Cloverbuds Showmanship

Zander Dillon

Gwendolyn Gauck

Brice Schoettmer

Cora Gauck

Chase Moeller

Emma Weber

Penelope Martin

Novice (3rd and 4th)

Hadley Meyer

Oliva Schwering

Alexis Weber

Kambree Stelton

Ava Jolee Hackman

Grand: Oliva Schwering

Reserve: Ava Jolee Hackman

Junior (5th and 6th)

Jessica Gauck

Jenna Meyer

Alivia Weber

Lydia Rennekamp

Ezekiel Dillon

Tessa Moeller

Carson Downey

Grand: Alivia Weber

Reserve: Jenna Meyer

Intermediate (7th and 8th)

Mackenzie Schwering

Anna Marie Hackman

Adelynn Stier

Madelyn Bedel

Keely Pavan

Grand: Madelyn Bedel

Reserve: Ann Marie Hackman

Senior (9th and 10th)

Victoria Gauck

Elaina Weber

Grand: Elaina Weber

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

Master (11th and above)

Alli Nobbe

Paige Gauck

Luke Hatton

Grand: Luke Hatton

Reserve: Alli Nobbe

Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)

Olivia Schwering

Grand: Olivia Schwering

Reserve: NA

Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)

Lydia Rennekamp

Grand: Lydia Rennekamp

Reserve: NA

Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)

Ava Hatton

Grand: Ava Hatton

Reserve: NA

(Combined score of Showmanship, Breed ID, and written test) Novice (3rd and 4th)

Hadley Meyer

Oliva Schwering

Alexis Weber

Kambree Stelton

Ava Jolee Hackman

Grand: Oliva Schwering (190)

Reserve: Ava Jolee Hackman (184)

Junior (5th and 6th)

Jessica Gauck

Jenna Meyer

Alivia Weber

Lydia Rennekamp

Grand: Alivia Weber (211)

Reserve: Jenna Meyer (198)

Intermediate (7th and 8th)

Mackenzie Schwering

Anna Marie Hackman

Adelynn Stier

Madelyn Bedel

Grand: Anna Marie Hackman (228)

Reserve: Madelyn Bedel (221)

Senior (9th and 10th)

Victoria Gauck

Elaina Weber

Grand: Elaina Weber (208)

Reserve: Victoria Gauck (177)

Master (11th and above)

Alli Nobbe

Paige Gauck

Luke Hatton

Grand: Luke Hatton (221)

Reserve: Alli Nobbe (212)

Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)

Olivia Schwering

Kambree Stelton

Ezekiel Dillon

Halle Spillman

Tanner Koors

Grand: Ezekiel Dillon

Reserve: Tanner Koors

Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)

Mackenzie Schwering

Adelynn Stier

Lydia Rennekamp

Lukas Stelton

Grand: Lukas Stelton

Reserve: Lydia Rennekamp

Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)

Ava Hatton

Grand: Ava Hatton

Reserve: NA

Meat Pens:

Grand: Paige Gauck

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

3-Luke Hatton

4-Madelyn Bedel

5-Justin Bedel

6-Ave Hatton

7-Jessica Gauck

8-Landon Bedel

Single Fryers:

Grand: Paige Gauck

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

3-Luke Hatton

4-Madelyn Bedel

5-Justin Bedel

6-Ave Hatton

7-Jessica Gauck

8-Landon Bedel

English Angora Colored

Best of Breed: Volk, Corrine

Best Opposite of Breed: NA

Californian

Best of Breed: Gauck, Maxwell

Best Opposite of Breed: Stier, Adelynn

Champagne D’Argent

Best of Breed: Dillon, Ezekiel

Best Opposite of Breed: NA

Cinnamon

Best of Breed: Verseman, Jewel

Best Opposite of Breed: NA

Dutch

Best of Breed: Moore, Kevin

Best Opposite of Breed: Moore, Kevin

Florida White Senior Doe

Best of Breed: Bedel, Madelyn

Best Opposite of Breed: NA

Havana, Black Senior Doe

Best of Breed: Spillman, Halle

Best Opposite of Breed: NA

Lionhead

Best of Breed: Pavan, Keely

Best Opposite of Breed: Pavan, Keely

English Lop

Best of Breed: Stelton, Kambree

Best Opposite of Breed: NA

Holland Lop

Best of Breed: Nobbe, Alli

Best Opposite of Breed: Stelton, Kambree

Mini Lop

Best of Breed: Hackman, Anne Marie

Best Opposite of Breed: Hackman, Anne Marie

Mini Rex

Best of Breed: Weber, Alivia

Best Opposite of Breed: Schwering, Olivia

Mini Satin

Best of Breed: Bedel, Madelyn

Best Opposite of Breed: Bedel, Justin

Netherland Dwarf

Best of Breed: Stelton, Lukas

Best Opposite of Breed: Gauck, Jessica

New Zealand

Best of Breed: Gauck, Jessica

Best Opposite of Breed: Gauck, Jessica

Rex, Broken Junior Doe

Best of Breed: Moeller, Tessa

Best Opposite of Breed: NA

Silver Fox

Best of Breed: Schwering, Mackenzie

Best Opposite of Breed: Moore, Blade

BEST Of SHOW SELECTION:

Best of Breed: Gauck, Jessica

Best Opposite of Breed: Dillon, Ezekiel

