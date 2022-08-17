GREENSBURG — For the fifth year of the Bread of Life’s second largest annual fundraiser – Farmers Feeding the Flock – donations are at $24,670 toward a $50,000 goal.
In May, soybeans were planted on 25 acres of land donated by Shirk Family Farms and the crop is growing steadily.
In previous years, proceeds from the fundraiser afforded Greensburg’s soup kitchen to purchase a food rescue van and allowed the organization to make the final mortgage payment on their newly renovated building at 720 Randall Street.
Previous sponsors of the FFF field were a 38 acre soybean field provided by Evans Family Farms in 2018, a 28 acre corn field provided by John and Adele Corya in 2019, a 35 acre soybean field provided by S&G Farms in 2020, and a 30 acre silage corn field provided by Hulsbosch Dairy Farm in 2019.
The annual Harvest Celebration is scheduled for Friday, October 28, at the Greensburg Community High School Ag Barn.
To learn more about the Bread of Life or for information about making a donation, go to www.greensburgbreadoflife.com or call 812-663-1055 or 812-662-4887.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.