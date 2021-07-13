SHOWMANSHIP

Beginner (Grades 3-5)

Grand Champion - Max McGuire

Reserve Grand Champion - Ezekiel Dillon

3rd - Colt Morris

4th - Carson Downey

5th - Wesley Horstman

Intermediate (Grades 6-8)

Grand Champion - Grayson Downey

Reserve Grand Champion - David Moore

3rd - Emily Rathburn

4th - Parker Morris

Senior (Grades 9-12)

Grand Champion - Kionna Bright

Reserve Grand Champion - Christopher Gauck

3rd - Colby Rathburn

4th - Paige Paton

AMBASSADOR (Showmanship, written test, breed ID)

Novice (Grades 3-4)

Grand Champion – Carson Downey

Reserve Grand Champion – Hunter Moore

Junior (Grades 5-6)

Grand Champion – Grayson Downey

Reserve Grand Champion – Blade Moore

Intermediate (Grades 7-8)

Grand Champion – David Moore

Reserve Grand Champion – Emily Moore

Senior (Grades 9-10)

Grand Champion – Colby Rathburn

Reserve Grand Champion – Paige Paton

Master (Grades 11-12)

Grand Champion – Kionna Bright

Reserve Grand Champion – Christopher Gauck

EGGS

White Eggs, Specialty Eggs - No entries

Brown Eggs

1st - Christopher Gauck

2nd - David Moore

3rd - Kionna Bright

4th - Hunter Moore

5th - Blade Moore

Grand Champion Egg - Christopher Gauck

Reserve Grand Champion Egg - David Moore

Class I - Commercial Large Fowl Egg Production

Pullets

1st - Lana Bell - Isa Brown’s

Hen

1st - Sarah Springmeyer - White Leghorn

2nd - Aidan Kress - White Leghorn

3rd - Avery Kress - White Leghorn

Cockerel, Cock – No Entries

Champion Large Fowl Egg Production - Sarah Springmeyer – White Leghorn Hen

Reserve Champion Large Fowl Egg Production - Lana Bell – Isa Brown Pullets

Class II – Commercial Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose

Pullets – No Entries

Hen

1st - Kionna Bright – Black Australorp

2nd - Paige Paton – Buff Orpington

3rd - Sarah Springmeyer – Buff Orpington

4th - Irene Moore - Delaware

Cockerel

1st - Paige Paton – Buff Orpington

Cock - No entries

Champion Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose - Kionna Bright – Black Australorp

Reserve Champion Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose - Paige Paton – Buff Orpington

Grand Champion Commercial Chicken; Sarah Springmeyer – White Leghorn Hen

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Chicken; Kionna Bright – Black Australorp Hen

Class III – Meat Fryers

Grand Champion - Max McGuire

Reserve Grand Champion - David Moore

3rd - Kionna Bright

4th - Lana Bell

5th - Christopher Gauck

EXHIBITION LARGE FOWL

Class IV – American

Pullet

1st - Parker Morris – Silver Laced Wyandotte

Hen

1st - Irene Moore – Rhode Island Red

2nd - Jude Beaver – Blue Jersey Giant

3rd - Colton Crow – Blue Jersey Giant

Cockerel

1st - Jack Rathburn – Black Jersey Giant

2nd - Colt Morris – Silver Laced Wyandotte

Cock

1st - Jude Beaver – Black Jersey Giant

2nd - Kionna Bright – Buckeye

3rd - Grayson Downey – Blue Jersey Giant

4th - Sarah Springmeyer – Gold Laced Wyandotte

Exhibition Large Fowl American Champion - Jude Beaver - Black Jersey Giant Cock

Exhibition Large Fowl American Reserve Champion - Irene Moore - Rhode Island Red Hen

Class V – Asiatic

Pullet

1st - Colt Morris – Buff Brahma

2nd - Wesley Horstman – Buff Brahma

Hen

1st - Paige Paton – Light Brahma

2nd - Hunter Moore – Light Brahma

3rd - David Moore – Light Brahma

4th - Blade Moore – Light Brahma

Cockerel

1st - Carson Downey – Buff Brahma

Cock

1st - Colt Morris – Black Cochin

2nd - Carson Downey – Blue Cochin

3rd - Paige Paton – Light Brahma

4th - Blade Moore – Light Brahma

Exhibition Large Fowl Asiatic Champion - Colt Morris – Black Cochin Cock

Exhibition Large Fowl Asiatic Reserve Champion - Paige Paton – Light Brahma Hen

Class VI – Continental

Pullet, Hen, Cockerel – No Entries

Cock

1st - Grayson Downey – Bearded Silver Laced Polish

2nd - Hunter Moore – Cuckoo Maran

Exhibition Large Fowl Continental Champion - Grayson Downey – Bearded Silver Polish

Exhibition Large Fowl Continental Reserve Champion - Hunter Moore – Cuckoo Maran

Class VII – English

Pullet – No Entries

Hen

1st - Wesley Horstman – Black Orpington

2nd - Parker Morris – Black Orpington

3rd - Colt Morris – Splash Orpington

4th - Paige Paton – Black Australorp

Cockerel

1st - Parker Morris – Blue Orpington

2nd - Colt Morris – Black Orpington

3rd - Austin Williamson – Red Laced Cochin

Cock

1st - Parker Morris – Lavender Orpington

Exhibition Large Fowl English Champion - Parker Morris – Blue Orpington Cockerel

Exhibition Large Fowl English Reserve Champion - Parker Morris – Lavender Orpington Cock

Class VII – Mediterranean

Pullet – No Entries

Hen

1st - Sarah Springmeyer – Brown Leghorn

2nd - Austin Williamson – White Leghorn

3rd - Kionna Bright – Black Leghorn

4th - Jack Rathburn – Dark Brown Leghorn

Cockerel – No Entries

Cock

1st - Jack Rathburn – Dark Brown Leghorn

2nd - Colton Crow – Dark Brown Leghorn

Exhibition Large Fowl Mediterranean Champion - Sarah Springmeyer – Brown Leghorn Hen

Exhibition Large Fowl Mediterranean Reserve Champion - Jack Rathburn – Dark Brown Leghorn Cock

Class IX – All Other Exhibition Large Fowl

Pullet

1st - Kionna Bright – Golden Phoenix

2nd - Paige Paton – Ameraucana

Hen

1st - David Moore – Golden Phoenix

Cockerel – No Entries

Cock

1st - Kionna Bright – Black Breasted Red Phoenix

2nd - Colby Rathburn – Silver Phoenix

3rd - Paige Paton – Silver Phoenix

4th - David Moore – Golden Phoenix

Exhibition Large Fowl All Other Champion - Kionna Bright – Golden Phoenix Pullet

Exhibition Large Fowl All Other Reserve Champion - Kionna Bright – Black Breasted Red Phoenix Cock

Exhibition Large Fowl Grand Champion - Jude Beaver – Jersey Giant Cock

Exhibition Large Fowl Reserve Grand Champion; Kionna Bright – Golden Phoenix Pullet

Exhibition Bantam’s

Class X – Game Bantam’s

Pullet – No Entries

Hen

1st - Christopher Gauck – Black Old English Game

2nd - Carson Downey – Black Old English Game

Cockerel – No Entries

Cock

1st - Christopher Gauck – Black Old English Game

2nd - Kionna Bright – Black Old English Game

Exhibition Game Bantam Champion - Christopher Gauck Black Old English Hen

Exhibition Game Bantam Reserve Champion - Christopher Gauck Old English Cock

Class XI – Single Comb Clean Legged

Pullet

1st - Christopher Gauck – Rhode Island Red

2nd - Ezekiel Dillon – Rhode Island Red

Hen

1st - Kionna Bright – White Faced Black Spanish

2nd - Austin Williamson – White Faced Black Spanish

3rd - Christopher Gauck – Rhode Island Red

Cockerel

1st - Emily Rathburn – White Plymouth Rock

2nd - Christopher Gauck – Rhode Island Red

3rd - Ezekiel Dillon – Rhode Island Red

Cock

1st - Austin Williamson – White Faced Black Spanish

2nd - Blade Moore – White Faced Black Spanish

Exhibition Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged Champion - Kionna Bright - White Faced Black Spanish Hen

Exhibition Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion - Christopher Gauck – Rhode Island Red Pullet

Class XII – Rose Comb Clean Legged

Pullet

1st - JoAnna Smith – Partridge Wyandotte

Hen

1st - Blade Moore – Black Wyandotte

2nd - Irene Moore – Rhode Island Red

3rd - Parker Morris – Black Wyandotte

4th - Hunter Moore – Black Wyandotte

5th - Zeke Dillon – Black Wyandotte

Cockerel – No Entries

Cock

1st - Zeke Dillon – Black Wyandotte

2nd - David Moore – Black Wyandotte

3rd - JoAnna Smith – Partridge Wyandotte

4th - Grayson Downey – Black Wyandotte

5th - Colton Crow – Partridge Wyandotte

Exhibition Bantam Rose Comb Clean Legged Champion - Blade Moore – Black Wyandotte Hen

Exhibition Bantam Rose Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion -Ezekiel Dillon – Black Wyandotte Cock

Class XIII – All Other Comb Clean Legged

Pullet

1st - Jack Rathburn – White Creasted Black Polish

Hen – No Entries

Cockerel

1st - Jack Rathburn – White Crested Black Polish

Cock – No Entries

Exhibition Bantam All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam Champion - Jack Rathburn – White Crested Black Polish Pullet

Exhibition Bantam All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam Reserve Champion - Jack Rathburn – White Crested Black Polish Cockerel

Class XIV – Feather Legged

Pullet

1st - Grayson Downey – Light Brahma

2nd - Christopher Gauck – Light Brahma

Hen

1st - Jude Beaver – Black Cochin

2nd - Carson Downey – Mille Fleur d’Uccle

3rd - Irene Moore – White Booted Bantam

Cockerel

1st - Jude Beaver – Black Cochin

2nd - Christopher Gauck – Light Brahma

3rd - Grayson Downey – Light Brahma

Cock

1st - Lana Bell – Black Cochin

2nd - Jude Beaver – Black Cochin

3rd - Irene Moore – White Booted Bantam

4th - Carson Downey – Mille Fleur d’Uccle

5th - Austin Williamson – Black Langshan

Exhibition Bantam Feather Legged Champion - Lana Bell – Black Cochin Cock

Exhibition Bantam Feather Legged Reserve Champion - Grayson Downey – Light Brahma Pullet

Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Christopher Gauck – Black Old English Game Hen

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Kionna Bright – White Faced Black Spanish Hen

Exhibition Other Poultry

Class XV – Heavy Weight Duck

1st - Jude Beaver – Aylesbury

Class XVI – Medium Weight Ducks

1st - Jude Beaver – Cayuga

2nd - Jack Rathburn – White Crested

Class XVII – Light Weight Duck – No Entries

Class XVII – Bantam Ducks – No Entries

Class XIX – Heavy Weight Geese – No Entries

Class XX – Medium Weight Geese - No Entries

Class XXI – Light Weight Geese – No Entries

Class XXII – Turkey

1 poult

1st - Leo Grote – Bourbon Red

2nd - Leo Grote – Bourbon Red

3rd - Leo Grote – Bourbon Red

Class XXIII – Guinea

1 keet

1st - Kionna Bright – Pearl

1 adult female, 1 adult male – No Entries

Grand Champion Exhibition Other Fowl - Jude Beaver – Aylsbury Duck

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Other Fowl - Kionna Bright – Pearl Guinea

Class XXIV - Pigeons

Young Bird

1st - Kionna Bright - Roller

2nd - Avery Kress – Old German Owl

3rd - Avery Kress – Old German Owl

4th - Aidan Kress – Old German Owl

5th - Kionna Bright – Roller

Adult Hen, Adult Cock – No Entries

Grand Champion Pigeon - Kionna Bright – Roller

Reserve Grand Champion Pigeon - Avery Kress – Old German Owl

Best In Show - Christopher Gauck – Old English Game Hen

Reserve Best In Show - Jude Beaver – Black Jersey Giant Cock

