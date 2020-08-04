The 2020 Rush County Fair was held virtually. The results and recognition from the fair are listed below.
GIFT WRAPPING: Level A
Champion, Blue: Jaylynn Geise
GIFT WRAPPING: Level B
Blue: Lila French
Res. Champion, Blue: Abby Hill
Champion, Blue: Jorja Geise
GIFT WRAPPING: Level C
Champion, Blue: Claire Waits
GIFT WRAPPING: Level D
Blue: Caraline Gettinger
Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue: Joleigh Geise
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Lillian Robinson
FINE ARTS: Drawing: Level A
Blue: Annie Buzzard
Blue: Elaine Angle
Blue: Elizabeth Robben
Blue: Jaylynn Geise
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Allison Henry
Champion, Blue Star: Sarah Hurst
FINE ARTS: Drawing: Level B
Blue: Kennedy Miller
Blue: Cierra Christmas
Blue: Melaney Mahan
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise
Champion, Blue Star: Paul Hurst
FINE ARTS: Drawing: Level C
Blue: Dustin King
Blue: Tristan Norris
Blue Star: Ashleigh Spaeth
Blue Star: Trisha Morgan
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Brittany Mahan
Champion, Blue Star: Brooklyn Newbold
FINE ARTS: Drawing: Level D
Blue: Carly Buckley
Blue: Jeremiah Geise
Blue Star: Jaelynn Elwell
Blue Star: Nicholas Neuman
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Savanah Snow
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Maddi Turner
FINE ARTS: Painting: Level A
Champion, Blue Star: Katen Mastin
FINE ARTS: Painting: Level B
Blue: Jorja Geise
Blue: Josie Corn
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Kelsey Morgan
Champion, Blue Star: Lila French
FINE ARTS: Painting: Level C
Champion, Blue: Emma Hedrick
FINE ARTS: Painting: Level D
Blue: Cassidy Tellas
Blue Star: Nicholas Neuman
Blue Star: Nakia Palmer
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Abigail Herbert
Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Lexey Yager
ARTS & CRAFTS: Models: Level B
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Kolten Lee
ARTS & CRAFTS: Embroidery/Crewel: Level A
Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
ARTS & CRAFTS: Embroidery/Crewel: Level B
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise
ARTS & CRAFTS: Needlecrafts: Crochet: Level A
Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Ceramics: Level B:
Blue: Makenna Ripberger
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Kelsey Morgan
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Abriana Self
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Ceramics: Level C
Blue: Jocelyn Cain
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Ruby White
Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Trisha Morgan
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Ceramics: Level D
Red: Jordan Burton
Blue: Sara Brumfield
Blue Star: Kourtney Ash
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Anna White
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Lexey Yager
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Latch Hook: Level A
Blue: Elsie Robben
Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Latch Hook: Level B
Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Latch Hook: Level C
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Kylee Herbert
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Construction Toys: Level A
Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
Blue: Cade Gurley
Blue Star: Hudson Harpring
Blue Star: Nathan Lee
Blue Star: Drew Miller
Blue: Brian Muir
Blue: Brady Newbold
Blue Star: Carson Ripberger
Blue Star: Gavin Sharp
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Adeline Horn
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Cory Schwendenman
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Construction Toys: Level B
Blue Star: Charlotte Caviness
Blue: Cierra Christmas
Blue: Jorja Geise
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Makenna Ripberger
Champion, Blue Star: Noah Lee
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Construction Toy: Level C
Red: Kindall Dorsey
Blue Star: Trevor Hunter
Red: Jacob Schwendenman
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Dalton Mayhugh
Champion, Blue Star: Reagan Robinson
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Construction Toys: Level D
Red: Caleb Jessup
Blue: Nick Amos
Champion, Blue Star: Alexis Fenimore
ARTS & CRAFTS: Misc. Other Crafts: Level A
Red: Ethan Wehr
Res. Champion, Blue Star: John Wehr
State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Katelyn Corn
ARTS & CRAFTS: Misc. Other Crafts: Level B
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Ty Ellis
Champion, Blue Star: Kenna Palmer
ARTS & CRAFTS: Misc. Other Crafts: Level C
Red: Olivia Wehr
ARTS & CRAFTS: Misc. Other Crafts: Level D
Blue Star: Alexis Howard
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Violet Wehr
Champion, Blue Star: Samantha Spaeth
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Tube & Textile: Level A
Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise
ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Tube & Textile: Level B
Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise
HOME ENVIRONMENT: Level 1
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Josie Corn
RABBIT POSTER: Level 3
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Olivia Wehr
POULTRY POSTER: Level 1
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Adeline Horn
POULTRY POSTER: Level 3
Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Olivia Wehr
CAT POSTER: Level 3
Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue Star: Maddi Turner
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Taylor Holzback
DOG POSTER: Level 1
Blue: Joey Berkemeier
Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Leland Lee
DOG POSTER: Level 3
Blue Star: Olivia Wehr
Res. Champion, Blue Star: Trevor Linville
Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Taylor Holzback
DOG OBEDIENCE: Class 1A
Res. Grand Champion, First: Ty Ellis
DOG OBEDIENCE: Class 1B
Second: Alyssa Moore
First: Jorja Ellis
DOG OBEDIENCE: Class 2A
Second: Eli Pavey
Grand Champion, First: Kizzi Pitman
DOG ORAL PRESENTATION: Junior
Res. Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Alayna Miller
DOG ORAL PRESENATION: Senior
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Jade Edwards
CAT: Domestic Kitten, Long Hair
Champion, Blue: Adeline Horn
CAT: Domestic Adult, Long Hair
Reserve Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Jacob Schwendenman
CAT: Domestic Adult, Short Hair
Blue: Lexi Schwendenman
Blue: Cierra Christmas
Reserve Champion, Blue: Katelyn Yeend
Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Adeline Horn
Thank you to our Dog & Cat award sponsors: American Family Insurance, Kevin Snyder, Agent; Rush Co. 4-H Council; Sammons Family; and Buck Creek Veterinary Clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.