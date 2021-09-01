DECATUR COUNTY FAIR 2021

GREENSBURG - Due to excessive rain fall during fair week, this year's Horse & Pony Show was delayed and results were just recently made available.

Class 1: Western Halter Under 56 Inches Mares

1st – Megan Manlief with Ms. Colorful Roxy

2nd Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

3rd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

4th – Preston Hart with Muffin

5th – Will Tuttle with Hazel

Class 5: Western Halter Mare 3 and Under

1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 6: Western Halter Mares 4 and 5 Year Olds

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 7: Western Halter Mares 6 to 10 Year Olds

1st – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction

4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

6th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie

Class 8: Western Halter Mares 11 to 15 Year Olds

1st – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 9: Western Halter Mares 16 and Older

1st – Kinslee Spurlock with Minnie

2nd – Madison Smith with Sugar

3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Sheza A Skipa Lily

4th – Jayden Lawrence with Tardy Too Night

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

Class 10: Western Halter Mares Grand & Reserve

GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Georgia

Class 2: Western Halter Under 56 Gelding

1st – Emma Herbert with Mystery

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Kenzie Duckworth with Snowflake

Class 3: Western Halter Under 56 Grand & Reserve

GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Ms. Colorful Roxy

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – BROOKLYNN HERSLEY with Buttons

Class 12: Western Halter Geldings 4 and 5

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

Class 13: Western Halter

geldings 6 to 10

1st – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex

2nd – Ava Richards with Dally

3rd – Arden Gunn with Born In a Blazer

Class 14: Western Halter Geldings 11 to 15

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Adelyne Koehne with Carl

4th – Cate Neuman with Romeo

Class 15: Western Halter Geldings 16 and Older

1st – Caty Osting with No Ice Please

2nd – Zoey Bingham with Bad Bertha’s Boy

3rd – Kayelee Ogden with Last Chance Rowdy

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 16: Western Halter Geldings Grand & Reserve

GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Cozmo

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – SAVANNAH BOWER with Potential Rodder

Class 17: Western Showmanship Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

3rd – Caty Osting with No Ice Please

4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

6th – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex

Class 18: Western Showmanship Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer

3rd – Ava Richards with Dally

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie

6th – Cate Neuman with Romeo

Class 19: Western Showmanship Beginner

1st – Kinslee Spurlock with Minnie

2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

4th – Adelyne Koehne with Carl

5th – Madison Smith with Sugar

6th – Zoey Bingham with Bad Bertha’s Boy

Class 20: English Halter Mares 5 and Under

1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 21: English Halter Mares 6 to 10

1st – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction

4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

5th – Addison Orengo with Special Effects

Class 22: English Halter Mares 11 and Over

1st – Megan Manlief with Ms. Colorful Roxy

2nd – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

3rd – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Sheza A Skipa Lily

Class 23: English Halter Geldings 5 and Under

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

Class 24: English Halter Geldings 6 to 10

1st – Ava Richards with Dally

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 25: English Halter Geldings 11 and Over

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Caty Osting with No Ice Please

4th – Adelyne Koehne with Carl

5th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 26: English Halter Grand & Reserve

GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Cozmo

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – SAVANNAH BOWER with Potential Rodder

Class 27: English Showmanship Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction

4th – Caty Osting with No Ice Please

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 28: English Showmanship Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Ava Richards with Dally

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

Class 29: English Showmanship Beginner

1st – Adelyne Koehne with Carl

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 30: Master Showmanship

GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Georgie

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

Class 31: English Walk Trot Novice

1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie

Class 32: English Open Walk Trot Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

3rd – Caty Osting – No Ice Please

4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 33: English Open Walk Trot Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

3rd – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

4th – Roma Robbins with Sadie

Class 34: English Open Walk Trot Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

2nd – Adelyne Koehne with Carl

Class 35: English HUS Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Caty Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 36: English HUS Intermediate

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

4th – Ava Richards with Whiskey

Class 37: English HUS Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 38: English Novice Walk Trot Equitation

1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie

Class 39: English Equitation Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Caty Osting with No Ice Please

6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 40: English Equitation Intermediate

1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

Class 41: English Equitation Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 42: English Equitation Grand and Reserve

GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Cozmo

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

Class 43: English Hunter Hack

1st – Addison Orengo with Special Effects

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

Class 45: Costume Class

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 1: Pole Bending Advanced

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Carlee Adams with Cobalt

3rd – Megan Manlief with Annie

4th – Carlee Adams with Honey

5th – Bryant Menkedick with Twist

6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 2: Pole Bending Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

2nd – Nikki McLean with Amy

3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

4th – Jenna Richards with Giddy

5th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie

6th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 3: Pole Bending Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy

4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

Class 4: Barrels Advanced

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Carlee Adams with Cobalt

3rd – Carlee Adams with Honey

4th – Megan Manlief with Annie

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Bryant Menkedick with Twist

Class 5: Barrels Intermediate

1st – Jenna Richards with Giddy

2nd – Nikki McLean with Amy

3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

4th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie

5th – Emma Herbert with Spark

6th – Emerson Gunn with Shiny Cuff Lynx

Class 6: Barrels Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy

4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

Class 7: Flags Advanced

1st – Carlee Adams with Honey

2nd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

3rd – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

4th – Carlee Adams with Cobalt

5th – Bryant Menkedick with Twist

6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

Class 8: Flags Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

2nd – Jenna Richards with Giddy

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Nikki McLean with Amy

5th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

6th – Ava Richards with Whiskey

Class 9: Flags Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy

Class 10: Keyhole Advanced

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Carlee Adams with Cobalt

3rd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist

4th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 14: Keyhole Intermediate

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Emerson Gunn with Shiny Cuff Lynx

3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

4th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

Class 12: Keyhole Beginner

1st – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

2nd – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy

Class 13: Speed and Action Advanced

1st – Carlee Adams with Cobalt

2nd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 14: Speed and Action Intermediate

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Emerson Gunn with Shiny Cuff Lynx

3rd – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

4th – Kylie Duckworth with Ellie

6th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

Class 15: Speed and Action Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

4th – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy

Class 1: Western Walk Trot for Novice Riders

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin

2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

3rd – Jayden Lawrence with Tardy Too Night

Class 3: Western Walk Trot Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 4: Western Walk Trot Intermediate

1st – Ava Richards with Dally

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

4th – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

Class 5: Western Walk Trot Beginner

1st – Madison Smith with Sugar

2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

5th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

6th – Jayden Lawrence with Tardy Too Night

Class 6: Western Pony Pleasure

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

2nd – Emma Herbert with Mystery

3rd – Brooklynn Hersley with Buttons

Class 7: Western Pleasure Over 56 Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 8: Western Pleasure Over 56 Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Ava Richards with Dally

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 9: Western Pleasure Beginner

1st – Madison Smith with Sugar

Class 10: Western Pleasure Horses 5 and Younger

1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

Class 11: Western Pleasure Horses 6 to 10

1st – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

4th – Ava Richards with Dally

Class 12: Western Pleasure Horses 11 and Older

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Sheza a Skipa Lily

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Carlee Adams with Winter in the Dark

Class 13: Western Novice Horsemanship

1st – Jayden Lawrence with Tardy Too Night

2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

Class 15: Western Horsemanship Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Megan Manlief with Loose Attraction

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

6th - Carlee Adams with Winter In The Dark

Class 16: Western Horsemanship Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 17: Western Horsemanship Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

3rd – Madison Smith with Sugar

Class 18: MASTER HORSEMANSHIP

GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with Georgie

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – MEGAN MANLIEF with Loose Attraction

Class 19: Western Riding Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Oakley

2nd – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

4th – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

5th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 20: Western Riding Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas wit Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 22: Western Reining Advanced

1st – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Tim Severa

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

4th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 23: Western Reining Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 24: Western Reining Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 25: Ranch Horse Riding Advanced

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

3rd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

4th – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Sheza A Skipa Lily

Class 26: Ranch Riding Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Walk Trot

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin

Class 28: Advanced Trail

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Megan Manlief with Dreamin’ Big Time Severa

Class 29: Intermediate Trail

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

Class 30: Beginner Trail

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 32: Trail Novice and Challenged

GRAND CHAMPION – PRESTON HART with Muffin

Class 33: Versatility, Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

Class 34: Versatility, Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

Class 35: Versatility, Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jellybean

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you