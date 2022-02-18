RUSHVILLE – A diverse range of national, regional and area talent will once again be featured this summer as part of the 2022 Free Summer Concert Series at Riverside Park Amphitheater in Rushville, announced Thursday by the Riverside Park Organizing Committee.
The entire season will celebrate Rushville’s Bicentennial and conclude with a special celebratory concert event on Saturday, Sept. 17, featuring national country and classic rock artists including Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Molly Hatchet and Tyler Booth.
“Riverside Park’s summer concert series is an annual point of pride for our great city and this year is extra special as we gear up to celebrate our Bicentennial,” Mayor Mike Pavey said. “Looking forward to hosting another exciting season of talented acts ranging from country to rock to R&B and everything in between.”
Concert lineup:
- Pearl Jam Tribute Chicago - Saturday, June 11
- DEPARTURE (The Journey Tribute Band) – Saturday, June 18
- Dirty Deeds (The AC/DC Experience) – Saturday, July 9
- Simply Elton (Tribute to Elton John) – Saturday, July 23
- London Street (R&B, Soul and Pop Hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s) – Saturday, Aug. 27
- Bicentennial Concert featuring Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Molly Hatchet, Tyler Booth – Saturday, Sept. 17
Pearl Jam Tribute Chicago will open the series on Saturday, June 11. Midwest’s premier tribute to one of the greatest and most influential American rock bands of all time, Pearl Jam Tribute Chicago captures the sound and feel of a live Pearl Jam show every time.
From festivals, small and large clubs everywhere, to private events, Pearl Jam Tribute Chicago has traveled all over to please Pearl Jam fans everywhere.
DEPARTURE (The Journey Tribute Band) continues the series Saturday, June 18. In their 14th year together, DEPARTURE is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation, replicating the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock super group Journey.
These veteran musicians pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, qualitative stage show from start to finish. Performing more than 100 shows nationally per year, DEPARTURE brings the very best of Journey to audiences of all ages.
Dirty Deeds (The AC/DC Experience) will take audiences on a theatrical ride through rock ‘n’ roll history on Saturday, July 9. This group has been touring the U.S. for more than 20 years bringing forth their high energy and wildly entertaining tribute to one of the world's best rock bands, AC/DC.
Earning a reputation for their attention to detail and passion for the music, Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience recreates the exact sound of AC/DC by capturing the unique and exact tone that the super group has come to be known for.
On Saturday, July 23, Simply Elton (The Elton John Tribute) featuring master musician Brian Harris will bring the music of Sir Elton John to life - a true concert experience of some of the greatest rock and roll music ever created. Simply Elton is not just dressing up in a crazy costume and mimicking a pop icon.
Energy, costuming, brilliant virtuoso piano playing and spot-on Elton vocals… it’s all there. Whether a full band performance backed by stellar musicians or a tour-de-force solo engagement, Simply Elton gives audiences everything they expect from an Elton John concert.
Experience the best R&B and Pop and Soul hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s with London Street on Saturday, Aug. 27. Cincinnati’s premier horn-driven band performs songs from the likes of Chicago, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and more.
Finishing out the 2022 season is a very special Bicentennial Concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, featuring Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Molly Hatchet, and Tyler Booth.
Montgomery Gentry was a country loving duo that rocked crowds for more than two decades. Keeping the Montgomery Gentry name alive, Eddie Montgomery pays tribute to his late bandmate Troy Gentry on his first solo album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down.”
Formed in the 1970s, Molly Hatchet keeps the southern style of rock alive and well to this day. Rest assured, this is a band that after 40 years is always workin’ hard, playin’ tough, livin’ fast, and still Flirtin’ with Disaster.
Young, authentic and a smooth baritone – all traits that describe popular southern musician Tyler Booth.
