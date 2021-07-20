GREENSBURG – Next year marks the 200th anniversary of Greensburg and Decatur County, as both were officially founded on June 14, 1822.
To celebrate this historic milestone, Visit Greensburg, working with the Stellar Partners, has launched the Decatur County Bicentennial Celebration Committee, chaired by Greensburg High School history teacher John Pratt.
Unless you’ve been away on a very long siesta, you’ve might have heard of the Greensburg Community High School’s “Chautauqua.” It’s been the gathering of greats; the meeting of minds – all put together by Pratt for 25 years now. And so it’s really only fitting to put him in charge of what will be “Our Greatest Celebration” (2022’s official slogan).
Pratt will be the coordinator of a very special year-long celebration.
“I wonder if maybe they shouldn’t call me the ‘ambassador.’” he joked. “I think I’d like that.”
Pratt is a history teacher and is the man who has single-handedly delivered the likes of actors Ed Asner and Mike Ferrell, Senator Robert Kennedy’s daughter Kerry Kennedy and Broadway star Kerry Butler to Greensburg’s front door.
By that standard alone, he’s the perfect man for this job. And how will he go about it, one may ask?
“For our Centennial Celebration in 1912, there was a week long celebration. And it was mostly rained out,” Pratt said. “For all of the successive celebrations of note, we celebrated theme days each day for a week, and that just doesn’t sound good enough. But I do know that we’re going to have a huge parade.”
Pratt is focusing on things that celebrate our heritage, “things that came before us and then we’re gonna throw in stuff just because we want to have a good time.”
He plans to honor people, he explained. Because all good stories are about people.
Pratt described many of the functions that he’s already started preparing: a Fred Craig (local artist who spent many years of his life working in Hollywood) film series; a Cleo Duncan (Past State Representative) Lecture Series; a concert series making use of the new amphitheater in Rebekah Park and other venues of note; and tours of the city noting key businesses, agriculture centers, cemeteries and even Greensburg’s Underground Railroad locations. All of these are very volunteer intensive functions.
“We’re going to need a lot of volunteers,” he said. “And there are so many people still living that have such great memories of times in our city’s past.”
Pratt wants to honor the top 200 Decatur County athletes in history.
“Maybe we could run my email address and folks could send me their ideas,” he proposed.
According to Pratt, there will be an Abe Lincoln February 12 reenactment, a vintage fashion show, a health and fitness weekend, a faith and service weekend, and even a veterans celebration week.
“One thing we can’t forget are all those who’ve gone to war or to defend our country, and not been able to return. And even if they did; we must honor their sacrifices,” Pratt added.
And then there’s the Spelling Bee
“And with most of these things, there’s a backstory,” he said.
In 1874, Greensburg hosted a community spelling bee. It was claimed to to be the first public spelling bee in the country.
“What we also know is that one of the keys to the history of almost the entire state is ‘The Hoosier Schoolmaster,’” he continued.
“The Hoosier Schoolmaster” was an 1871 publication by a Vevay schoolmaster (and one of the premier Indiana authors) who moved to Decatur County and establishing a school on the banks of the Flatrock River. The book was very popular. A “hit” by today’s standards. It’s a beloved classic and was made into a silent film, and then a movie starring Micky Rooney.
The book told the story of a spelling bee, and the battle of the winner, a young woman who battled doctors and lawyers to win the grand prize, 150 acres of land in Decatur County.
“This is going to become a big deal next year, and we’ve only just began the planning,” he finished.
To reach Pratt and contribute to the planning or to volunteer for “Our Greatest Celebration,” send an email to jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us..
