The 2020 Rush County Fair was held virtually. The results and recognition from the fair are listed below.

GENEALOGY: Div. 1

Res. Grand Champion, Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Elizabeth Wilkinson

GENEALOGY: Div. 3

Grand Champion, Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Jorja Geise

LEADERSHIP: Level 1

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise

LEADERSHIP: Level 2

Champion, Blue Star: Catherine Neuman

LEADERSHIP: Level 3

Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue Star: Nick Amos

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Nicholas Neuman

PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 1: Color Prints

Blue Star: Adeline Horn

Blue: Lily Miller

Blue: Maggie Wicker

Blue: Ava Leising

Blue: Penelope Davis

Red: Joey Berkemeier

Blue: Taylor Sparks

Res. Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Paul Hurst

Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Anna Beth Chastain

PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 2: Color Prints

Red: Brooklyn Newbold

Blue: Andi Berkemeier

Red: Rylie Ging

Red: Liam Gurley

State Fair, Blue Star: Jorja Ellis

Res. Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Brittney Mahan

Res. Grand Champion, Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Catherine Neuman

PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 2: Color Salon

Res. Champion, Blue: Jenna Lawler

Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Josie Gurley

PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 3: Color Prints

Red: Zoe Mann

Blue: Vivian Rose

Red: Ariel Winters

Res. Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Nicholas Neuman

Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Kylee Macy

PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 3: Black & White Salon

Champion, Blue: Adam Gulley

PHOTOGRAPHY: Level 3: Color Salon

Blue: Shaun Fudge

Blue: Jeremiah Geise

Blue: Ty Ervine

Red: Joleigh Geise

Red: Michael Fudge

Blue: Audrey Gulley

Blue: Kendra Buckley

Red: Nova Tackett

Blue Star: Nick Amos

Blue Star: Araceli Leon

Res. Champion, State Fair, Blue Star: Makenzie Sharp

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Carly Buckley

FLORICULTURE: Level A

Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Katelyn Corn

FLORICULTURE: Level C

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Regan Padgett

FLORICULTURE: Level D

State Fair, Champion, Blue: Makenzie Sharp

GARDEN POSTER

Completion: Isabella Oestreich

GARDEN: 5-Plate

Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue Star: Connor Hodson

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Neeko Hodson

GARDEN: 3-Plate

Champion, Blue Star: Adeline Horn

GARDEN: Onions

Blue: Aiden Wehr

GARDEN: Squash, Zucchini, or Cocozelle

Blue: Aiden Wehr

BEEKEEPING: Independent Study

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jeremiah Geise

ENTOMOLOGY: Level 3 Poster

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue: Jeremiah Geise

CORN: Beginner

Res. Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Trimm Anderson

CORN: Advanced: 10 Ears

Champion, Blue: Lincoln Peggs

CORN: Advanced: Stalks

Champion, Blue: Lincoln Peggs

CORN: Advanced: Shelled Gallon

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Nicholas Neuman

SOYBEANS: Advanced: Gallon Bag

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Nicholas Neuman

HAY: Advanced: Alfalfa

Res. Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Korbin Mastin

HAY: Advanved: Mixed

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Nicholas Neuman

TRACTOR: Poster

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue: Gavin Sherwood

TRACTOR: Maintenance/Safety Skill Video: Junior

1st: Brody Terrell

2nd: Will Cowan

3rd: Kyle Spaeth

4th: Adam Spaeth

5th: Cate Neuman

TRACTOR: Maintenance/Safety Skill Video: Senior

1st: Levi Marlatt

TRACTOR: Maintenance/Safety Lesson: Senior

1st: Jonathan Starke

2nd: Alex Spaeth

3rd: Nicholas Hoeing

TRACTOR: Senior Ag Driving Contest

1st: Levi Marlatt

TRACTOR: Junior Ag Driving Contest

1st: Will Cowan

2nd: Brody Terrell

TRACTOR: Senior Zero-Turn Driving Contest

1st: Jonathan Starke

2nd: Trevor Linville

TRACTOR: Junior Zero-Turn Driving Contest

1st: Gavin Sherwood

1st Year Participant: Levi Moore

TRACTOR: Senior Lawn & Garden Driving Contest

1st: Olivia Wehr

TRACTOR: Junior Lawn & Garden Driving Contest

1st: Aiden Wehr

2nd: Ethan Wehr

3rd: John Wehr

Thank you to our Tractor Contest Award Sponsors: Charles & Lurinda Smith & Family, Lemmons Tractor Service, Koenig Equipment, and 1st Choice Seeds – Brian Marlatt.

CONSUMER CLOTHING: Beginner

Blue Star: Katelyn Corn

Blue Star: Anna Beth Chastain

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise

CONSUMER CLOTHING: Intermediate

Blue Star: Catherine Neuman

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Savannah Abrams

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Abby Hill

CONSUMER CLOTHING: Advanced

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Joleigh Geise

SEWING: NON-WEARABLE: Grade 4

Res. Champion, Blue: Ava Leising

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Elizabeth Wilkinson

SEWING: NON-WEARABLE: Grade 5

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Claire Angle

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Melaney Mahan

SEWING: NON-WEARABLE: Grade 6

State Fair, Champion, Blue: Lauren Megee

SEWING: WEARABLE: Grade 3

Blue Star: John Wehr

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Mollie Corn

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

SEWING: WEARABLE: Grade 4

Blue Star: Olivia Naylor

Blue Star: Ethan Wehr

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Maggie Wicker

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Allison Henry

SEWING: WEARABLE: Grade 5

Blue Star: Aiden Wehr

Res. Champion, Blue: Jorja Geise

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Ellie Johnson

SEWING: WEARABLE: Grade 6

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Makenna Ripberger

SEWING: WEARABLE: Level D: Informal or Casual Wear

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Kelby Roberts

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Kendra Buckley

SEWING: WEARABLE: Level D: Dress Up

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Violet Wehr

SEWING: WEARABLE: Level D: Separates

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Olivia Wehr

SEWING: WEARABLE: Level D: Free Choice

Blue Star: Joleigh Geise

Blue Star: Isabella Wilson

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Sophia Dora

Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Carly Buckley

RECYCLING: Level A

Blue Star: Cade Gurley

Blue: Drew Miller

Blue Star: Ava Leising

Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

Blue Star: Cory Schwendenman

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Adeline Horn

Champion, Blue Star: Althea Tellas

RECYCLING: Level B

Blue Star: Jorja Geise

Blue: Kennedy Miller

Blue: Samuel Pavey

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Audrey Waits

Champion, Blue Star: McKenna Norris

RECYCLING: Level C

Blue: Gabrielle Pavey

Blue: Trevor Hunter

Blue Star: Lucas Winters

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Kendra Buckley

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Regan Padgett

RECYCLING: Level D

Blue: Courtney Jackman

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Lexi Schwendenman

Res. Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Jeremiah Geise

SCRAPBOOKING: Level A

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

Champion, Blue Star: Katen Mastin

SCRAPBOOKING: Level B

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise

Champion, Blue Star: Catherine Neuman

SCRAPBOOKING: Level C

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Olivia Smith

Champion, Blue Star: Gabrielle Pavey

SCRAPBOOKING: Level D

Blue: Morgan Daniels

Blue Star: Nicole Sammons

Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue Star: Ashley Todd

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Star: Kourtney Ash

