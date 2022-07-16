Cloverbuds Showmanship
Zander Dillon
Gwendolyn Gauck
Brice Schoettmer
Cora Gauck
Chase Moeller
Emma Weber
Penelope Martin
Novice (3rd and 4th)
Hadley Meyer
Oliva Schwering
Alexis Weber
Kambree Stelton
Ava Jolee Hackman
Grand: Oliva Schwering
Reserve: Ava Jolee Hackman
Junior (5th and 6th)
Jessica Gauck
Jenna Meyer
Alivia Weber
Lydia Rennekamp
Ezekiel Dillon
Tessa Moeller
Carson Downey
Grand: Alivia Weber
Reserve: Jenna Meyer
Intermediate (7th and 8th)
Mackenzie Schwering
Anna Marie Hackman
Adelynn Stier
Madelyn Bedel
Keely Pavan
Grand: Madelyn Bedel
Reserve: Ann Marie Hackman
Senior (9th and 10th)
Victoria Gauck
Elaina Weber
Grand: Elaina Weber
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
Master (11th and above)
Alli Nobbe
Paige Gauck
Luke Hatton
Grand: Luke Hatton
Reserve: Alli Nobbe
Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)
Olivia Schwering
Grand: Olivia Schwering
Reserve: NA
Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)
Lydia Rennekamp
Grand: Lydia Rennekamp
Reserve: NA
Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)
Ava Hatton
Grand: Ava Hatton
Reserve: NA
(Combined score of Showmanship, Breed ID, and written test) Novice (3rd and 4th)
Hadley Meyer
Oliva Schwering
Alexis Weber
Kambree Stelton
Ava Jolee Hackman
Grand: Oliva Schwering (190)
Reserve: Ava Jolee Hackman (184)
Junior (5th and 6th)
Jessica Gauck
Jenna Meyer
Alivia Weber
Lydia Rennekamp
Grand: Alivia Weber (211)
Reserve: Jenna Meyer (198)
Intermediate (7th and 8th)
Mackenzie Schwering
Anna Marie Hackman
Adelynn Stier
Madelyn Bedel
Grand: Anna Marie Hackman (228)
Reserve: Madelyn Bedel (221)
Senior (9th and 10th)
Victoria Gauck
Elaina Weber
Grand: Elaina Weber (208)
Reserve: Victoria Gauck (177)
Master (11th and above)
Alli Nobbe
Paige Gauck
Luke Hatton
Grand: Luke Hatton (221)
Reserve: Alli Nobbe (212)
Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)
Olivia Schwering
Kambree Stelton
Ezekiel Dillon
Halle Spillman
Tanner Koors
Grand: Ezekiel Dillon
Reserve: Tanner Koors
Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)
Mackenzie Schwering
Adelynn Stier
Lydia Rennekamp
Lukas Stelton
Grand: Lukas Stelton
Reserve: Lydia Rennekamp
Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)
Ava Hatton
Grand: Ava Hatton
Reserve: NA
Meat Pens:
Grand: Paige Gauck
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
3-Luke Hatton
4-Madelyn Bedel
5-Justin Bedel
6-Ave Hatton
7-Jessica Gauck
8-Landon Bedel
Single Fryers:
Grand: Paige Gauck
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
3-Luke Hatton
4-Madelyn Bedel
5-Justin Bedel
6-Ave Hatton
7-Jessica Gauck
8-Landon Bedel
English Angora Colored
Best of Breed: Volk, Corrine
Best Opposite of Breed: NA
Californian
Best of Breed: Gauck, Maxwell
Best Opposite of Breed: Stier, Adelynn
Champagne D’Argent
Best of Breed: Dillon, Ezekiel
Best Opposite of Breed: NA
Cinnamon
Best of Breed: Verseman, Jewel
Best Opposite of Breed: NA
Dutch
Best of Breed: Moore, Kevin
Best Opposite of Breed: Moore, Kevin
Florida White Senior Doe
Best of Breed: Bedel, Madelyn
Best Opposite of Breed: NA
Havana, Black Senior Doe
Best of Breed: Spillman, Halle
Best Opposite of Breed: NA
Lionhead
Best of Breed: Pavan, Keely
Best Opposite of Breed: Pavan, Keely
English Lop
Best of Breed: Stelton, Kambree
Best Opposite of Breed: NA
Holland Lop
Best of Breed: Nobbe, Alli
Best Opposite of Breed: Stelton, Kambree
Mini Lop
Best of Breed: Hackman, Anne Marie
Best Opposite of Breed: Hackman, Anne Marie
Mini Rex
Best of Breed: Weber, Alivia
Best Opposite of Breed: Schwering, Olivia
Mini Satin
Best of Breed: Bedel, Madelyn
Best Opposite of Breed: Bedel, Justin
Netherland Dwarf
Best of Breed: Stelton, Lukas
Best Opposite of Breed: Gauck, Jessica
New Zealand
Best of Breed: Gauck, Jessica
Best Opposite of Breed: Gauck, Jessica
Rex, Broken Junior Doe
Best of Breed: Moeller, Tessa
Best Opposite of Breed: NA
Silver Fox
Best of Breed: Schwering, Mackenzie
Best Opposite of Breed: Moore, Blade
BEST Of SHOW SELECTION:
Best of Breed: Gauck, Jessica
Best Opposite of Breed: Dillon, Ezekiel
