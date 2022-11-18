GREENSBURG — Volunteers from throughout Decatur County busily prepare for the day after Thanksgiving, when Daily News Cheer Fund bell-ringers go to work.
In keeping with a tradition that is more than 100 years old, the Daily News is now accepting donations for 2022’s Cheer Fund Drive.
The goal of the Cheer Fund has always been to bring the joy of Christmas to Decatur County children (and their families) in need of holiday assistance, but this year’s need may be more urgent than many in the past.
“This year I believe the need for assistance will increase because of the current inflation crisis we are experiencing,” Daily News General Manager and Cheer Fund organizer Natalie Acra said.
Prices have gone up on nearly everything during the past year; unfortunately, incomes have not and many families may be forced to go without this holiday season.
This year, perhaps more than ever, community support is vital to the Cheer Fund reaching its goal of collecting $55,000.
Bell-ringing begins November 26 at Rural King in Greensburg. If there’s a few extra dollars in your wallet, or even a handful of change, please consider throwing it into a bell-ringer’s bucket.
You’ll also find bell-ringers at Needler’s in Greensburg (Thursdays through Saturdays in December), at Sander’s Market in Westport and at the Westport Post Office (dates and times vary at the Westport locations).
Donations can also be made from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street; mailed to the Daily News at P.O. Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240; or by visiting www.cheerfund.org online.
Board members and active volunteers will also gladly accept donations. They include Natalie Acra, Blake and Amy O’Mara, Lori and Sean Durbin, Kevin Koehne, Brian Huber, Brianna Cunnington, Sandra Gabbard, Toni Kellems, Amanda Bates, Lisa Huff, Nicole McCarter, Barb Lecher and Mike Gasper.
Acra is confident Decatur County residents and businesses will again rise to the Cheer Fund challenge.
“Our community has always stepped up and helped their fellow community members, neighbors, family and friends. It’s only possible with the help of many local service organizations, clubs, businesses and individuals that care about our community,” she said. “Cheer Fund is unique to Decatur County, and our community understands the importance of this and helping others in need.”
GETTING HELP
Applications for Cheer Fund assistance are available at the Daily News office and can be found in the printed version of the newspaper. They must be completed and returned by 2 p.m. Monday, December 5.
The Cheer Fund drive-thru event will be Saturday, December 17, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds (times to be announced).
MORE INFO
For more information about how to get involved with the Daily News Cheer Fund, call 812-663-3111 or visit www.cheerfund.org.
