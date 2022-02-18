RUSHVILLE - Robbie Fairchild, Cora Legere and Caden Bradley, seniors at Rushville Consolidated High School and visual arts students of Mrs. Toni Schultz, are the recognized recipients of the Central Indiana Art Region Scholastic Art and Writing Awards - a remarkable achievement.
It is a very competitive competition, which awards high school students for their originality, technical skill and the emergence of personal voice or vision. Their works were recognized by a panel of creative professionals as the most outstanding work submitted among their peers - placing in the top 10% of all entries.
Robbie and Caden each received recognition with Honorable Mention, while Cora received two Silver Keys, five Honorable Mentions for individual works and a Silver Key on her portfolio Euphoric.
Robbie Fairchild’s drawing and illustration, titled Taste the Freaking Rainbow, is masterfully drawn with multiple layers of colored pencil. The contrasting and complementary color scheme of the drawing is further enhanced by the dynamic composition.
Caden Bradley’s acrylic painting on canvas, SRT Brings out the Best of Us, is a highly creative portrait filled with expressive color, texture, technique and mood.
Cora’s recognition and awards are quite an accolade as her work is part of the virtual exhibition online at https://www.nchsvisualart.com/gallery-5-1 Hidden and Baka are the two acrylic portraits that earned Silver Key. Hidden illustrates and symbolizes the vulnerability of race in society, while Baka is a portrait that replicates James Franko, an actor. Cora will be attending the Art Academy of Cincinnati in the fall of 2022, having received the Thomas Satterwhite Noble Entry Scholarship (an $80,000 award). She will major in illustration.
These young artists will be honored and recognized on Sunday, April 3, during a Scholastic Awards Ceremony and celebration at Northview Middle School Auditorium. Having received these awards, Caden, Robbie, and Cora will join the ranks of other celebrated American artists and writers that have received Scholastic recognition, such as Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Stephen King and Truman Capote.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.