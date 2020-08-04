The 2020 Rush County Fair was held virtually. The results and recognition from the fair are listed below.

POULTRY: Commercial Egg Chicken, Other Than White Shell

Blue: Jorja Ellis

Blue, Res. Grand Champion Comm. Egg Chicken: Adeline Horn

Blue, Grand Champion Comm. Egg Chicken: Adeline Horn

POULTRY: Commercial Meat Chicken, Roaster

Blue, Res. Grand Champion Comm. Meat Chicken: Nick Lawler

Blue, Grand Champion Comm. Meat Chicken: Jenna Lawler

POULTRY: Commercial Meat Duck

Blue: Andrea Branson

Blue, Res. Grand Champion Comm. Meat Duck: Olivia Wehr

Blue, Grand Champion Comm. Meat Duck: Violet Wehr

POULTRY: Commercial Meat Turkey

Blue: Aiden Wehr

Blue: Aiden Wehr

Blue: Matthew Branson

Blue, Res. Grand Champion Comm. Meat Turkey: Ethan Wehr

Blue, Grand Champion Comm. Meat Turkey: John Wehr

POULTRY: American Large Fowl, Dominique

Blue, Champion American: Nick Lawler

POULTRY: Asiatic Large Fowl, Brahma, Light

Blue: Nick Lawler

POULTRY: Asiatic Large Fowl, Cochin, Blue

Blue: Adeline Horn

POULTRY: Asiatic Large Fowl, Langshan, Black

Blue, Res. Champion Asiatic: Andrea Branson

POULTRY: Asiatic Large Fowl, Cochin, Black

Blue, Champion Asiatic, Grand Champion Large Fowl Exhibition Chicken, Reserve Best of Show: Adeline Horn

POULTRY: All Other Large Fowl, Guinea

Blue, Res. Grand Champion Exhibition Guinea: Jenna Lawler

Blue, Res. Champion All Other Large Fowl, Grand Champion Exhibition Guinea: Matthew Branson

POULTRY: All Other Large Fowl, Aseels

Blue: Matthew Branson

Blue: Andrea Branson

POULTRY: All Other Large Fowl, Phoenix

Blue: Andrea Branson

Blue: Matthew Branson

POULTRY: All Other Large Fowl, Sumatra, Blue

Blue, Champion All Other Large Fowl, Res. Grand Champion Large Fowl Exhibition Chicken: Andrea Branson

POULTRY: Old English Game Bantams, Black

Blue: Andrea Branson

POULTRY: Old English Game Bantams, Brown Red

Blue: Logan Tressler

Blue: Matthew Branson

Blue, Res. Champion Old English Game Bantam, Res. Grand Champion Bantam Exhibition Chicken: Matthew Branson

POULTRY: Old English Game Bantams, Lemon Blue

Blue: Andrea Branson

Blue: Andrea Branson

POULTRY: Old English Game Bantams, AOV

Blue, Champion Old English Game Bantam, Grand Champion Bantam Exhibition Chicken: Adeline Horn

POULTRY: RCCL Bantams, Golden Sebright

Blue, Res. Champion RCCL Bantam: John Wehr

Blue, Champion RCCL Bantam: John Wehr

POULTRY: Feather Legged Bantams, Black Langshan

Blue: Jenna Lawler

Blue, Champion Feather Legged Bantam: Jenna Lawler

POULTRY: Feather Legged Bantams, Black Cochin

Blue, Res. Champion Feather Legged Bantam: Zach Tressler

POULTRY: AOCCL Bantams

Blue, Champion AOCCL: Andrea Branson

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Runner

Blue: Matthew Branson

Blue: Ethan Wehr

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Blue Swedish

Blue: Adeline Horn

Blue: Adeline Horn

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Cayuga

Blue: Andrea Branson

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Pekin

Blue: Adeline Horn

Blue: Ethan Wehr

Blue: Nick Lawler

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Welsh Harlequin

Blue, Res. Grand Champion Exhibition Duck: Adeline Horn

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Gray Call Bantum

Blue, Grand Champion Exhibition Duck: Matthew Branson

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Brown China

Blue: Nick Lawler

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, Pilgrim

Blue: Jenna Lawler

POULTRY: Exhibition Waterfowl, African

Blue, Res. Grand Champion Exhibition Goose: Matthew Branson

Blue, Grand Champion Exhibition Goose, Best of Show: Andrea Branson

PIGEON: Fancy, Fantail

Blue: Jenna Lawler

PIGEON: Fancy, Any Other Variety Clean Legs

Blue, Res. Champion Fancy Pigeon: Nick Lawler

PIGEON: Fancy, Any Other Variety Muffed Breeds

Blue, Champion Fancy Pigeon, Grand Champion Pigeon: Matthew Branson

PIGEON: Sporting, Racing Homer, Grizzle

Blue, Res. Champion Sporting Pigeon: Jenna Lawler

PIGEON: Sporting, Any Other Variety Clean Legs

Blue, Champion Sporting Pigeon, Res. Grand Champion Pigeon: Nick Lawler

PIGEON: Utility, King

Blue, Res. Champion Utility Pigeon: Jenna Lawler

PIGEON: Utility, Any Other Variety of Squabbing Breed

Blue, Champion Utility Pigeon: Nick Lawler

