GREENSBURG — This years’ Farmers Feeding the Flock fundraiser has begun, and a field at the intersection of Ind. 3 and CR 500 N. has been sewn in soybeans.
The most successful fundraiser for the Greensburg Community Bread of Life soup kitchen begins its fifth year helping the organization meet the needs of those facing food insecurity.
This year’s field in northern Decatur County was provided by Shirk Family Farms. Sam Shirk planted the field in two hours sewn at 140,000 seeds per acre in 15-inch rows at a depth of 1.5 inches. Shirk used a 24 row planter.
With the investment of planting plus purchasing treated seed, fertilizer, weed control, and all other logistical concerns figured in, this years’ field comes to $325 an acre with respect to cost. Labor and the market value of the acreage are historically donated.
“I am very appreciative of the ag’ businesses, organizations, and individuals that have supported Farmers Feeding the Flock the past four years by donating ag’ supplies or sponsoring an acre,” Greensburg Community Bread of Life Executive Director Melissa Foist said. “This project truly fits our community.”
Since the first field planted was planted in 2018, FFF has become what some might call a popular fundraiser for Decatur County. Coverage by newspaper, local radio and social media garnered the farming community a lot of positive attention.
The original goals of the yearly project were simple: utilizing local resources to grow funding for the Bread of Life, educating the community about the cost and risk of crop farming, and promoting local agriculture as the actual “bread of life.” With the annual donor list reading like a “who’s who” of Decatur County agriculture, the mission continues successfully.
“It serves as a reminder that crop farming is a big part of our community” said Foist “This is just part of the millions of dollars invested in the many acres of crops in Decatur County.”
Noting the many factors affecting success of the yearly goal – weather, seed germination, and weed control being just a few – she said, “We will ask for prayers if the field needs rain.”
The Greensburg Community Bread of Life is in its 20{sup}th{/sup} year, having served just 13 meals with a handful of volunteers in August of 2002. In 2022, the Bread of Life’s 315 volunteers served 19,149 meals to the needy and food insecure in Decatur County.
The Bread of Life soup kitchen’s mission statement is “Faithfully serving together to meet our neighbors’ needs.”
To sponsor an acre, volunteer at the kitchen, or learn more about the Bread of Life, call 812-663-1055; call or text to 812-662-4887; visit the Greensburg Community Bread of Life at greensburgbreadoflife.com or email greensburgbreadoflife@etczone.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.