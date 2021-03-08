FRANKLIN - Congratulations and shout out to all our local swimmers this past weekend at the Spring SE Divisional Championships.
Local swimmers who swim for Milan Aquatics, East Central Swim Team, Sea Dragon Swimming, Decatur County Sharks and Hoosier Hill Otters all did an outstanding performance.
The swimmers were simply phenomenal with performance amidst all the obstacles they have had to overcome and still overcoming with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many state cuts, personal best and huge drop times.
There has been a tremendous increase in the workload getting ready for the USA Divisional and State (2) Championships with planning and with COVID protocols. A huge amount of time has been spent just in preparation and Franklin Community Schools did an amazing job. We all have been fortunate to even be able to swim as some swim teams have not been able to attend a USA Swim Meet since early 2020 due to COVID.
Good luck to those who will participate in the 2021 Indiana Swimming Spring Senior Championships March 12-14 and the Indiana Swimming Age Group Short Course Championships March 19-21.
- Information provided
