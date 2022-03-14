GREENSBURG - The following information was provided by the Decatur County Extension office and pertains to this year's Decatur County Fair. Questions about this information or the fair in general should be directed to the Extension office at (812) 663-8388.
Fa.m.ILY ARTS EXHIBITS OPEN CLASS
FARM and HOME CENTER – DECATUR COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
ENTRY DATES AND TIMES—ALL JUDGING BEGINS AT NOON:
CRAFTS: EARLY ENTRY is Wednesday, July 6th from 5 to 7 p.m.
ENTRY: Thursday, July 7, 2022— 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
CATEGORIES: Crafts, Crocheting, Knitting, Needlework, Antiques, Quilts, Other Quilted Items, Sewing, Other Crafts
PHOTOGRAPHY:
EARLY ENTRY is Wednesday, July 6th from 5 to 7 p.m.
ENTRY: Thursday, July 7, 2022— 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
SHOWING YOUR TALENTS:
ENTRY is Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Creative Activities and Crafts made by long-care facility residents, individuals with disabilities, and DSI members.
ART ON THE SQUARE:
Entry is Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
FLOWERS and GARDEN:
Friday, July 8, 2022—9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., judging at noon.
Cut Flowers, Arrangements, Plants, and Garden produce.
FOOD PRESERVATION:
Friday, July 8, 2022—9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., judging at noon
Canned/preserved products and jelly/ja.m.. Must include canning directions/procedures you used to can product and a recipe card with detailed canning instructions.
OPEN CLASS GENERAL RULES
Please review each category for special rules pertaining to that category.
1. Entries in the Open Class are limited to all legal, CURRENT RESIDENTS OF DECATUR COUNTY and any CURRENT MEMBER OF A DECATUR COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKER’S CLUB.
2. In each category there will be a Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion award, if merited. These will be chosen from among the First Place winners from each class. The judge’s decision is final. Questions or concerns can be directed to Christopher Fogle, Health and Human Sciences Educator, at 812-663-8388.
3. The Decatur County Fair and all its employees, agents, Decatur County Commissioners, committee members, judges, or agencies cannot be held responsible for accidents, injury or loss of personal property relating to the Decatur County Fair.
4. NO EXHIBIT MAY HAVE BEEN EXHIBITED AT THE DECATUR COUNTY 4-H FAIR BEFORE. All exhibits must have been created and finished within the past 12 MONTHS unless otherwise stated in the rules for that Category (ex: quilts and large afghans. If an exhibit is deemed to have been shown at this fair previously, it will be dismissed and not allowed to be shown or judged. Photos of all entries are taken each year.
5. All photographs entered must have been taken within the past 12 months (Aug. 2021-July 2022, unless otherwise stated) and must not have been entered previously. Must be a Decatur County resident or Homemaker to enter.
6. All exhibits should be entered ready to be shown and/or used as intended. All Food Preservation exhibits must include a recipe card with detailed instructions, neatly
written, with the exhibit. The entrant’s na.m.e must be on the back of the recipe card.
Canned and preserved products must be labeled with contents and date canned, 1-year old maximum. They must follow current USDA canning/ preserving methods, and must be canned in jars sold for the purpose of canning.
7. ENTRANTS— PLEASE HAVE YOUR RECIPES PRINTED OUT AHEAD OF TIME AND BRING TO JUDGING WITH YOU. There are special recipe cards available at the Extension Office that you may pick up to use, if desired. It is not required to use this card. You may also use the page in the back of this booklet.
8. Entries entered late (after 11:30 a.m.) may be exhibited, but will not be eligible for judging or placing. Additional rules are listed with these categories. Canned and preserved items must also have detailed recipe and instructions with them, and they must follow CURRENT USDA canning/preserving methods, and must be canned in jars sold for canning. Entrants—Please copy your recipes ahead of time, write your name on the back and bring in with your exhibit.
ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT TIME OR RULES FOR ENTRIES, PLEASE CALL THE EXTENSION OFFICE AT 812-663-8388 TO SPEAK TO BONITA OR CHRISTOPHER.
CRAFTS
EARLY ENTRY is Wednesday, July 6th, from 5 to 7 p.m.
ENTRY: Thursday, July 7, 2022— 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
CRAFTS
Only ONE entry per class, per person.
Class 1—Door Decor
Class 2—Holiday Decorations (excludes Christmas)
Class 3—Christmas
A.) Ornaments
B.) Other
CROCHETING
Class 1—Afghans
Class 2—Doilies
Class 3—Wearable items (children and adult)
Class 4—Other crocheted items
KNITTING
Class 1—Afghans
Class 2—Other knitted items
NEEDLEWORK
Class 1—Hand-embroidered items
Class 2—Counted Cross Stitch
QUILTS
Quilts must not have been shown previously at the
Decatur County Fair.
Class 1—Appliquéd, cross-stitched, or embroidered, hand-quilted
Class 2—Appliquéd, cross-stitched, or embroidered, machine-quilted
Class 3—Pieced, made by entrant, hand-quilted.
Class 4—Pieced, made by entrant, machine-quilted
Class 5—Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed and quilted by entrant.
Class 6—Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed by entrant, machine-quilted
OTHER QUILTED ITEMS
Class 1—Baby Quilts (45” x 60” or smaller), hand- quilted by entrant.
Class 2—Baby Quilts (45” by 60” or smaller), machine-quilted by entrant or other.
Class 3—Wall Hangings—must have a rod or pocket permanently secured or sewn in for hanging, hand or machine-quilted.
Class 4—Old quilts
A.) Over 25 years old (include card with info about quilt)
B.) Over 50 years old (include card with info about quilt)
C.) First quilt you (the entrant) ever made.
Class 5—Other quilted items
SEWING
Only one entry per class, per person.
Sewing items are judged on TECHNIQUE and NEATNESS.
Class 1—Wearable items (children and adult)
Class 2—Other sewn items
OTHER CRAFTS
Only one entry per class, per person.
Item must have been made during the past 12 months.
Class 1—Garden Gnomes
A.) Holiday gnomes
B.) Other gnomes
Class 2—Ceramics
Class 3—Craft Fanatics—crafts you have made with items purchased at craft stores, dollar stores or discount stores.
Class 4 – Jigsaw Puzzles - bring puzzle in (tape back or glue) NO photos of puzzle
Class 5—Other items
ANTIQUES
RULES:
1. Antique items must be 50 years of age or older.
2. Exhibitors are limited to one entry in each category.
3. The exhibitor of the antique MUST be the OWNER of that antique.
4. Reasonable care to protect and ensure the safety of entered articles will be taken, but Extension Homemakers and Commissioners/Fair Committee will in no way be held responsible for and loss, theft, breakage, or damage that may occur.
5. Items must NOT have been exhibited in previous years.
6. Exhibitor MUST include a 3 x 5 card with a description and history of the item being exhibited.
7. Display should be no larger than 22” x 28”.
Class 1—An old book
A.) Family
B.) Other
Class 2— Vintage Hats
Class 3— Tin-Type Photos
Class 4— Crocks (no taller than 20 inches)
Class 5— A unique antique
Class 6—Collection of antique items
SHOWING YOUR TALENTS
ENTRY is Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
RULES:
1. This category is open to any long-term care facility residents, individuals with disabilities and DSI residents.
2. Entry must have been created by the exhibitor within the past 12 months.
All items created by long-term care residents, individuals with disabilities and nursing home residents.
PHOTOGRAPHY
EARLY ENTRY is Wednesday, July 6th, from 5 to 7 p.m.
ENTRY: Thursday, July 7, 2022— 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
RULES:
1. Photographs must be 8” x 10” OR 5” x 7” in size. Photos do not have to be matted or framed, but photo must be stiff on the back for hanging. If you do not have a frame, we will hang by putting a sticky hanger on back of photo.
(Craft and dollar stores have inexpensive plastic and document fra.m.es that are good to display your photos.)
2. Photographs must have been taken by the exhibitor within the past 12 months.
3. Exhibitor’s name and class entered are to be on the back of the entry.
4. Only ONE entry per person, per CLASS.
Class 1— Sunrise
Class 2— Sunset
Class 3— Babies up to 1 Year of Age—Black and White
Class 4— Babies up to 1 Year of Age—Color
Class 5—People—Black and White
Class 6—People—Color
Class 7—Animals—Black and White
Class 8—Animals—Color
Class 9—Your Favorite—Black and White
Class 10—Your Favorite—Color
Class 11—Other photographs
FLOWERS and GARDEN
Entry: Friday, July 8, 2022—9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Judging at 12:00 noon for Flowers/Plants, Garden and Food Preservation
RULES:
1. Flowers and plants must be grown by the exhibitor showing the flowers.
2. Non-flowering plants must have been in the exhibitor’s possession for at least 3 months; flowering plants must have been in the exhibitor’s possession for at least 6 weeks. NO artificial flowers may be used.
3. Queen Anne’s lace is permitted in Class 5, Roadside Beauty only.
4. Exhibitors are permitted to care for their own plants and flowers. Volunteers will try to water and care for plants and flowers as time permits.
FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS
Class 1—Zinnias
Class 2—Garden flowers in a recycled container
Class 3—Miniature arrangement—fresh in appropriate size container. Container must be 6 inches or less in size.
Class 4—Roadside Beauty (flowers and greenery from the roadside, field or woods)
HORTICULTURAL SPECIMEN
Class 1—Hydrangea
A.) Colored hydrangea
B.) White hydrangea
Class 2—Gladioli
Class 3— Lilies
A.) Day Lily
B.) Other lilies
Class 4—Other flowers
PLANTS
Class 1—Blooming Plants—plant grown predominately for its bloom; MUST be blooming. Plant may be an indoor or outdoor plant.
A.) Outdoor plant, must be blooming
B.) Indoor plant, must be blooming
Class 2—Foliage Plants—plant grown predominately for its foliage.
Class 3—Succulents (cactus, etc.)
Class 4—Other plants
GARDEN
ADDITIONAL RULES:
1. Classes 1—10 should be exhibited on disposable plates.
2. All produce exhibited must be home-grown by exhibitor.
Class 1—Beans, green snap, 12 pods on a plate.
Class 2—Potatoes, 5 on a plate.
Class 3—Onions, 5 on a plate—leave 3” stem & trim root end.
Class 4—Tomatoes, ripe or green, 5 on a plate.
Class 5—Squash, 1 on a plate.
Class 6—Head of Cabbage, leave outer leaves on.
Class 7—Cucumber, 3 on a plate.
Class 8—Peppers, any kind, 3 on a plate.
Class 9— A “believe it-or-not” flower or vegetable from your Garden (extra-large, fancy shape, etc.).
A.) Flower
B.) Vegetable
FOOD PRESERVATION
Entry: Friday, July 8, 2022—9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Judging: Noon
RULES:
1. Exhibit must be in standard quart or pint canning jars in good condition. Jars must be free of nicks and cracks, and have manufacturer’s name on the side of the jar.
2. Jar must be clean.
3. Jars should be filled to appropriate level in jar, as per USDA recommended procedure.
4. Jars should be properly labeled with name and date item was canned.
5. Product must have been canned within the past 12 months.
6. Detailed recipe and instructions with canning method used must be included with entry (name on back of recipe).
7. Canned products must be canned using USDA recommended procedures, and must be canned in canning jars sold for canning.
CANNING
Class 1—Jar of fruit
Class 2—Jar of vegetable
Class 3—Pickles
Class 4—Relish
Class 5—Other (including products such as beets, cauliflower, catsup, salsa, pie filling, soups, meats, etc.).
JELLY
Class 1—Homemade jelly.
Class 2—Homemade jam.
