Commercial Chickens (includes egg classes):
1st – Paige Paton
1st – Paige Paton
Reserve Champion – Christopher Gauck
Continental Large Fowl:
1st & Breed Champion – Paige Paton (Bearded Buff-Laced Polish Hen)
Exhibition Waterfowl:
1st – Jackson Stevens (White Cali Bantum Old Drake)
1st & Reserve Breed Champion – Blade Moore (Butterscotch Cali Bantum Old Drake)
1st – Kevin Moore (Butterscotch Cali Bantum Old Duck)
Meat Pen:
Grand Champion – Callie Youngman
Reserve Grand Champion -
3rd – Grayson Downey
4th – David Moore
5th – Carson Downey
Turkey:
1st, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion – Leo Grote (Bourbon Red Old Tom)
Showmanship, Gr. 3-5:
1st – Jackson Stevens
2nd – Ezekiel Dillon
3rd – Callie Youngman
4th – Carson Downey
5th – Wesley Horstman
6th – Kevin Moore
7th – Charles Moore
Showmanship, G. 6-8:
1st – Grayson Downey
2nd – David Moore
3rd – Emily Rathburn
4th – Blade Moore
5th – Jack Rathburn
Showmanship, Gr. 9-12:
1st – Christopher Gauck
2nd – Paige Paton
3rd – Colby Rathburn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.