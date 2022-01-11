BATESVILLE – At Monday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Mike Bettice announced his 2022 appointments.

The comprehensive record is listed below.

City Attorney: Doug Wilson.

Police Chief: Stan Holt.

Fire Chief: Todd Schutte.

Ripley County Beverage Board: Rick Lindemann.

Planning Commission, annual appointments: Dave Raver, Tony Gutzwiller, Doug Amberger and Paul Hardebeck.

Technical Advisory Committee to the Plan Commission, annual appointments: Scott Bauer, Eric Laker, Randy Jobst, Stan Holt, Todd Schutte, Tim Macyauski, Mike Wells, Greg Ehrman and Mike Bettice.

Industrial Park Commission: John Irrgang through Dec. 31, 2023.

Board of Finance, annual appointments: Jim Fritsch, Darrick Cox and Tracy Rohlfing.

Board of Public Work and Safety, annual appointments: Mike Bettice, John Irrgang and Brad Dreyer.

Redevelopment Commission, annual appointments: Bill Narwold, Kevin Campbell and Andy Saner.

Department Heads (no changes from 2021):

Stan Holt: Police Chief.

Todd Schutte: Fire Chief and Homeland Security Director.

Scott Bauer: Gas Utility Manager.

Eric Laker: Water Utility Manager.

Randy Jobst: Wastewater Utility Manager.

Tim Macyauski: Director of Operations – Street and Building Departments.

Mike Baumer: City Park Manager.

Jane Tekulve: Memorial Pool Manager.

2022 Council Appointments

Planning Commission, annual appointments: Mike Bettice, Jim Fritsch and Tracy Rohlfing.

Economic Development Commission: Kevin Campbell through Dec. 31, 2023.

Redevelopment Commission, annual appointments: Darrick Cox and Bill Flannery.

Common Council President, annual appointment: John Irrgang.

Josie Clark: josie.clark@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0873.

