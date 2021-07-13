Meat Pens

Grand: Madelyn Bedel

Reserve: Justin Bedel

3rd: Luke Hatton

4th: Ave Hatton

5th: Victoria Gauck

Single Fryer

Grand: Madelyn Bedel

Reserve: Jessica Gauck

3rd: Justin Bedel

4th: Victoria Gauck

5th: Luke Hatton

Californian

Best of Breed: Victoria Gauck

Best Opposite Sex of Breed: Madelyn Bedel

Champagne D’Argent

Best of Breed: Mackenzie Schwering

Dutch

Best of Breed: Bryleigh Brett

English Spot

Best of Breed: Mackenzie Schwering

Florida White Group

Best of Breed: Madelyn Bedel

Holland Lop

Best of Breed: Alli Nobbe

Lionhead

Best of Breed: Keely Pavan

Best Opposite Sex: Mariah Volk

Mini Lop Group

Best of Breed: Anna Marie Hackman

Best Opposite Sex: Hadley Meyer

Mini Rex

Best of Breed: Alivia Weber

Best Opposite Sex: Elaina Weber

Mini Satin Group

Best in Breed: Avery Kress

Best Opposite Sex: Avery Kress

Netherlands Dwarf

Best of Breed: Jessica Gauck

New Zealand Group

Best of Breed: Paige Gauck

Best Opposite Sex: Jessica Gauck

Palomino

Best of Breed: Luke Hatton

Rex

Best of Breed: Kevin Moore

Silver Fox

Best of Breed: Mackenzie Schwering

Silver Martin

Best of Breed: Corrine Volk

Overall Winners of Show

Best of Show: Paige Gauck with her White New Zealand Sr Doe

Reserve Best in Show: Avery Kress with her Mini Satin Tort Sr Buck

SHOWMANSHIP

Novice (3rd and 4th grades)

Grand: Alexis Weber

Reserve: Hadley Meyer

Junior (5th and 6th grades)

Grand: Madelyn Bedel

Reserve: Jenna Meyer

Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)

Grand: Elaina Weber

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

Senior (9th and 10th grades)

Grand: Luke Hatton

Reserve: Paige Gauck

Master (11th and above)

Grand: Alli Nobbe

Reserve: ---------

AMBASSADOR

Breed ID, Showmanship

Novice (3rd and 4th grades)

Grand: Alexis Weber

Reserve: Hadley Meyer

Junior (5th and 6th grades)

Grand: Madelyn Bedel

Reserve: Jenna Meyer

Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)

Grand: Elaina Weber

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

Senior (9th and 10th grades)

Grand: Luke Hatton

Reserve: Paige Gauck

Master (11th and above)

Grand: Alli Nobbe

Reserve: ---------

Demonstration/Talks:

Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)

Grand: Olivia Schwering

Reserve: Jessica Gauck

Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)

Grand: Ava Hatton

Reserve: Madelyn Bedel

Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)

Grand: Justin Bedel

Reserve:---------

Poster:

Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)

Grand: Kambree Stelton

Reserve: Mariah Volk

Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)

Grand: Ave Hatton

Reserve: Mackenzie Schwering

Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)

Grand Champion: Kambree Stelton

Reserve Grand Champion: Ave Hatton



