SHOWMANSHIP
Beginner (Grades 3-5)
Grand Champion - Max McGuire
Reserve Grand Champion - Ezekiel Dillon
3rd - Colt Morris
4th - Carson Downey
5th - Wesley Horstman
Intermediate (Grades 6-8)
Grand Champion - Grayson Downey
Reserve Grand Champion - David Moore
3rd - Emily Rathburn
4th - Parker Morris
Senior (Grades 9-12)
Grand Champion - Kionna Bright
Reserve Grand Champion - Christopher Gauck
3rd - Colby Rathburn
4th - Paige Paton
AMBASSADOR (Showmanship, written test, breed ID)
Novice (Grades 3-4)
Grand Champion – Carson Downey
Reserve Grand Champion – Hunter Moore
Junior (Grades 5-6)
Grand Champion – Grayson Downey
Reserve Grand Champion – Blade Moore
Intermediate (Grades 7-8)
Grand Champion – David Moore
Reserve Grand Champion – Emily Moore
Senior (Grades 9-10)
Grand Champion – Colby Rathburn
Reserve Grand Champion – Paige Paton
Master (Grades 11-12)
Grand Champion – Kionna Bright
Reserve Grand Champion – Christopher Gauck
EGGS
White Eggs, Specialty Eggs - No entries
Brown Eggs
1st - Christopher Gauck
2nd - David Moore
3rd - Kionna Bright
4th - Hunter Moore
5th - Blade Moore
Grand Champion Egg - Christopher Gauck
Reserve Grand Champion Egg - David Moore
Class I - Commercial Large Fowl Egg Production
Pullets
1st - Lana Bell - Isa Brown’s
Hen
1st - Sarah Springmeyer - White Leghorn
2nd - Aidan Kress - White Leghorn
3rd - Avery Kress - White Leghorn
Cockerel, Cock – No Entries
Champion Large Fowl Egg Production - Sarah Springmeyer – White Leghorn Hen
Reserve Champion Large Fowl Egg Production - Lana Bell – Isa Brown Pullets
Class II – Commercial Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose
Pullets – No Entries
Hen
1st - Kionna Bright – Black Australorp
2nd - Paige Paton – Buff Orpington
3rd - Sarah Springmeyer – Buff Orpington
4th - Irene Moore - Delaware
Cockerel
1st - Paige Paton – Buff Orpington
Cock - No entries
Champion Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose - Kionna Bright – Black Australorp
Reserve Champion Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose - Paige Paton – Buff Orpington
Grand Champion Commercial Chicken; Sarah Springmeyer – White Leghorn Hen
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Chicken; Kionna Bright – Black Australorp Hen
Class III – Meat Fryers
Grand Champion - Max McGuire
Reserve Grand Champion - David Moore
3rd - Kionna Bright
4th - Lana Bell
5th - Christopher Gauck
EXHIBITION LARGE FOWL
Class IV – American
Pullet
1st - Parker Morris – Silver Laced Wyandotte
Hen
1st - Irene Moore – Rhode Island Red
2nd - Jude Beaver – Blue Jersey Giant
3rd - Colton Crow – Blue Jersey Giant
Cockerel
1st - Jack Rathburn – Black Jersey Giant
2nd - Colt Morris – Silver Laced Wyandotte
Cock
1st - Jude Beaver – Black Jersey Giant
2nd - Kionna Bright – Buckeye
3rd - Grayson Downey – Blue Jersey Giant
4th - Sarah Springmeyer – Gold Laced Wyandotte
Exhibition Large Fowl American Champion - Jude Beaver - Black Jersey Giant Cock
Exhibition Large Fowl American Reserve Champion - Irene Moore - Rhode Island Red Hen
Class V – Asiatic
Pullet
1st - Colt Morris – Buff Brahma
2nd - Wesley Horstman – Buff Brahma
Hen
1st - Paige Paton – Light Brahma
2nd - Hunter Moore – Light Brahma
3rd - David Moore – Light Brahma
4th - Blade Moore – Light Brahma
Cockerel
1st - Carson Downey – Buff Brahma
Cock
1st - Colt Morris – Black Cochin
2nd - Carson Downey – Blue Cochin
3rd - Paige Paton – Light Brahma
4th - Blade Moore – Light Brahma
Exhibition Large Fowl Asiatic Champion - Colt Morris – Black Cochin Cock
Exhibition Large Fowl Asiatic Reserve Champion - Paige Paton – Light Brahma Hen
Class VI – Continental
Pullet, Hen, Cockerel – No Entries
Cock
1st - Grayson Downey – Bearded Silver Laced Polish
2nd - Hunter Moore – Cuckoo Maran
Exhibition Large Fowl Continental Champion - Grayson Downey – Bearded Silver Polish
Exhibition Large Fowl Continental Reserve Champion - Hunter Moore – Cuckoo Maran
Class VII – English
Pullet – No Entries
Hen
1st - Wesley Horstman – Black Orpington
2nd - Parker Morris – Black Orpington
3rd - Colt Morris – Splash Orpington
4th - Paige Paton – Black Australorp
Cockerel
1st - Parker Morris – Blue Orpington
2nd - Colt Morris – Black Orpington
3rd - Austin Williamson – Red Laced Cochin
Cock
1st - Parker Morris – Lavender Orpington
Exhibition Large Fowl English Champion - Parker Morris – Blue Orpington Cockerel
Exhibition Large Fowl English Reserve Champion - Parker Morris – Lavender Orpington Cock
Class VII – Mediterranean
Pullet – No Entries
Hen
1st - Sarah Springmeyer – Brown Leghorn
2nd - Austin Williamson – White Leghorn
3rd - Kionna Bright – Black Leghorn
4th - Jack Rathburn – Dark Brown Leghorn
Cockerel – No Entries
Cock
1st - Jack Rathburn – Dark Brown Leghorn
2nd - Colton Crow – Dark Brown Leghorn
Exhibition Large Fowl Mediterranean Champion - Sarah Springmeyer – Brown Leghorn Hen
Exhibition Large Fowl Mediterranean Reserve Champion - Jack Rathburn – Dark Brown Leghorn Cock
Class IX – All Other Exhibition Large Fowl
Pullet
1st - Kionna Bright – Golden Phoenix
2nd - Paige Paton – Ameraucana
Hen
1st - David Moore – Golden Phoenix
Cockerel – No Entries
Cock
1st - Kionna Bright – Black Breasted Red Phoenix
2nd - Colby Rathburn – Silver Phoenix
3rd - Paige Paton – Silver Phoenix
4th - David Moore – Golden Phoenix
Exhibition Large Fowl All Other Champion - Kionna Bright – Golden Phoenix Pullet
Exhibition Large Fowl All Other Reserve Champion - Kionna Bright – Black Breasted Red Phoenix Cock
Exhibition Large Fowl Grand Champion - Jude Beaver – Jersey Giant Cock
Exhibition Large Fowl Reserve Grand Champion; Kionna Bright – Golden Phoenix Pullet
Exhibition Bantam’s
Class X – Game Bantam’s
Pullet – No Entries
Hen
1st - Christopher Gauck – Black Old English Game
2nd - Carson Downey – Black Old English Game
Cockerel – No Entries
Cock
1st - Christopher Gauck – Black Old English Game
2nd - Kionna Bright – Black Old English Game
Exhibition Game Bantam Champion - Christopher Gauck Black Old English Hen
Exhibition Game Bantam Reserve Champion - Christopher Gauck Old English Cock
Class XI – Single Comb Clean Legged
Pullet
1st - Christopher Gauck – Rhode Island Red
2nd - Ezekiel Dillon – Rhode Island Red
Hen
1st - Kionna Bright – White Faced Black Spanish
2nd - Austin Williamson – White Faced Black Spanish
3rd - Christopher Gauck – Rhode Island Red
Cockerel
1st - Emily Rathburn – White Plymouth Rock
2nd - Christopher Gauck – Rhode Island Red
3rd - Ezekiel Dillon – Rhode Island Red
Cock
1st - Austin Williamson – White Faced Black Spanish
2nd - Blade Moore – White Faced Black Spanish
Exhibition Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged Champion - Kionna Bright - White Faced Black Spanish Hen
Exhibition Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion - Christopher Gauck – Rhode Island Red Pullet
Class XII – Rose Comb Clean Legged
Pullet
1st - JoAnna Smith – Partridge Wyandotte
Hen
1st - Blade Moore – Black Wyandotte
2nd - Irene Moore – Rhode Island Red
3rd - Parker Morris – Black Wyandotte
4th - Hunter Moore – Black Wyandotte
5th - Zeke Dillon – Black Wyandotte
Cockerel – No Entries
Cock
1st - Zeke Dillon – Black Wyandotte
2nd - David Moore – Black Wyandotte
3rd - JoAnna Smith – Partridge Wyandotte
4th - Grayson Downey – Black Wyandotte
5th - Colton Crow – Partridge Wyandotte
Exhibition Bantam Rose Comb Clean Legged Champion - Blade Moore – Black Wyandotte Hen
Exhibition Bantam Rose Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion -Ezekiel Dillon – Black Wyandotte Cock
Class XIII – All Other Comb Clean Legged
Pullet
1st - Jack Rathburn – White Creasted Black Polish
Hen – No Entries
Cockerel
1st - Jack Rathburn – White Crested Black Polish
Cock – No Entries
Exhibition Bantam All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam Champion - Jack Rathburn – White Crested Black Polish Pullet
Exhibition Bantam All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam Reserve Champion - Jack Rathburn – White Crested Black Polish Cockerel
Class XIV – Feather Legged
Pullet
1st - Grayson Downey – Light Brahma
2nd - Christopher Gauck – Light Brahma
Hen
1st - Jude Beaver – Black Cochin
2nd - Carson Downey – Mille Fleur d’Uccle
3rd - Irene Moore – White Booted Bantam
Cockerel
1st - Jude Beaver – Black Cochin
2nd - Christopher Gauck – Light Brahma
3rd - Grayson Downey – Light Brahma
Cock
1st - Lana Bell – Black Cochin
2nd - Jude Beaver – Black Cochin
3rd - Irene Moore – White Booted Bantam
4th - Carson Downey – Mille Fleur d’Uccle
5th - Austin Williamson – Black Langshan
Exhibition Bantam Feather Legged Champion - Lana Bell – Black Cochin Cock
Exhibition Bantam Feather Legged Reserve Champion - Grayson Downey – Light Brahma Pullet
Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Christopher Gauck – Black Old English Game Hen
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Kionna Bright – White Faced Black Spanish Hen
Exhibition Other Poultry
Class XV – Heavy Weight Duck
1st - Jude Beaver – Aylesbury
Class XVI – Medium Weight Ducks
1st - Jude Beaver – Cayuga
2nd - Jack Rathburn – White Crested
Class XVII – Light Weight Duck – No Entries
Class XVII – Bantam Ducks – No Entries
Class XIX – Heavy Weight Geese – No Entries
Class XX – Medium Weight Geese - No Entries
Class XXI – Light Weight Geese – No Entries
Class XXII – Turkey
1 poult
1st - Leo Grote – Bourbon Red
2nd - Leo Grote – Bourbon Red
3rd - Leo Grote – Bourbon Red
Class XXIII – Guinea
1 keet
1st - Kionna Bright – Pearl
1 adult female, 1 adult male – No Entries
Grand Champion Exhibition Other Fowl - Jude Beaver – Aylsbury Duck
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Other Fowl - Kionna Bright – Pearl Guinea
Class XXIV - Pigeons
Young Bird
1st - Kionna Bright - Roller
2nd - Avery Kress – Old German Owl
3rd - Avery Kress – Old German Owl
4th - Aidan Kress – Old German Owl
5th - Kionna Bright – Roller
Adult Hen, Adult Cock – No Entries
Grand Champion Pigeon - Kionna Bright – Roller
Reserve Grand Champion Pigeon - Avery Kress – Old German Owl
Best In Show - Christopher Gauck – Old English Game Hen
Reserve Best In Show - Jude Beaver – Black Jersey Giant Cock
