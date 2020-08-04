The 2020 Rush County Fair was held virtually. The results and recognition from the fair are listed below.
POULTRY: Commercial Egg Chicken, Other Than White Shell
Blue: Jorja Ellis
Blue, Res. Grand Champion Comm. Egg Chicken: Adeline Horn
Blue, Grand Champion Comm. Egg Chicken: Adeline Horn
POULTRY: Commercial Meat Chicken, Roaster
Blue, Res. Grand Champion Comm. Meat Chicken: Nick Lawler
Blue, Grand Champion Comm. Meat Chicken: Jenna Lawler
POULTRY: Commercial Meat Duck
Blue: Andrea Branson
Blue, Res. Grand Champion Comm. Meat Duck: Olivia Wehr
Blue, Grand Champion Comm. Meat Duck: Violet Wehr
POULTRY: Commercial Meat Turkey
Blue: Aiden Wehr
Blue: Aiden Wehr
Blue: Matthew Branson
Blue, Res. Grand Champion Comm. Meat Turkey: Ethan Wehr
Blue, Grand Champion Comm. Meat Turkey: John Wehr
POULTRY: American Large Fowl, Dominique
Blue, Champion American: Nick Lawler
POULTRY: Asiatic Large Fowl, Brahma, Light
Blue: Nick Lawler
POULTRY: Asiatic Large Fowl, Cochin, Blue
Blue: Adeline Horn
POULTRY: Asiatic Large Fowl, Langshan, Black
Blue, Res. Champion Asiatic: Andrea Branson
POULTRY: Asiatic Large Fowl, Cochin, Black
Blue, Champion Asiatic, Grand Champion Large Fowl Exhibition Chicken, Reserve Best of Show: Adeline Horn
POULTRY: All Other Large Fowl, Guinea
Blue, Res. Grand Champion Exhibition Guinea: Jenna Lawler
Blue, Res. Champion All Other Large Fowl, Grand Champion Exhibition Guinea: Matthew Branson
POULTRY: All Other Large Fowl, Aseels
Blue: Matthew Branson
Blue: Andrea Branson
POULTRY: All Other Large Fowl, Phoenix
Blue: Andrea Branson
Blue: Matthew Branson
POULTRY: All Other Large Fowl, Sumatra, Blue
Blue, Champion All Other Large Fowl, Res. Grand Champion Large Fowl Exhibition Chicken: Andrea Branson
POULTRY: Old English Game Bantams, Black
Blue: Andrea Branson
POULTRY: Old English Game Bantams, Brown Red
Blue: Logan Tressler
Blue: Matthew Branson
Blue, Res. Champion Old English Game Bantam, Res. Grand Champion Bantam Exhibition Chicken: Matthew Branson
POULTRY: Old English Game Bantams, Lemon Blue
Blue: Andrea Branson
Blue: Andrea Branson
POULTRY: Old English Game Bantams, AOV
Blue, Champion Old English Game Bantam, Grand Champion Bantam Exhibition Chicken: Adeline Horn
POULTRY: RCCL Bantams, Golden Sebright
Blue, Res. Champion RCCL Bantam: John Wehr
Blue, Champion RCCL Bantam: John Wehr
POULTRY: Feather Legged Bantams, Black Langshan
Blue: Jenna Lawler
Blue, Champion Feather Legged Bantam: Jenna Lawler
POULTRY: Feather Legged Bantams, Black Cochin
Blue, Res. Champion Feather Legged Bantam: Zach Tressler
POULTRY: AOCCL Bantams
Blue, Champion AOCCL: Andrea Branson
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Runner
Blue: Matthew Branson
Blue: Ethan Wehr
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Blue Swedish
Blue: Adeline Horn
Blue: Adeline Horn
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Cayuga
Blue: Andrea Branson
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Pekin
Blue: Adeline Horn
Blue: Ethan Wehr
Blue: Nick Lawler
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Welsh Harlequin
Blue, Res. Grand Champion Exhibition Duck: Adeline Horn
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Gray Call Bantum
Blue, Grand Champion Exhibition Duck: Matthew Branson
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Brown China
Blue: Nick Lawler
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Pilgrim
Blue: Jenna Lawler
POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, African
Blue, Res. Grand Champion Exhibition Goose: Matthew Branson
Blue, Grand Champion Exhibition Goose, Best of Show: Andrea Branson
PIGEON: Fancy, Fantail
Blue: Jenna Lawler
PIGEON: Fancy, Any Other Variety Clean Legs
Blue, Res. Champion Fancy Pigeon: Nick Lawler
PIGEON: Fancy, Any Other Variety Muffed Breeds
Blue, Champion Fancy Pigeon, Grand Champion Pigeon: Matthew Branson
PIGEON: Sporting, Racing Homer, Grizzle
Blue, Res. Champion Sporting Pigeon: Jenna Lawler
PIGEON: Sporting, Any Other Variety Clean Legs
Blue, Champion Sporting Pigeon, Res. Grand Champion Pigeon: Nick Lawler
PIGEON: Utility, King
Blue, Res. Champion Utility Pigeon: Jenna Lawler
PIGEON: Utility, Any Other Variety of Squabbing Breed
Blue, Champion Utility Pigeon: Nick Lawler
