mollie Corn
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
SEWING: WEARABLE: Grade 4
Blue Star: Olivia Naylor
Blue Star: Ethan Wehr
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Maggie Wicker
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Allison Henry
SEWING: WEARABLE: Grade 5
Blue Star: Aiden Wehr
Res. Champion, Blue: Jorja Geise
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Ellie Johnson
SEWING: WEARABLE: Grade 6
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Makenna Ripberger
SEWING: WEARABLE: Level D: Informal or Casual Wear
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Kelby Roberts
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Kendra Buckley
SEWING: WEARABLE: Level D: Dress Up
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Violet Wehr
SEWING: WEARABLE: Level D: Separates
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Olivia Wehr
SEWING: WEARABLE: Level D: Free Choice
Blue Star: Joleigh Geise
Blue Star: Isabella Wilson
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Sophia Dora
Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Carly Buckley
RECYCLING: Level A
Blue Star: Cade Gurley
Blue: Drew Miller
Blue Star: Ava Leising
Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
Blue Star: Cory Schwendenman
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Adeline Horn
Champion, Blue Star: Althea Tellas
RECYCLING: Level B
Blue Star: Jorja Geise
Blue: Kennedy Miller
Blue: Samuel Pavey
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Audrey Waits
Champion, Blue Star: McKenna Norris
RECYCLING: Level C
Blue: Gabrielle Pavey
Blue: Trevor Hunter
Blue Star: Lucas Winters
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Kendra Buckley
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Regan Padgett
RECYCLING: Level D
Blue: Courtney Jackman
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Lexi Schwendenman
Res. Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Jeremiah Geise
SCRAPBOOKING: Level A
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
Champion, Blue Star: Katen Mastin
SCRAPBOOKING: Level B
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise
Champion, Blue Star: Catherine Neuman
SCRAPBOOKING: Level C
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Olivia Smith
Champion, Blue Star: Gabrielle Pavey
SCRAPBOOKING: Level D
Blue: Morgan Daniels
Blue Star: Nicole Sammons
Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue Star: Ashley Todd
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Kourtney Ash
