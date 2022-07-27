DAIRY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP
Beginner Showmanship:
1st – Josie Hartman
2nd – Caitlin Bedel
3rd – Landon Bedel
Intermediate Showmanship:
1st – Henry Schutte
2nd – Logan Bedel
3rd – Josie Hartman
Senior Showmanship:
1st – Logan Soendlin
2nd – Henry Schutte
3rd – Cassidy Coomer
Expert Showmanship:
1st – Allison Nobbe
2nd – Brayley Sundal
3rd – Laney Faris
DAIRY JUNIOR DOE SHOW
Junior Doe:
1st – Kennedy Sundal
2nd – Logan Soendlin
3rd – Logan Soendlin
Senior Yearling Doe:
1st – Allison Nobbe
2nd – Brooklyn Robbins
3rd – Laney Faris
Grand Champion – Allison Nobbe
Reserve Grand Champion – Kennedy Sundal
1 Yr. and Under 2 Yrs. (Milking)
1st – Rileigh Hash
2 Yrs. And Under 3 Yrs. (Milking)
1st – Allison Bedel
2nd – Laney Faris
3rd – Caitlin Bedel
3 Yrs. And Under 5 Yrs. (Milking)
1st – Logan Soendlin
2nd – Laney Faris
3rd – Henry Schutte
5 Yrs. Old and Over:
1st – Brayley Sundal
Grand Champion – Logan Soendlin
Reserve Grand Champion – Allison Bedel
Mother and Daughter:
1st – Logan Soendlin
2nd – Allison Nobbe
DAIRY WETHER
Class 1 – Dairy Wether:
1st – Laney Faris
2nd – Lillian Huey
3rd – Piercon Luers
Class 2 – Dairy Wether:
1st – Ava Collins
2nd – Cassidy Coomer
3rd – Tanner Koors
Class 3 – Dairy Wether:
1st – Mason Kunz
2nd – Josie Hartman
3rd – Hensleigh Bedel
Class 4 – Dairy Wether:
1st – Landon Bedel
2nd – Clare Spreckelson
3rd – Hensleigh Bedel
Class 5 – Dairy Wether:
1st – Clare Spreckelson
2nd – Logan Bedel
3rd – Kennedy Sundal
Class 6 – Dairy Wether:
1st – Josie Hartman
2nd – Caitlin Bedel
Grand Champion – Clare Spreckelson
Reserve Grand Championn – Josie Hartman
MEAT AND PYGMY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP
Beginner Showmanship:
1st – Ezekiel Dillon
2nd – Caroline Schutte
3rd – Brynklie Ortman
Intermediate Showmanship:
1st – Isabella Taylor
2nd – Ezekiel Dillon
3rd – Brooklyn Ortman
Senior Showmanship
1st – Sophia Taylor
2nd – Timothy Pratt
3rd – Maddie Brewsaugh
Expert Showmanship:
1st – Jude Beaver
2nd – Charlie Kramer
3rd – Sophia Taylor
PYGMY GOATS
Junior Pygmy Wethers, Over 1 Yr. of Age:
1st – Norah Amberger
Senior Pygmy Wether, Over 1 Yr. of Age:
1st – Reece Beaver
2nd – Timothy Pratt
3rd – Jude Beaver
Grand Champion – Reese Beaver
Reserve Grand Champion – Timothy “Ty” Pratt
Mother/Daughter:
1st – Norah Amberger
Senior Doe Pygmy, 1 Yr. to Under 2:
1st – Timothy Pratt
2nd – Norah Amberger
Senior Doe Pygmy, 2 Yrs. Old to Under 3:
1st – Timothy Pratt
2nd – Isabella Taylor
Senior Doe Pygmy, 3 Yrs. Old to Under 4:
1st – Jude Beaver
Senior Doe Pygmy, 4 Yrs. Old and Over:
1st – Arianna Thomas
2nd – Jude Beaver
3rd – Reece Beaver
Grand Champion – Timothy Pratt
Reserve Grand Champion – Arianna Thomas
Junior Doe Pygmy, 0-3 Months:
1st – Norah Amberger
Grand Champion – Norah Amberger
MEAT GOATS, JUNIOR DOES
Junior Doe, 3-6 Months:
1st – Arianna Thomas
2nd – Jake Graves
3rd – Benjamin Boughner
Junior Doe, 6-9 Months:
1st – Ezekiel Dillon
2nd – Ezekiel Dillon (shown by Josie Hartman for Ezekiel)
3rd – Arden Muckerheide
Junior Doe, 12 to Under 18 Months:
1st – Camille Deaton
2nd – Charlie Kramer
3rd – Mariah Volk
Junior Doe, 18 to under 24 Months (never freshened):
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
2nd – Laney Faris
3rd – Michael Kulpinski
Grand Champion – Ezekiel Dillon
Reserve Grand Champion – Maddie Brewsaugh
MEAT GOAT, SENIOR DOES
Senior Doe, 1 Year and Under 2 Years:
1st – Arianna Thomas
2nd – Caroline Schutte
Senior Doe, 2 Years and Under 3 Years:
1st – Michael Kulpinski
Senior Doe, 3 Years and Over
1st – Charlie Kramer
Grand Champion – Charlie Kramer
Reserve Grand Champion – Arianna Thomas
MEAT GOAT WETHERS
Class 1:
1st – Henry Schutte
2nd – Allison Nobbe
3rd – Brynklie Ortman
Class 2:
1st – Brooklyn Ortman
2nd – Natalie Gearhart
3rd – Brooklyn Ortman
Class 3:
1st – Tensley Brewsaugh
2nd – Chloe Kramer
3rd – Luke Cathey
Class 4:
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
2nd – Arden Muckerheide
3rd – Charlie Kramer
Class 5:
1st – Arianna Thomas
Grand Champion – Tensley Brewsaugh
Reserve Grand Champion – Maddie Brewsaugh
Mother/Daughter:
1st – Charlie Kramer
Champion – Charlie Kramer
GIT OF SIRE (MEAT GOATS)
Git of Sire:
1st – Camille Deaton
PRODUCT OF DAM (MEAT GOATS)
Product of Dam:
1st – Ezekiel Dillon
2nd – Chloe Kramer
DAM WETHER
Dam Wether:
1st – Ezekiel Dillon
2nd – Tensley Brewsaugh
