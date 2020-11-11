GREENSBURG - In over 10 years, the Alma Taylor Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 to enhance the downtown historic district.
Monies have been awarded for a variety of improvement projects including new roofs, plumbing and electrical updates, flooring, exterior painting, brick repair and tuck-pointing.
Approved project improvements must be to the physical building and stay with it no matter the business that inhabits it.
The 2021 Alma Taylor Foundation Grant application process is again beginning with a letter of intent. Any owner of a building located in the downtown historic district is eligible to apply. Buildings in the downtown historic district are eligible for a grant for up to $20,000 per address. The application provides a complete explanation of the guidelines for the grant process.
Interested property owners must first submit a letter of intent by Dec. 16, 2020. These letters will be reviewed by the board at the January 2021 board meeting.
Applicants continuing to the next stage will be notified by letter and provided with the complete application and guidelines.
The completed application will be reviewed by the board at its February 2021 meeting. The approved applicants will receive a letter notifying them of the grant amount awarded.
For questions or to receive the letter of intent, email Melanie Maxwell at mmxm92@gmail.com.
