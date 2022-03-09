STATEHOUSE - Listed below is a summary of the recent legislative session written by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg). Leising represents Senate District 42, which encompasses all three Daily News coverage areas.
The Indiana General Assembly tackled many important issues this session, and I am reassured that we are working to make Indiana a better place to live and work.
As chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and a member of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services and the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development, I have focused my efforts on legislation related to agriculture, health and education in Indiana.
I am pleased to report that seven of the bills I have authored are now moving to the governor for his consideration.
Senate Enrolled Act 82 would require high schools to share information and notices prepared by the Commission for Higher Education about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid with high school seniors.
Senate Enrolled Act 83 would require the governing body of a public school corporation or charter school to allow open comment at meetings before final action, like a vote, is taken.
Senate Enrolled Act 84 would require the Indiana Department of Health to create a yearly report on all suicide and drug overdose deaths by county within the state from the previous year.
Senate Enrolled Act 85 would establish a drainage task force to study drainage issues over the interim.
Senate Enrolled Act 129 would require the state seed commissioner to charge a fair market fee for testing the purity and germination of large quantities of seeds, which is standard in the seed testing industry, and small quantities of seed would be tested without any charge.
Language I authored that would ensure teachers discuss a student's statewide assessment results with a parent during a parent teacher conference. Senate Bill 130 was not passed through the Senate due to time restraints. However, language from this bill was added to House Enrolled Act 1093 in conference committee.
Senate Bill 177 was passed by the Senate but did not get final action as it was the same language as House Enrolled Act 1148. This language I authored would provide that the state veterinarian serves as the chief administrative officer of the Indiana Center for Animal Policy, which co-locates the Indiana Board of Veterinary Medicine and State Board of Animal Health.
I believe these bills are a step forward for Indiana agriculture, our education systems, the health of individuals and the state as a whole.
If you have any questions or concerns on these or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or 317-232-9493.
