Commercial Chickens (includes egg classes):

1st – Paige Paton

Reserve Champion – Christopher Gauck

Continental Large Fowl:

1st & Breed Champion – Paige Paton (Bearded Buff-Laced Polish Hen)

Exhibition Waterfowl:

1st – Jackson Stevens (White Cali Bantum Old Drake)

1st & Reserve Breed Champion – Blade Moore (Butterscotch Cali Bantum Old Drake)

1st – Kevin Moore (Butterscotch Cali Bantum Old Duck)

Meat Pen:

Grand Champion – Callie Youngman

Reserve Grand Champion -

3rd – Grayson Downey

4th – David Moore

5th – Carson Downey

Turkey:

1st, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion – Leo Grote (Bourbon Red Old Tom)

Showmanship, Gr. 3-5:

1st – Jackson Stevens

2nd – Ezekiel Dillon

3rd – Callie Youngman

4th – Carson Downey

5th – Wesley Horstman

6th – Kevin Moore

7th – Charles Moore

Showmanship, G. 6-8:

1st – Grayson Downey

2nd – David Moore

3rd – Emily Rathburn

4th – Blade Moore

5th – Jack Rathburn

Showmanship, Gr. 9-12:

1st – Christopher Gauck

2nd – Paige Paton

3rd – Colby Rathburn

