VERNON - The Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society is sponsoring the 19th Annual Fall River “Shady Sweep" on Saturday, October 1, in memory of the organization's founder, Dan Shade.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Vernon Commons, located off Jackson Street in Vernon near the water access point.
A brief safety instruction, equipment distribution and group location assignments will be held before going to the river sweep locations.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to walk along the river bank while collecting trash, or canoe sections of the Muscatatuck River (must provide your own watercraft), while contributing positively to the environment and community.
Everyone is welcome to participate; children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.
All are encouraged to dress in clothing appropriate for outdoor work and relative to the current weather conditions.
Participants will conclude at noon at the County Highway Garage on Ind. 3 near the Jennings County Fairgrounds to dispose of any refuse collected.
A free lunch will be provided at the New Bethel Methodist food stand at the Jennings County Fairgrounds courtesy of donations from area businesses.
Questions regarding the cleanup or sponsorship may be directed to PR Coordinator Troy Jackson at (812-592-0481) or Secretary Tom Moore (812-592-0319).
Visit The Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society Facebook group for more information.
