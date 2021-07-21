1st – Twins – Alice and Annie Jobe; Parents – Zach and Lindsay Jobe

Class 1 – Girls 0-3 Months:

1st – Harlan Rigby; Parents – Lottie Schofner and Draiven Rigby

2nd – Elise Brook Hochstedler ; Parents – Lucas and Elizabeth Hochstedler

3rd – Mylah Ziegler; Parents – Zachary and Taylor Ziegler

Class 2 – Girls 3-6 Months:

1st – Olivia Grace Nerlinger; Parents – Cheyenne Dean and Aaron Nerlinger

2nd – Everleigh Garcia; Parent – Nikki Garcia

3rd – Reese Lynn Springmeyer; Parents – Abbey Springmeyer

Class 3 – Girls 6-9 Months:

1st – Nora Mae Ploeger; Parents – Tony and Christy Ploeger

2nd – Lylah Joy Sweet; Parents – Ray and Bethany Sweet

Class 4 – Girls 9-12 Months:

1st – Haven Rayne Parkison; Parents – Kyle Parkison and Iatosha Bullard

Class 5 – Girls 12-15 Months:

1st – Preslee Nichole McGuire; Parents – Katie and Jason McGuire

2nd – Nova Ann Rigby; Parent – Cheyenne Rigby

3rd – Lilah Grace Feller; Parent – Rachel Feller

Class 6 – Girls 15-18 Months:

1st – Aspyn Speer; Parents – Thomas and Molly Speer

2nd – Layla Knuckles; Parents – Mary Bebout and Johnny Knuckles

3rd – Harper Klene; Parents – Joshua Klene and Kaysia Lee

Class 7 – Girls 18-24 Months:

1st – Nevaeh Campos; Parents – Brooklynn and Josh Campos

2nd – Nelly Ann Best; Parents – Jon and Crystal Best

3rd – Myla Koors; Parents – Bradley and Molly Koors

Class 8 – Most Feminine:

Hadley Walls; Parents – Craig and Morgan Walls

Class 1 – Boys 0-3 Months:

1st – Ezra Hall; Parents – Allie andI Duncan Hall

2nd – Jacob Knuckles; Parents – Mary Bebout and Johnny Knuckles

Class 2 – Boys 3-6 Months:

1st – Silas Gunter; Parents – Ivory and Nicholas Gunter

2nd – Cameron Miller; Parents – Jaden and Marissa Miller

3rd – Logan Mang; Parents – Sean and Amanda Mang

Class 3 – Boys 6-9 Months

1st – Montana Brown; Parents – Crystal and Tyler Brown

2nd – Leonel Hulsbosch; Parents – Vital and Kuyhlia Hulsbosch

3rd – Lane May; Parents – Luke and Teara May

Class 4 – Boys 9-12 Months:

1st – Owen Groce; Parents – Kelsey Solsberry and Christopher Groce

2nd – Terrik Keller; Parent – Scheenika Hobbs

3rd – Gunnar Michael Carman ; Parents – Aislinn Warrick and Zak Carman

Class 5 – Boys 12-15 Months:

1st – Davin Gauck; Parents – Chris and Kera Gauck

2nd – Hudson Moore; Parents – Tracey Shuckwish and Kyle Moore

Class 6 – Boys 15-18 Months:

1st – Sawyer Mead; Parents – Edward and Rhegan Mead

Class 7 – Boys 18-24 Months:

1st – Luke Edward Bushby; Parent – Liz Brown

2nd – Cooper Jeffery Rogers; Parents – Shan and Emily Rogers

3rd – Holston Schroder; Parent – Taylor Schroder

Class 8 – Most Masculine:

Kyson Rigby; Parent – Rachel Rigby

