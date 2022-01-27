The 2022 Jennings Gala “Lights, Camera, Royalty” virtual event will take place on the Our Hospice Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Jennings County High School students and Gala Queen Contestants Macy Addis, Emily Lane and Jenna Morgan are currently raising funds in the community. The individual who raises the most funds will be crowned Gala Queen, live during the event. You can show your support and vote for Macy, Emily or Jenna by voting with your donation at www.crh.org/hospicegala.
Funds raised at the Gala will be used to support patients and families in North Vernon and the Jennings County area as well as bereavement support to anyone who is grieving a loss.
Here is how you can support Our Hospice of Jennings County.
1. Bid on Auction items. Register as a bidder by texting OHSCI to 71760. Bidding opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 for the silent auction and closes at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. There will also be a live auction held during the Gala event.
Some of the items available are:
- Jeptha Creed Barrel Tasting Experience in Shelbyville, Kentucky
- Three night, four-day stay in the Secret Hideaway Cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Indianapolis Zoo Family Membership
- Five night stay at Wyndham’s Ocean Walk Daytona Beach Resort, one-bedroom ocean front condo
2. Donations are also being accepted online at www.crh.org/hospicegala
“This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors,” Laura Leonard, President, said. “We are so grateful for our event sponsor Decatur Mold Tool & Engineering, Inc. The support of these along with all the other sponsors, benefactors and community members who join us every year, help us raise funds for the patients and families in Jennings County.”
Additional sponsors include title sponsor Arvin Sango, Inc.; gala sponsors Bode Electric, ETC Systems, JCB, Sporleder Rentals and Scott A. Terry DDS; and mission sponsors Ebbing Auto Parts, FPBH, Greg and Nita Hicks of State Farm, Jennings County Pallets and Southern Indiana Mold.
A big thank you to the Jennings County Staff and the Jennings County Community Relations Committee members – Vanessa Craig, Roxanne Elsner, Alisa Gasper, Greg Hicks (serving as Emcee), Lisa Moore, Gene Rudicel, Brian Sawyer, and Sandy Vance – for all their hard work and dedication in making this such a successful event.
More information about the 2022 Gala can be found at Facebook/Our Hospice or contact Julie at 812-371-7973 or jdavis3@crh.org.
