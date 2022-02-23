INDIANAPOLIS — Nine categories, 80-plus nominees and infinite potential. The 16th Annual Indiana IMPACT Awards, presented by Work and Learn Indiana, honored outstanding talent and contributions regarding Hoosier internships at a virtual celebration today.
The top winners – chosen by a panel of impartial judges – are:
- College Intern of the Year: Jenna Burow, Purdue University (Fishers)
- High School Intern of the Year: Shelby Rosenberger, Franklin County High School (Brookville)
- Non-Traditional Intern of the Year: Dana Perez, The Children's Museum (Indianapolis)
- College Career Development Professional of the Year: Kathy Kassissieh, Rose‐Hulman Institute of Technology (Terre Haute)
- High School Career Development Professional of the Year: Eric Feller, Oldenburg Academy (Oldenburg)
- Intern Supervisor of the Year: Kameron Utter, Quest Safety Products Inc. (Indianapolis)
- Employer of the Year (For-Profit): Corteva Agriscience (Indianapolis)
- Employer of the Year (Non-Profit): Indiana Park and Recreation Association (Noblesville)
- David R. McKinnis Community Partner Award: Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Commission for Higher Education (Indianapolis)
“Interns are increasingly a critical component of Indiana’s workforce, especially for developing future talent and growing our economy,” Todd Hurst, executive director at the Institute for Workforce Excellence, a subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce that houses Work and Learn Indiana, reported. “The ongoing partnerships between employers and high schools and higher education institutions should be a point of pride for the state and it’s exciting to see.”
The event was sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College, with Gerry Dick of Inside INdiana Business serving as the emcee.
The Work and Learn Indiana program cultivates the creation and expansion of high-quality experiential learning opportunities within the state. For more information about Work and Learn Indiana, visit www.workandlearnindiana.com or call (317) 264-6852.
Details about three 2022 IMPACT Award winners are below:
High School Intern of the Year: Shelby Rosenberger, Franklin County High School
Shelby Rosenberger was interested in pursuing internships at Franklin County United Way (Brookville) and Laurel Elementary School (Batesville). The result? Take on both!
Rosenberger embodies empathy and professionalism when maintaining confidential information about students and their families.
Rosenberger enjoys inspiring others and demonstrating leadership. When students were participating in a Girls on the Run Practice 5K, for instance, she wrote positive messages in chalk on a running course. In addition, she impressed Pam Gutzwiller, school counselor at Laurel Elementary School, by meeting with students and completing tasks on her behalf when she was out of the office.
“Shelby is gaining practical skills, real-life experience of the school workplace – particularly in the school counseling field. However, no matter what career she chooses to pursue, she is a person I would want on my team,” Gutzwiller said.
High School Career Development Professional of the Year: Eric Feller
In his role at Oldenburg Academy, Eric Feller is cognizant and respectful of the experience each employer can offer an intern. By collaborating closely with employers, he allows organizations to further develop their efforts to engage younger Hoosiers at work. Thanks to Feller’s clear and consistent communication with employers, they feel more at ease taking on high school interns. He expects interns to describe their current projects and responsibilities, ensuring interns are completing meaningful work that satisfies everyone involved.
Feller developed extensive contacts in southeast Indiana so he could place students in internships most closely related to their interests. While high school internships are increasingly common, having enough of a variety of opportunities to tailor to a student’s interests speaks to the impressive level of his relationship-building.
The commitment Feller has for facilitating high school internships pays off. Employers take notice of the quality of the Oldenburg Academy students they interact with. “Oldenburg Academy’s internship program is one of the best high school programs with which I have worked,” Amy Streator, executive director of the Ripley County Community Foundation, said. “[Oldenburg Academy] students are eager and ready to learn, and engage in hands-on activities that will give them the largest return on their time.”
Employer of the Year (For-Profit): Corteva Agriscience
The research and development (R&D) division at Corteva Agriscience recruits and trains undergraduate and graduate interns across all facets of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. In addition to helping hone on-the-job skills, internships at Corteva provide opportunities to network and give back.
Departmental internships are offered in areas such as R&D (data science, plant biology, plant pathology, insect biology, herbicide biology, molecular biology, engineering and chemistry), field science, operation, formulation and sales divisions. “The data generated by these intern projects contribute significantly in one of the main values of Corteva, which is “innovate boldly,” asserts research investigator Alamgir Rahman.
Corteva conducts two virtual events held to educate prospective interns nationwide about Corteva values and culture. In addition, the Indy Intern Management Team organizes various social and professional events.
“As a member of the Corteva Agriscience Indiana Intern Management Team, I can truly testify about the dedication, time and effort put into place by Corteva Agriscience for mentoring and training interns each year,” Rahman reflected. “Since 2019, we have hired 26‐30 interns at the Indianapolis site each year, and we are poised to hire 26 interns in 2022, which speaks volumes of dedication in cultivating young and bright minds both locally and nationally to develop long‐term assets for agricultural/STEM-related fields."
