BATESVILLE – At Monday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Mike Bettice announced his 2022 appointments.
The comprehensive record is listed below.
City Attorney: Doug Wilson.
Police Chief: Stan Holt.
Fire Chief: Todd Schutte.
Ripley County Beverage Board: Rick Lindemann.
Planning Commission, annual appointments: Dave Raver, Tony Gutzwiller, Doug Amberger and Paul Hardebeck.
Technical Advisory Committee to the Plan Commission, annual appointments: Scott Bauer, Eric Laker, Randy Jobst, Stan Holt, Todd Schutte, Tim Macyauski, Mike Wells, Greg Ehrman and Mike Bettice.
Industrial Park Commission: John Irrgang through Dec. 31, 2023.
Board of Finance, annual appointments: Jim Fritsch, Darrick Cox and Tracy Rohlfing.
Board of Public Work and Safety, annual appointments: Mike Bettice, John Irrgang and Brad Dreyer.
Redevelopment Commission, annual appointments: Bill Narwold, Kevin Campbell and Andy Saner.
Department Heads (no changes from 2021):
Stan Holt: Police Chief.
Todd Schutte: Fire Chief and Homeland Security Director.
Scott Bauer: Gas Utility Manager.
Eric Laker: Water Utility Manager.
Randy Jobst: Wastewater Utility Manager.
Tim Macyauski: Director of Operations – Street and Building Departments.
Mike Baumer: City Park Manager.
Jane Tekulve: Memorial Pool Manager.
2022 Council Appointments
Planning Commission, annual appointments: Mike Bettice, Jim Fritsch and Tracy Rohlfing.
Economic Development Commission: Kevin Campbell through Dec. 31, 2023.
Redevelopment Commission, annual appointments: Darrick Cox and Bill Flannery.
Common Council President, annual appointment: John Irrgang.
