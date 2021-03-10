RUSHVILLE – A diverse range of national, regional and area talent will once again be featured this summer as part of the 2021 Free Summer Concert Series at Riverside Park Amphitheater in Rushville. All shows will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by the local health department.
“Riverside Park’s annual summer concert series has never been more highly anticipated following a challenging 2020. We are proud to bring the talent, range of genres, and stage experience of this year’s acts to the residents of Rushville and beyond,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said.
Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute) will open the series on Saturday, June 19. Slippery When Wet has played more than 1,500 shows throughout the U.S. alone and has traveled to Africa, Mexico, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic. They have headlined on more than 60 cruises on the Royal Caribbean cruise line and played the Super Bowl 48 Pregame Show in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2014. The band’s shows are the most attended and highest grossing of any Bon Jovi Tribute in the country.
All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Williams Jr. Tribute) continues the series Saturday, July 17, featuring front man Frank Morrow portraying the appearance, sound, and stage presence of the original “Bocephus” himself. Touring across the U.S. since 2009 with a fan base that reaches nationwide, All My Rowdy Friends performs the music of Hank Jr., with the same originality and high energy of an actual concert as you would see Hank Jr., in today.
The Red Clay Strays will bring high energy and a unique sound to the stage on Saturday, July 31. With influences ranging from Johnny Cash, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jerry Lee Lewis and Waylon Jennings to southern gospel, they blur the line between country and southern rock while bringing an authenticity that defines who they are as a band. The Red Clay Strays hail from Alabama and are Brandon Coleman: lead vocals, guitar; Drew Nix: vocals, electric guitar, harmonica; Zach Rishel: electric guitar; Andrew Bishop: Bass and John Hall: drums.
Dirty Deeds (The AC/DC Experience) will take audiences on a theatrical ride through rock ‘n’ roll history on Saturday, Aug. 14. This group has been touring the U.S. for more than 20 years bringing forth their high energy and wildly entertaining tribute to one of the world’s best rock bands, AC/DC. Earning a reputation for their attention to detail and passion for the music, Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience recreates the exact sound of AC/DC by capturing the unique and exact tone that the super group is known.
Experience classic yacht rock songs from the 70’s and 80’s with The Monsters of Yacht on Saturday, Aug. 28. The band delivers rocking recreations of songs by artists like Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and more. The Monsters of Yacht has the skills and attitude needed to pay tribute to the artists of the yacht rock genre with a powerful live show featuring accurate vocals and performances of the yacht rock hits we all know and love.
Finishing out the 2021 season as part of RUSHfest on Saturday, Sept. 18, is Electric Avenue ‘The 80’s MTV Experience’ – a high-definition snapshot of an era when vintage synthesizers and drum machines were at the top of the food chain. Barring the invention of time travel, Electric Avenue is, hands down, the most accurate and exciting 80’s Pop Tribute you’re going to find anywhere this side of 1988. Electric Avenue delivers spot-on renditions of Tears for Fears, Wham!, Duran Duran, Simple Minds, Howard Jones, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Level 42, Naked Eyes, Soft Cell, Kenny Loggins, INXS, Prince, The Clash, OMD, David Bowie and more.
The opening acts for each show will be announced at a later time.
Sponsorship: Sponsorship packages are available now from $5,000 to $500. Each sponsorship level will provide partners with different levels of advertisement. Also available are Friend of the Park sponsorship packages that run $100 down to $25. For more information on sponsorships, please call Carla Sharpe at 765-932-3735 or email: secretary@cityofrushville.in.gov
Covered Pavilion Rental and Vendor Permits: The covered pavilion is available for rent at each event. It can be rented for $150 for half of the space or $300 for the entire pavilion per event. Vendor permits are also available. For more information on pavilion rental opportunities, vendor permits and ordinances please call Carla Sharpe at 765-932-3735 or email: secretary@cityofrushville.in.gov.
