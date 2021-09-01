DECATUR COUNTY FAIR 2021
GREENSBURG - Due to excessive rain fall during fair week, this year's Horse & Pony Show was delayed and results were just recently made available.
Class 1: Western Halter Under 56 Inches Mares
1st – Megan Manlief with Ms. Colorful Roxy
2nd Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
3rd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
4th – Preston Hart with Muffin
5th – Will Tuttle with Hazel
Class 5: Western Halter Mare 3 and Under
1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 6: Western Halter Mares 4 and 5 Year Olds
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 7: Western Halter Mares 6 to 10 Year Olds
1st – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction
4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
6th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie
Class 8: Western Halter Mares 11 to 15 Year Olds
1st – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 9: Western Halter Mares 16 and Older
1st – Kinslee Spurlock with Minnie
2nd – Madison Smith with Sugar
3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Sheza A Skipa Lily
4th – Jayden Lawrence with Tardy Too Night
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
Class 10: Western Halter Mares Grand & Reserve
GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Georgia
Class 2: Western Halter Under 56 Gelding
1st – Emma Herbert with Mystery
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Kenzie Duckworth with Snowflake
Class 3: Western Halter Under 56 Grand & Reserve
GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Ms. Colorful Roxy
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – BROOKLYNN HERSLEY with Buttons
Class 12: Western Halter Geldings 4 and 5
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
Class 13: Western Halter
geldings 6 to 10
1st – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex
2nd – Ava Richards with Dally
3rd – Arden Gunn with Born In a Blazer
Class 14: Western Halter Geldings 11 to 15
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Adelyne Koehne with Carl
4th – Cate Neuman with Romeo
Class 15: Western Halter Geldings 16 and Older
1st – Caty Osting with No Ice Please
2nd – Zoey Bingham with Bad Bertha’s Boy
3rd – Kayelee Ogden with Last Chance Rowdy
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 16: Western Halter Geldings Grand & Reserve
GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Cozmo
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – SAVANNAH BOWER with Potential Rodder
Class 17: Western Showmanship Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
3rd – Caty Osting with No Ice Please
4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
6th – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex
Class 18: Western Showmanship Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer
3rd – Ava Richards with Dally
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie
6th – Cate Neuman with Romeo
Class 19: Western Showmanship Beginner
1st – Kinslee Spurlock with Minnie
2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
4th – Adelyne Koehne with Carl
5th – Madison Smith with Sugar
6th – Zoey Bingham with Bad Bertha’s Boy
Class 20: English Halter Mares 5 and Under
1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 21: English Halter Mares 6 to 10
1st – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction
4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
5th – Addison Orengo with Special Effects
Class 22: English Halter Mares 11 and Over
1st – Megan Manlief with Ms. Colorful Roxy
2nd – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
3rd – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Sheza A Skipa Lily
Class 23: English Halter Geldings 5 and Under
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
Class 24: English Halter Geldings 6 to 10
1st – Ava Richards with Dally
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 25: English Halter Geldings 11 and Over
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Caty Osting with No Ice Please
4th – Adelyne Koehne with Carl
5th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 26: English Halter Grand & Reserve
GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Cozmo
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – SAVANNAH BOWER with Potential Rodder
Class 27: English Showmanship Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction
4th – Caty Osting with No Ice Please
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 28: English Showmanship Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Ava Richards with Dally
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
Class 29: English Showmanship Beginner
1st – Adelyne Koehne with Carl
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 30: Master Showmanship
GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Georgie
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
Class 31: English Walk Trot Novice
1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie
Class 32: English Open Walk Trot Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
3rd – Caty Osting – No Ice Please
4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 33: English Open Walk Trot Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
3rd – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
4th – Roma Robbins with Sadie
Class 34: English Open Walk Trot Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
2nd – Adelyne Koehne with Carl
Class 35: English HUS Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Caty Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 36: English HUS Intermediate
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
4th – Ava Richards with Whiskey
Class 37: English HUS Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 38: English Novice Walk Trot Equitation
1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie
Class 39: English Equitation Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Caty Osting with No Ice Please
6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 40: English Equitation Intermediate
1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
Class 41: English Equitation Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 42: English Equitation Grand and Reserve
GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Cozmo
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
Class 43: English Hunter Hack
1st – Addison Orengo with Special Effects
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
Class 45: Costume Class
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 1: Pole Bending Advanced
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Carlee Adams with Cobalt
3rd – Megan Manlief with Annie
4th – Carlee Adams with Honey
5th – Bryant Menkedick with Twist
6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 2: Pole Bending Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
2nd – Nikki McLean with Amy
3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
4th – Jenna Richards with Giddy
5th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie
6th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 3: Pole Bending Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy
4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
Class 4: Barrels Advanced
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Carlee Adams with Cobalt
3rd – Carlee Adams with Honey
4th – Megan Manlief with Annie
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Bryant Menkedick with Twist
Class 5: Barrels Intermediate
1st – Jenna Richards with Giddy
2nd – Nikki McLean with Amy
3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
4th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie
5th – Emma Herbert with Spark
6th – Emerson Gunn with Shiny Cuff Lynx
Class 6: Barrels Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy
4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
Class 7: Flags Advanced
1st – Carlee Adams with Honey
2nd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
3rd – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
4th – Carlee Adams with Cobalt
5th – Bryant Menkedick with Twist
6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
Class 8: Flags Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
2nd – Jenna Richards with Giddy
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Nikki McLean with Amy
5th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
6th – Ava Richards with Whiskey
Class 9: Flags Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy
Class 10: Keyhole Advanced
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Carlee Adams with Cobalt
3rd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist
4th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 14: Keyhole Intermediate
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Emerson Gunn with Shiny Cuff Lynx
3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
4th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
Class 12: Keyhole Beginner
1st – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
2nd – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy
Class 13: Speed and Action Advanced
1st – Carlee Adams with Cobalt
2nd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 14: Speed and Action Intermediate
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Emerson Gunn with Shiny Cuff Lynx
3rd – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
4th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie
6th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
Class 15: Speed and Action Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
4th – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy
Class 1: Western Walk Trot for Novice Riders
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin
2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
3rd – Jayden Lawrence with Tardy Too Night
Class 3: Western Walk Trot Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 4: Western Walk Trot Intermediate
1st – Ava Richards with Dally
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
4th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
Class 5: Western Walk Trot Beginner
1st – Madison Smith with Sugar
2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
5th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
6th – Jayden Lawrence with Tardy Too Night
Class 6: Western Pony Pleasure
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
2nd – Emma Herbert with Mystery
3rd – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons
Class 7: Western Pleasure Over 56 Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 8: Western Pleasure Over 56 Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Ava Richards with Dally
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 9: Western Pleasure Beginner
1st – Madison Smith with Sugar
Class 10: Western Pleasure Horses 5 and Younger
1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
Class 11: Western Pleasure Horses 6 to 10
1st – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
4th – Ava Richards with Dally
Class 12: Western Pleasure Horses 11 and Older
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Sheza a Skipa Lily
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Carlee Adams with Winter in the Dark
Class 13: Western Novice Horsemanship
1st – Jayden Lawrence with Tardy Too Night
2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
Class 15: Western Horsemanship Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
6th - Carlee Adams with Winter In The Dark
Class 16: Western Horsemanship Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 17: Western Horsemanship Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
3rd – Madison Smith with Sugar
Class 18: MASTER HORSEMANSHIP
GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Georgie
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Loose Attraction
Class 19: Western Riding Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Oakley
2nd – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
4th – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
5th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 20: Western Riding Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas wit Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 22: Western Reining Advanced
1st – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Tim Severa
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
4th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 23: Western Reining Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 24: Western Reining Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 25: Ranch Horse Riding Advanced
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
3rd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
4th – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Sheza A Skipa Lily
Class 26: Ranch Riding Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Walk Trot
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin
Class 28: Advanced Trail
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa
Class 29: Intermediate Trail
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
Class 30: Beginner Trail
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 32: Trail Novice and Challenged
GRAND CHAMPION – PRESTON HART with Muffin
Class 33: Versatility, Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
Class 34: Versatility, Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
Class 35: Versatility, Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean
