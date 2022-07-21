Class 1: Western Halter Under 56 Mares

1st – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin

3rd – William Tuttle with Hazel

Class 2: Western Halter Under 56 Gelding

1st – Emma Herbert with Mystery

2nd – Brooklyn Hersley with Boomer

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

4th – Kenzie Duckworth with Snowflake

Class 3: Western Halter Under 56 Grand & Reserve

Grand Champion – Emma Herbert with Mystery

Reserve Grand Champion – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

Class 5: Western Halter Mare 3 and Under

1st – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream

Class 6: Western Halter Mares 4 and 5 Year Olds

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 7: Western Halter Mares 6 to 10 Year Olds

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

3rd – Kylie Duckworth with Quite Elegant

4th – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy

Class 8: Western Halter Mares 11 to 15 Year Olds

1st – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 9: Western Halter Mares 16 and Older

1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

2nd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

3rd – Logan Soendlin with Danica Hickory

Class 10: Western Halter Mares Grand & Reserve

Grand Champion – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

Reserve Grand Champion – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream

Class 11: Western Halter Geldings 3 and Under

1st – Clair Schoettmer with East Bound Bandit

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time

Class 13: Western Halter Geldings 6 to 10

1st – Kayelee Ogden with Keeping It Platinum

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

4th – Maegan Pearson with Oakley

Class 14: Western Halter Geldings 11 to 15

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Arden Gunn with Born in a Blazer

3rd – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex

Class 15: Western Halter Geldings 16 and Older

1st – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Carly Whipple with Thunder

Class 16: Western Halter Geldings Grand & Reserve

Grand Champion – Kayelee Ogden with Keeping It Platinum

Reserve Grand Champion – Clair Schoettmer with East Bound Bandit

Class 17: Western Showmanship Advanced

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

3rd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

4th – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex

5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 18: Western Showmanship Intermediate

1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer

5th – Hayden Billerman

6th – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time

Class 19: Western Showmanship Beginner

1st – Kenzie Duckworth with Snowflake

2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

3rd – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream

Class 20: English Halter Mares 5 and Under

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

2nd – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream

3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 21: English Halter Mares 6 to 10

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

Class 22: English Halter Mares 11 and Over

1st – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

2nd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

3rd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 23: English Halter Geldings 5 and Under

1st – Clair Schoettmer with East Bound Bandit

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time

Class 24: English Halter Geldings 6 to 10

1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

Class 25: English Halter Geldings 11 and Over

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 26: English Halter Grand and Reserve

Grand Champion – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

Reserve Grand Champion – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

Class 27: English Showmanship Advanced

1st – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 28: English Showmanship Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time

3rd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 29: English Showmanship Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream

2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

Class 30: Master Showmanship

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

4th – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

5th – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

6th – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time

Class 31: English Novice Walk Trot

1st – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

Class 32: English Open Walk Trot Advanced

1st – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 33: English Open Walk Trot Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

5th – Roma Robbins with Sadie

6th – Ava Richards with Duke

Class 34: English Open Walk Trot Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

Class 35: English HUS Advanced

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Maegan Pearson with George

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 36: English HUS Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

3rd – Ava Richards with Duke

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Roma Robbins with Sadie

Class 37: English HUS Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

Class 38: English Novice Walk Trot Equitation

1st – Mason Lawrence – In Mint Condition

Class 39: English Equitation Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with George

2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 40: English Equitation Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

Class 41: English Equitation Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas – Turning Chex Into Cash

Class 42: Master Equitation

1st – Maegan Pearson with George

2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

Class 43: English Hunter Hack

1st – Kaylee Smith – JJ Boomer Bay

Class 45: Costume Class

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (Jockey Camel costume)

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder (Cheetah costume)

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark (Hippie Hippo costume)

Class 1: Pole Bending Advanced

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (28.734)

2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist (31.527)

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip (34.826)

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (35.232)

5th – Maegan Pearson with George (39.843)

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (41.936)

Class 2: Pole Bending Intermediate

1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey (33.393)

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark (34.844)

3rd – Nicole McLean with Tasha (39.855)

4th – Roma Robbins with Sadie (40.745)

5th – Emma Herbert with Mystery (41.068)

6th – Elizabeth Balser with King (42.249)

Class 3: Pole Bending Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (31.110)

2nd – Gracee McConnell with Steal (46.204)

3rd – Preston Hart with Muffin (47.164)

4th – Caroline Schutte with Millie (51.385)

5th – Sarah Fogg with Rhett (1.02.648)

6th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition (1.12.535)

Class 4: Barrels Advanced

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (22.790)

2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist (23.375)

3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (26.578)

4th – Maegan Pearson with Georgie (27.968)

5th – Kylie Duckworth with Quite Elegant (28.363)

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (30.785)

Class 5: Barrels Intermediate

1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey (21.408)

2nd – Elizabeth Balser with King (28.133)

3rd – Nicole McLean with Tasha (29.221)

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean (29.899)

5th – Emma Herbert with Spark (30.461)

6th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View (31.465)

Class 6: Barrels Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (20.747)

2nd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (23.854)

3rd – Stella Porter with Giddy (28.510)

4th – Gracee McConnell with Steal (29.129)

5th – Sara Fogg with Rhett (39.748)

6th – Caroline Schutte with Millie (50.043)

Class 7: Flags Advanced

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (19.900)

2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist (21.262)

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip (24.097)

4th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (25.105)

5th – Maegan Pearson with Georgie (25.246)

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (31.779)

Class 8: Flags Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View (11.838)

2nd – Jenna Richards with Peyton (20.547)

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean (23.479)

4th – Ava Richards with Whiskey (26.196)

5th – Emma Herbert with Spark (27.583)

6th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond (28.676)

Class 9: Flag Race Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (21.291)

2nd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (33.171)

3rd – Gracee McConnell with Steal (34.928)

4th – Sara Fogg with Rhett (49.278)

5th – Caroline Schutte with Millie (1.04.351)

6th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition (1.35.412)

Class 10: Keyhole Advanced

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (10.942)

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip (11.890)

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie (12.814)

4th – Kylie Duckworth with Quite Elegant (15.387)

5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (15.599)

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (19.073)

Class 12: Keyhole Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (10.215)

2nd – Gracee McConnell with Steal (18.613)

3rd – Caroline Schutte with Millie (26.300)

4th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition (31.272)

5th – Sarah Fogg with Rhett (31.275)

Class 14: Keyhole Intermediate

1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey (14.056)

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark (15.423)

3rd – Elizabeth Balser with King (15.676)

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean (17.683)

5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond (19.747)

6th – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx (19.918)

Class 13: Speed and Action Advanced

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with East Bound Bandit (9.582)

3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (10.220)

4th – Maegan Pearson with Georgie (10.221)

5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (12.646)

6th – Kylie Duckworth with Quite Elegant (13.202)

Class 14: Speed and Action Intermediate

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark (9.998)

2nd – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View (10.00)

3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey (10.892)

4th – Roma Robbins with Sadie (12.030)

5th – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx (12.286)

6th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond (12.756)

Class 15: Speed and Action Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (8.486)

2nd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (8.783)

3rd – Gracee McConnell with Steal (15.336)

4th – Caroline Schutte with Millie (17.094)

5th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition (17.624)

6th – Sarah Fogg with Rhett (23.449)

Class 1: Western Walk Trot for Novice Riders

1st – Caroline Schutte with Millie

2nd – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer

3rd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

Class 3: Western Walk Trot Advanced

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

5th – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 4: Western Walk Trot Intermediate

1st – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

4th – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

5th – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time

6th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

Class 5: Western Beginner Walk Trot

1st – Caroline Schutte with Millie

2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin

3rd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

4th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

5th – Gracee McConnell with Steal

Class 6: Western Pony Pleasure

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin

3rd – Emma Herbert with Mystery

Class 7: Western Pleasure Over 56 Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex

Class 8: Western Pleasure Over 56 Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

3rd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 9: Western Pleasure Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Gracee McConnell with Steal

Class 10: Western Pleasure Horses 5 and Younger

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time

Class 11: Western Pleasure Horses 6 to 10

1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

Class 12: Western Pleasure Horses 11 and Older

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

3rd – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

6th – Gracee McConnell with Steal

Class 13/14: Western Novice Horsemanship Younger:

1st – Caroline Schutte with Millie

2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

Older:

1st – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer

2nd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

Class 14: Western Challenged Horsemanship

1st – Adelyne Koehne

Class 15: Western Horsemanship Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 16: Western Horsemanship Intermediate

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

Class 17: Western Horsemanship Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin

3rd – Gracee McConnell with Steal

Class 18: Master Horsemanship

1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Katie Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Caroline Schutte with Millie

6th – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

Class 19: Western Riding Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Oakley

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

6th – Clair Schoettmer

Class 20: Western Riding Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 21: Western Riding Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin

Class 22: Western Reining Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with JJ Boomer Bay

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

4th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

6th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

Class 23: Reining Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin

Class 23: Reining Intermediate

1st – Kate Schoettmer – Jelly Bean

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

Class 25: Ranch Horse Riding Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Oakley

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 26: Ranch Riding Intermediate

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

5th – Ava Richards with Whiskey

6th – Jenna Richards with Peyton

Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Beginner

1st – Preston Hart with Muffin

Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Walk Trot

1st – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

2nd – Caroline Schutte with Millie

Class 32: Trail Novice and Challenged

1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

2nd – Caroline Schutte with Millie

3rd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition

Class 30: Trail Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin

Class 30: Trail Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

Class 28: Trail Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please

Class 33: Versatility Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

4th – Kaylee Smith

5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 34: Versatility Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Ava Richards with Duke

Class 35: Versatility Beginner

1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

Information provided

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you