AURORA - After another successful 2020 Façade Improvement Matching Grant (FIMG) program, the City of Aurora is pleased to continue the program in 2021.
In 2016, the city created the Downtown Strategic Revitalization Project and the FIMG program to stimulate reinvestment and to polish the appearance of the historic downtown. In 2020, after three years of success and noticeable investment downtown, the city expanded the program to include and encourage investment in the residential westside neighborhood.
Last year, the city leveraged $50,000 to spur $131,469.90 worth of investment in the downtown and westside neighborhood.
With last year’s success, the 2021 FIMG Program will still include exterior preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of real properties as eligible projects but will be expanded to include structural repairs that are needed to save a structure. The program will also be expanded to include all properties within the Aurora city limits.
A Question and Answer session will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. next Thursday, Jan. 14 to answer any questions you may have on the program. You may attend the session in person at the Aurora City Hall Council Chambers or by calling into the city’s conference phone line.
The FIMH is administered and awarded by the City of Aurora. Projects are eligible for grants up to $5,000 and require a matching dollar for dollar expenditure.
You can find a draft of the program details and requirements on the city’s home page, aurora.in.us.
The official application will be available on Monday, Jan. 18. Applications will be accepted at the Aurora Clerk Treasurer’s Office until 4 p.m. Friday, April 2.
The design review committee will meet to review applications at a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 and make award recommendations to Aurora City Council at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12.
Call Aurora City Manager Derek Walker with questions at 812-926-1777 ext. 6.
- Information provided by City Manager of Aurora Derek Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.