GREENSBURG - Following are the results of the recently held Decatur County Fair Dog Show.
Agility
Excellent Class Champion - Blaine Wagner and his Border Collie, Molly Advanced B Class Champion - Jessa Wagner and her Border Collie, Zoey Beginning A Class Champion - Brooklynn Hersley and her Shih Tzu, Paisley Beginning A Placings - 2nd Place, Kionna Bright with her Cane Corso, Voodoo
3rd Place, Aiden Tuttle with his Australian Shepherd, Heidi 4th Place, Will Tuttle with his Australian Cattle Dog, Max
Grand Champion in Agility - Blaine Wagner Reserve Grand Champion in Agility - Jessa Wagner
Obedience
4B Class Champion - Blaine Wagner 3B Class Champion - Jessa Wagner 1B Class Champion - Kionna Bright
1A Class Champion - Brooklynn Hersley 1A 2nd place - Will Tuttle
1A 3rd place -Aiden Tuttle
Grand Champion in Obedience - Jessa Wagner
Reserve Grand Champion in Obedience - Kionna Bright
Showmanship
Senior Showmanship Champion - Kionna Bright
Senior Showmanship Reserve Champion - Blaine Wagner
Intermediate Showmanship Champion - Jessa Wagner Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Champion - Brooklynn Hersley
Beginner Showmanship Champion - Aiden Tuttle
Grand Champion in Showmanship - Kionna Bright
Reserve Grand Champion in Showmanship - Blaine Wagner
Poster
Senior Class Champion - Blaine Wagner Intermediate Class Champion - Jessa Wagner
Grand Champion in Poster - Blaine Wagner Reserve Grand Champion in Poster - Jessa Wagner
