GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Fairgrounds was a flurry of activity Saturday as the 2021 Cheer Fund distribution took place.
Thanks to the generosity of area businesses, organizations and individuals nearly $50,000 in groceries and donated gift items were presented to more than 200 Decatur County families who will have a much brighter Christmas this year than might otherwise have been the case.
Tending to a constant line of cars stretching from the Purdue Extension office and snaking through the fairgrounds, almost 20 volunteers donned safety vests to fill each vehicle with boxes of food, toys and donated sundry items.
The charitable intent was certainly the same as the 100 years past, but because of the COVID pandemic the methods were decidedly different. For the second year, the event was tailored to social distancing and anti-contact and staged at the fairgrounds as a drive-thru event.
Started in 1911 by Daily News Publisher William Caskey, the Cheer Fund annually helped Greensburg families until Daily News Editor Walter Lowe insisted it be expanded into the county as well in 1964.
This weekend’s event was staged in the Livestock Building at the fairgrounds. On either side of the lane of traffic through the building were prepared stacks of goodies, bread, eggs, boxes of cereal and mac and cheese, and more.
Each vehicle was met at the door and labeled as to the number of family members it represented, and at various stops Cheer Fund volunteers would converge on it, filling each trunk with the necessary Christmas supplies. At the end of the line, volunteer Sean Durbin would supply each vehicle with a gallon or two of Prairie Farms milk.
Donations Still Needed
The Daily News Cheer Fund is a year-round project. With a short break after the main distribution in December, the Cheer Fund board meets to set the goal for the next Christmas.
During the recession years, the Cheer Fund was tasked with assisting a record number of children and families, assisting as many as 786 children and 298 families; 2018 saw a decline as only 616 children from 218 low income families requested Cheer Fund assistance, and this year’s totals were 220 families and 568 children.
Families with children ages 18 months to high school are encouraged to apply for assistance beginning in November each year and are approved using SNAP guidelines set by the state. Children under 18 months are assisted only if there are other children in the house. If a child is home schooled the screening committee asks for a curriculum.
Event organizer and longtime Cheer Fund volunteer Lori Durbin was pleased with this year’s results.
“The Cheer Fund drive-thru pick-up went smoothly thanks to those who donated food or money, the companies, businesses, and schools that held food drives, and the volunteers who manned each station and filled each family’s box with a variety of food and other necessary items as they drove through the pick-up lane,” she said. “Each family received a Visa gift card and a grocery gift card to help provide gifts and food for the children this Christmas. As usual, Decatur County pulled together to provide a bit of Christmas cheer to those in need. I am proud to be a part of this amazing community of generous and giving people.”
