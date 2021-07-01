GREENSBURG - Following are the results of the recently held Decatur County Fair Dog Show.

Agility

Excellent Class Champion - Blaine Wagner and his Border Collie, Molly Advanced B Class Champion - Jessa Wagner and her Border Collie, Zoey Beginning A Class Champion - Brooklynn Hersley and her Shih Tzu, Paisley Beginning A Placings - 2nd Place, Kionna Bright with her Cane Corso, Voodoo

3rd Place, Aiden Tuttle with his Australian Shepherd, Heidi 4th Place, Will Tuttle with his Australian Cattle Dog, Max

Grand Champion in Agility - Blaine Wagner Reserve Grand Champion in Agility - Jessa Wagner

Obedience

4B Class Champion - Blaine Wagner 3B Class Champion - Jessa Wagner 1B Class Champion - Kionna Bright

1A Class Champion - Brooklynn Hersley 1A 2nd place - Will Tuttle

1A 3rd place -Aiden Tuttle

Grand Champion in Obedience - Jessa Wagner

Reserve Grand Champion in Obedience - Kionna Bright

Showmanship

Senior Showmanship Champion - Kionna Bright

Senior Showmanship Reserve Champion - Blaine Wagner

Intermediate Showmanship Champion - Jessa Wagner Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Champion - Brooklynn Hersley

Beginner Showmanship Champion - Aiden Tuttle

Grand Champion in Showmanship - Kionna Bright

Reserve Grand Champion in Showmanship - Blaine Wagner

Poster

Senior Class Champion - Blaine Wagner Intermediate Class Champion - Jessa Wagner

Grand Champion in Poster - Blaine Wagner Reserve Grand Champion in Poster - Jessa Wagner

- Information provided by the Decatur County Extension Office

