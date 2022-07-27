DAIRY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Beginner Showmanship:

1st – Josie Hartman

2nd – Caitlin Bedel

3rd – Landon Bedel

Intermediate Showmanship:

1st – Henry Schutte

2nd – Logan Bedel

3rd – Josie Hartman

Senior Showmanship:

1st – Logan Soendlin

2nd – Henry Schutte

3rd – Cassidy Coomer

Expert Showmanship:

1st – Allison Nobbe

2nd – Brayley Sundal

3rd – Laney Faris

DAIRY JUNIOR DOE SHOW

Junior Doe:

1st – Kennedy Sundal

2nd – Logan Soendlin

3rd – Logan Soendlin

Senior Yearling Doe:

1st – Allison Nobbe

2nd – Brooklyn Robbins

3rd – Laney Faris

Grand Champion – Allison Nobbe

Reserve Grand Champion – Kennedy Sundal

1 Yr. and Under 2 Yrs. (Milking)

1st – Rileigh Hash

2 Yrs. And Under 3 Yrs. (Milking)

1st – Allison Bedel

2nd – Laney Faris

3rd – Caitlin Bedel

3 Yrs. And Under 5 Yrs. (Milking)

1st – Logan Soendlin

2nd – Laney Faris

3rd – Henry Schutte

5 Yrs. Old and Over:

1st – Brayley Sundal

Grand Champion – Logan Soendlin

Reserve Grand Champion – Allison Bedel

Mother and Daughter:

1st – Logan Soendlin

2nd – Allison Nobbe

DAIRY WETHER

Class 1 – Dairy Wether:

1st – Laney Faris

2nd – Lillian Huey

3rd – Piercon Luers

Class 2 – Dairy Wether:

1st – Ava Collins

2nd – Cassidy Coomer

3rd – Tanner Koors

Class 3 – Dairy Wether:

1st – Mason Kunz

2nd – Josie Hartman

3rd – Hensleigh Bedel

Class 4 – Dairy Wether:

1st – Landon Bedel

2nd – Clare Spreckelson

3rd – Hensleigh Bedel

Class 5 – Dairy Wether:

1st – Clare Spreckelson

2nd – Logan Bedel

3rd – Kennedy Sundal

Class 6 – Dairy Wether:

1st – Josie Hartman

2nd – Caitlin Bedel

Grand Champion – Clare Spreckelson

Reserve Grand Championn – Josie Hartman

MEAT AND PYGMY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Beginner Showmanship:

1st – Ezekiel Dillon

2nd – Caroline Schutte

3rd – Brynklie Ortman

Intermediate Showmanship:

1st – Isabella Taylor

2nd – Ezekiel Dillon

3rd – Brooklyn Ortman

Senior Showmanship

1st – Sophia Taylor

2nd – Timothy Pratt

3rd – Maddie Brewsaugh

Expert Showmanship:

1st – Jude Beaver

2nd – Charlie Kramer

3rd – Sophia Taylor

PYGMY GOATS

Junior Pygmy Wethers, Over 1 Yr. of Age:

1st – Norah Amberger

Senior Pygmy Wether, Over 1 Yr. of Age:

1st – Reece Beaver

2nd – Timothy Pratt

3rd – Jude Beaver

Grand Champion – Reese Beaver

Reserve Grand Champion – Timothy “Ty” Pratt

Mother/Daughter:

1st – Norah Amberger

Senior Doe Pygmy, 1 Yr. to Under 2:

1st – Timothy Pratt

2nd – Norah Amberger

Senior Doe Pygmy, 2 Yrs. Old to Under 3:

1st – Timothy Pratt

2nd – Isabella Taylor

Senior Doe Pygmy, 3 Yrs. Old to Under 4:

1st – Jude Beaver

Senior Doe Pygmy, 4 Yrs. Old and Over:

1st – Arianna Thomas

2nd – Jude Beaver

3rd – Reece Beaver

Grand Champion – Timothy Pratt

Reserve Grand Champion – Arianna Thomas

Junior Doe Pygmy, 0-3 Months:

1st – Norah Amberger

Grand Champion – Norah Amberger

MEAT GOATS, JUNIOR DOES

Junior Doe, 3-6 Months:

1st – Arianna Thomas

2nd – Jake Graves

3rd – Benjamin Boughner

Junior Doe, 6-9 Months:

1st – Ezekiel Dillon

2nd – Ezekiel Dillon (shown by Josie Hartman for Ezekiel)

3rd – Arden Muckerheide

Junior Doe, 12 to Under 18 Months:

1st – Camille Deaton

2nd – Charlie Kramer

3rd – Mariah Volk

Junior Doe, 18 to under 24 Months (never freshened):

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

2nd – Laney Faris

3rd – Michael Kulpinski

Grand Champion – Ezekiel Dillon

Reserve Grand Champion – Maddie Brewsaugh

MEAT GOAT, SENIOR DOES

Senior Doe, 1 Year and Under 2 Years:

1st – Arianna Thomas

2nd – Caroline Schutte

Senior Doe, 2 Years and Under 3 Years:

1st – Michael Kulpinski

Senior Doe, 3 Years and Over

1st – Charlie Kramer

Grand Champion – Charlie Kramer

Reserve Grand Champion – Arianna Thomas

MEAT GOAT WETHERS

Class 1:

1st – Henry Schutte

2nd – Allison Nobbe

3rd – Brynklie Ortman

Class 2:

1st – Brooklyn Ortman

2nd – Natalie Gearhart

3rd – Brooklyn Ortman

Class 3:

1st – Tensley Brewsaugh

2nd – Chloe Kramer

3rd – Luke Cathey

Class 4:

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

2nd – Arden Muckerheide

3rd – Charlie Kramer

Class 5:

1st – Arianna Thomas

Grand Champion – Tensley Brewsaugh

Reserve Grand Champion – Maddie Brewsaugh

Mother/Daughter:

1st – Charlie Kramer

Champion – Charlie Kramer

GIT OF SIRE (MEAT GOATS)

Git of Sire:

1st – Camille Deaton

PRODUCT OF DAM (MEAT GOATS)

Product of Dam:

1st – Ezekiel Dillon

2nd – Chloe Kramer

DAM WETHER

Dam Wether:

1st – Ezekiel Dillon

2nd – Tensley Brewsaugh

Information provided

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you