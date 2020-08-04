The 2020 Rush County Fair was held virtually. The results and recognition from the fair are listed below.

GIFT WRAPPING: Level A

Champion, Blue: Jaylynn Geise

GIFT WRAPPING: Level B

Blue: Lila French

Res. Champion, Blue: Abby Hill

Champion, Blue: Jorja Geise

GIFT WRAPPING: Level C

Champion, Blue: Claire Waits

GIFT WRAPPING: Level D

Blue: Caraline Gettinger

Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue: Joleigh Geise

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Lillian Robinson

FINE ARTS: Drawing: Level A

Blue: Annie Buzzard

Blue: Elaine Angle

Blue: Elizabeth Robben

Blue: Jaylynn Geise

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Allison Henry

Champion, Blue Star: Sarah Hurst

FINE ARTS: Drawing: Level B

Blue: Kennedy Miller

Blue: Cierra Christmas

Blue: Melaney Mahan

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise

Champion, Blue Star: Paul Hurst

FINE ARTS: Drawing: Level C

Blue: Dustin King

Blue: Tristan Norris

Blue Star: Ashleigh Spaeth

Blue Star: Trisha Morgan

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Brittany Mahan

Champion, Blue Star: Brooklyn Newbold

FINE ARTS: Drawing: Level D

Blue: Carly Buckley

Blue: Jeremiah Geise

Blue Star: Jaelynn Elwell

Blue Star: Nicholas Neuman

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Savanah Snow

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Maddi Turner

FINE ARTS: Painting: Level A

Champion, Blue Star: Katen Mastin

FINE ARTS: Painting: Level B

Blue: Jorja Geise

Blue: Josie Corn

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Kelsey Morgan

Champion, Blue Star: Lila French

FINE ARTS: Painting: Level C

Champion, Blue: Emma Hedrick

FINE ARTS: Painting: Level D

Blue: Cassidy Tellas

Blue Star: Nicholas Neuman

Blue Star: Nakia Palmer

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Abigail Herbert

Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Lexey Yager

ARTS & CRAFTS: Models: Level B

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Kolten Lee

ARTS & CRAFTS: Embroidery/Crewel: Level A

Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

ARTS & CRAFTS: Embroidery/Crewel: Level B

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise

ARTS & CRAFTS: Needlecrafts: Crochet: Level A

Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Ceramics: Level B:

Blue: Makenna Ripberger

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Kelsey Morgan

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Abriana Self

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Ceramics: Level C

Blue: Jocelyn Cain

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Ruby White

Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Trisha Morgan

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Ceramics: Level D

Red: Jordan Burton

Blue: Sara Brumfield

Blue Star: Kourtney Ash

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Anna White

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Lexey Yager

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Latch Hook: Level A

Blue: Elsie Robben

Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Latch Hook: Level B

Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Latch Hook: Level C

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Kylee Herbert

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Construction Toys: Level A

Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

Blue: Cade Gurley

Blue Star: Hudson Harpring

Blue Star: Nathan Lee

Blue Star: Drew Miller

Blue: Brian Muir

Blue: Brady Newbold

Blue Star: Carson Ripberger

Blue Star: Gavin Sharp

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Adeline Horn

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Cory Schwendenman

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Construction Toys: Level B

Blue Star: Charlotte Caviness

Blue: Cierra Christmas

Blue: Jorja Geise

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Makenna Ripberger

Champion, Blue Star: Noah Lee

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Construction Toy: Level C

Red: Kindall Dorsey

Blue Star: Trevor Hunter

Red: Jacob Schwendenman

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Dalton Mayhugh

Champion, Blue Star: Reagan Robinson

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Construction Toys: Level D

Red: Caleb Jessup

Blue: Nick Amos

Champion, Blue Star: Alexis Fenimore

ARTS & CRAFTS: Misc. Other Crafts: Level A

Red: Ethan Wehr

Res. Champion, Blue Star: John Wehr

State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Katelyn Corn

ARTS & CRAFTS: Misc. Other Crafts: Level B

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Ty Ellis

Champion, Blue Star: Kenna Palmer

ARTS & CRAFTS: Misc. Other Crafts: Level C

Red: Olivia Wehr

ARTS & CRAFTS: Misc. Other Crafts: Level D

Blue Star: Alexis Howard

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Violet Wehr

Champion, Blue Star: Samantha Spaeth

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Tube & Textile: Level A

Champion, Blue Star: Jaylynn Geise

ARTS & CRAFTS: Other Crafts: Tube & Textile: Level B

Champion, Blue Star: Jorja Geise

HOME ENVIRONMENT: Level 1

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Josie Corn

RABBIT POSTER: Level 3

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Olivia Wehr

POULTRY POSTER: Level 1

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Adeline Horn

POULTRY POSTER: Level 3

Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Olivia Wehr

CAT POSTER: Level 3

Res. Grand Champion, Res. Champion, Blue Star: Maddi Turner

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Taylor Holzback

DOG POSTER: Level 1

Blue: Joey Berkemeier

Res. Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Leland Lee

DOG POSTER: Level 3

Blue Star: Olivia Wehr

Res. Champion, Blue Star: Trevor Linville

Grand Champion, State Fair, Champion, Blue Star: Taylor Holzback

DOG OBEDIENCE: Class 1A

Res. Grand Champion, First: Ty Ellis

DOG OBEDIENCE: Class 1B

Second: Alyssa Moore

First: Jorja Ellis

DOG OBEDIENCE: Class 2A

Second: Eli Pavey

Grand Champion, First: Kizzi Pitman

DOG ORAL PRESENTATION: Junior

Res. Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Alayna Miller

DOG ORAL PRESENATION: Senior

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Jade Edwards

CAT: Domestic Kitten, Long Hair

Champion, Blue: Adeline Horn

CAT: Domestic Adult, Long Hair

Reserve Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Jacob Schwendenman

CAT: Domestic Adult, Short Hair

Blue: Lexi Schwendenman

Blue: Cierra Christmas

Reserve Champion, Blue: Katelyn Yeend

Grand Champion, Champion, Blue: Adeline Horn

Thank you to our Dog & Cat award sponsors: American Family Insurance, Kevin Snyder, Agent; Rush Co. 4-H Council; Sammons Family; and Buck Creek Veterinary Clinic.

