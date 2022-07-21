Class 1: Western Halter Under 56 Mares
1st – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin
3rd – William Tuttle with Hazel
Class 2: Western Halter Under 56 Gelding
1st – Emma Herbert with Mystery
2nd – Brooklyn Hersley with Boomer
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
4th – Kenzie Duckworth with Snowflake
Class 3: Western Halter Under 56 Grand & Reserve
Grand Champion – Emma Herbert with Mystery
Reserve Grand Champion – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
Class 5: Western Halter Mare 3 and Under
1st – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream
Class 6: Western Halter Mares 4 and 5 Year Olds
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 7: Western Halter Mares 6 to 10 Year Olds
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
3rd – Kylie Duckworth with Quite Elegant
4th – Aiden Tuttle with Lucy
Class 8: Western Halter Mares 11 to 15 Year Olds
1st – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 9: Western Halter Mares 16 and Older
1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
2nd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
3rd – Logan Soendlin with Danica Hickory
Class 10: Western Halter Mares Grand & Reserve
Grand Champion – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
Reserve Grand Champion – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream
Class 11: Western Halter Geldings 3 and Under
1st – Clair Schoettmer with East Bound Bandit
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time
Class 13: Western Halter Geldings 6 to 10
1st – Kayelee Ogden with Keeping It Platinum
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
4th – Maegan Pearson with Oakley
Class 14: Western Halter Geldings 11 to 15
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Arden Gunn with Born in a Blazer
3rd – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex
Class 15: Western Halter Geldings 16 and Older
1st – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Carly Whipple with Thunder
Class 16: Western Halter Geldings Grand & Reserve
Grand Champion – Kayelee Ogden with Keeping It Platinum
Reserve Grand Champion – Clair Schoettmer with East Bound Bandit
Class 17: Western Showmanship Advanced
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
3rd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
4th – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex
5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 18: Western Showmanship Intermediate
1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer
5th – Hayden Billerman
6th – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time
Class 19: Western Showmanship Beginner
1st – Kenzie Duckworth with Snowflake
2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
3rd – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream
Class 20: English Halter Mares 5 and Under
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
2nd – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream
3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 21: English Halter Mares 6 to 10
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
Class 22: English Halter Mares 11 and Over
1st – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
2nd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
3rd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 23: English Halter Geldings 5 and Under
1st – Clair Schoettmer with East Bound Bandit
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time
Class 24: English Halter Geldings 6 to 10
1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
Class 25: English Halter Geldings 11 and Over
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 26: English Halter Grand and Reserve
Grand Champion – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
Reserve Grand Champion – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
Class 27: English Showmanship Advanced
1st – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 28: English Showmanship Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time
3rd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 29: English Showmanship Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas with Outlaws Dream
2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
Class 30: Master Showmanship
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
4th – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
5th – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
6th – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time
Class 31: English Novice Walk Trot
1st – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
Class 32: English Open Walk Trot Advanced
1st – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 33: English Open Walk Trot Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
5th – Roma Robbins with Sadie
6th – Ava Richards with Duke
Class 34: English Open Walk Trot Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
Class 35: English HUS Advanced
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Maegan Pearson with George
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 36: English HUS Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
3rd – Ava Richards with Duke
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Roma Robbins with Sadie
Class 37: English HUS Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
Class 38: English Novice Walk Trot Equitation
1st – Mason Lawrence – In Mint Condition
Class 39: English Equitation Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with George
2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 40: English Equitation Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
Class 41: English Equitation Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas – Turning Chex Into Cash
Class 42: Master Equitation
1st – Maegan Pearson with George
2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
Class 43: English Hunter Hack
1st – Kaylee Smith – JJ Boomer Bay
Class 45: Costume Class
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (Jockey Camel costume)
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder (Cheetah costume)
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark (Hippie Hippo costume)
Class 1: Pole Bending Advanced
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (28.734)
2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist (31.527)
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip (34.826)
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (35.232)
5th – Maegan Pearson with George (39.843)
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (41.936)
Class 2: Pole Bending Intermediate
1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey (33.393)
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark (34.844)
3rd – Nicole McLean with Tasha (39.855)
4th – Roma Robbins with Sadie (40.745)
5th – Emma Herbert with Mystery (41.068)
6th – Elizabeth Balser with King (42.249)
Class 3: Pole Bending Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (31.110)
2nd – Gracee McConnell with Steal (46.204)
3rd – Preston Hart with Muffin (47.164)
4th – Caroline Schutte with Millie (51.385)
5th – Sarah Fogg with Rhett (1.02.648)
6th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition (1.12.535)
Class 4: Barrels Advanced
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (22.790)
2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist (23.375)
3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (26.578)
4th – Maegan Pearson with Georgie (27.968)
5th – Kylie Duckworth with Quite Elegant (28.363)
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (30.785)
Class 5: Barrels Intermediate
1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey (21.408)
2nd – Elizabeth Balser with King (28.133)
3rd – Nicole McLean with Tasha (29.221)
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean (29.899)
5th – Emma Herbert with Spark (30.461)
6th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View (31.465)
Class 6: Barrels Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (20.747)
2nd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (23.854)
3rd – Stella Porter with Giddy (28.510)
4th – Gracee McConnell with Steal (29.129)
5th – Sara Fogg with Rhett (39.748)
6th – Caroline Schutte with Millie (50.043)
Class 7: Flags Advanced
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (19.900)
2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist (21.262)
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip (24.097)
4th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (25.105)
5th – Maegan Pearson with Georgie (25.246)
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (31.779)
Class 8: Flags Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View (11.838)
2nd – Jenna Richards with Peyton (20.547)
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean (23.479)
4th – Ava Richards with Whiskey (26.196)
5th – Emma Herbert with Spark (27.583)
6th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond (28.676)
Class 9: Flag Race Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (21.291)
2nd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (33.171)
3rd – Gracee McConnell with Steal (34.928)
4th – Sara Fogg with Rhett (49.278)
5th – Caroline Schutte with Millie (1.04.351)
6th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition (1.35.412)
Class 10: Keyhole Advanced
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (10.942)
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip (11.890)
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie (12.814)
4th – Kylie Duckworth with Quite Elegant (15.387)
5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (15.599)
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (19.073)
Class 12: Keyhole Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (10.215)
2nd – Gracee McConnell with Steal (18.613)
3rd – Caroline Schutte with Millie (26.300)
4th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition (31.272)
5th – Sarah Fogg with Rhett (31.275)
Class 14: Keyhole Intermediate
1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey (14.056)
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark (15.423)
3rd – Elizabeth Balser with King (15.676)
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean (17.683)
5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond (19.747)
6th – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx (19.918)
Class 13: Speed and Action Advanced
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with East Bound Bandit (9.582)
3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed (10.220)
4th – Maegan Pearson with Georgie (10.221)
5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay (12.646)
6th – Kylie Duckworth with Quite Elegant (13.202)
Class 14: Speed and Action Intermediate
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark (9.998)
2nd – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View (10.00)
3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey (10.892)
4th – Roma Robbins with Sadie (12.030)
5th – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx (12.286)
6th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond (12.756)
Class 15: Speed and Action Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin (8.486)
2nd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash (8.783)
3rd – Gracee McConnell with Steal (15.336)
4th – Caroline Schutte with Millie (17.094)
5th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition (17.624)
6th – Sarah Fogg with Rhett (23.449)
Class 1: Western Walk Trot for Novice Riders
1st – Caroline Schutte with Millie
2nd – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer
3rd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
Class 3: Western Walk Trot Advanced
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
5th – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 4: Western Walk Trot Intermediate
1st – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
4th – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
5th – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time
6th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
Class 5: Western Beginner Walk Trot
1st – Caroline Schutte with Millie
2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin
3rd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
4th – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
5th – Gracee McConnell with Steal
Class 6: Western Pony Pleasure
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin
3rd – Emma Herbert with Mystery
Class 7: Western Pleasure Over 56 Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
5th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex
Class 8: Western Pleasure Over 56 Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
3rd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 9: Western Pleasure Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Gracee McConnell with Steal
Class 10: Western Pleasure Horses 5 and Younger
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Smokin Big Time
Class 11: Western Pleasure Horses 6 to 10
1st – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
Class 12: Western Pleasure Horses 11 and Older
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
3rd – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
6th – Gracee McConnell with Steal
Class 13/14: Western Novice Horsemanship Younger:
1st – Caroline Schutte with Millie
2nd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
Older:
1st – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer
2nd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
Class 14: Western Challenged Horsemanship
1st – Adelyne Koehne
Class 15: Western Horsemanship Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 16: Western Horsemanship Intermediate
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
Class 17: Western Horsemanship Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin
3rd – Gracee McConnell with Steal
Class 18: Master Horsemanship
1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
2nd – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Katie Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Caroline Schutte with Millie
6th – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
Class 19: Western Riding Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Oakley
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
6th – Clair Schoettmer
Class 20: Western Riding Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 21: Western Riding Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin
Class 22: Western Reining Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with JJ Boomer Bay
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
4th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
5th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
6th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
Class 23: Reining Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin
Class 23: Reining Intermediate
1st – Kate Schoettmer – Jelly Bean
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
Class 25: Ranch Horse Riding Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Oakley
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
6th – Kaylee Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 26: Ranch Riding Intermediate
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
5th – Ava Richards with Whiskey
6th – Jenna Richards with Peyton
Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Beginner
1st – Preston Hart with Muffin
Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Walk Trot
1st – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
2nd – Caroline Schutte with Millie
Class 32: Trail Novice and Challenged
1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
2nd – Caroline Schutte with Millie
3rd – Mason Lawrence with In Mint Condition
Class 30: Trail Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Preston Hart with Muffin
Class 30: Trail Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
Class 28: Trail Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Georgie
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Caitlynn Osting with No Ice Please
Class 33: Versatility Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Stanley
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
4th – Kaylee Smith
5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 34: Versatility Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Jelly Bean
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Ava Richards with Duke
Class 35: Versatility Beginner
1st – Jada Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
