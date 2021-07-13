Meat Pens
Grand: Madelyn Bedel
Reserve: Justin Bedel
3rd: Luke Hatton
4th: Ave Hatton
5th: Victoria Gauck
Single Fryer
Grand: Madelyn Bedel
Reserve: Jessica Gauck
3rd: Justin Bedel
4th: Victoria Gauck
5th: Luke Hatton
Californian
Best of Breed: Victoria Gauck
Best Opposite Sex of Breed: Madelyn Bedel
Champagne D’Argent
Best of Breed: Mackenzie Schwering
Dutch
Best of Breed: Bryleigh Brett
English Spot
Best of Breed: Mackenzie Schwering
Florida White Group
Best of Breed: Madelyn Bedel
Holland Lop
Best of Breed: Alli Nobbe
Lionhead
Best of Breed: Keely Pavan
Best Opposite Sex: Mariah Volk
Mini Lop Group
Best of Breed: Anna Marie Hackman
Best Opposite Sex: Hadley Meyer
Mini Rex
Best of Breed: Alivia Weber
Best Opposite Sex: Elaina Weber
Mini Satin Group
Best in Breed: Avery Kress
Best Opposite Sex: Avery Kress
Netherlands Dwarf
Best of Breed: Jessica Gauck
New Zealand Group
Best of Breed: Paige Gauck
Best Opposite Sex: Jessica Gauck
Palomino
Best of Breed: Luke Hatton
Rex
Best of Breed: Kevin Moore
Silver Fox
Best of Breed: Mackenzie Schwering
Silver Martin
Best of Breed: Corrine Volk
Overall Winners of Show
Best of Show: Paige Gauck with her White New Zealand Sr Doe
Reserve Best in Show: Avery Kress with her Mini Satin Tort Sr Buck
SHOWMANSHIP
Novice (3rd and 4th grades)
Grand: Alexis Weber
Reserve: Hadley Meyer
Junior (5th and 6th grades)
Grand: Madelyn Bedel
Reserve: Jenna Meyer
Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)
Grand: Elaina Weber
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
Senior (9th and 10th grades)
Grand: Luke Hatton
Reserve: Paige Gauck
Master (11th and above)
Grand: Alli Nobbe
Reserve: ---------
AMBASSADOR
Breed ID, Showmanship
Novice (3rd and 4th grades)
Grand: Alexis Weber
Reserve: Hadley Meyer
Junior (5th and 6th grades)
Grand: Madelyn Bedel
Reserve: Jenna Meyer
Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)
Grand: Elaina Weber
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
Senior (9th and 10th grades)
Grand: Luke Hatton
Reserve: Paige Gauck
Master (11th and above)
Grand: Alli Nobbe
Reserve: ---------
Demonstration/Talks:
Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)
Grand: Olivia Schwering
Reserve: Jessica Gauck
Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)
Grand: Ava Hatton
Reserve: Madelyn Bedel
Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)
Grand: Justin Bedel
Reserve:---------
Poster:
Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)
Grand: Kambree Stelton
Reserve: Mariah Volk
Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)
Grand: Ave Hatton
Reserve: Mackenzie Schwering
Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)
Grand Champion: Kambree Stelton
Reserve Grand Champion: Ave Hatton
Commented
