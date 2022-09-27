COLUMBUS - The 36th Annual Our Hospice Concert fundraising activities netted over $147,000.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to host this year’s concert due to the weather. Needless to say, we are disappointed as we were looking forward to the performance by Yacht Rock Revue and 40 Years of College; not to mention gathering with 7,000 to 10,000 of our friends at Mill Race Park. Although the concert was canceled, we continue to be overwhelmed by the support we received,” said Laura Leonard, President of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. “It’s been a very difficult few years for healthcare and the ongoing support we receive from our community provide us not only much-needed resources, but encouragement to our staff who have been enduring limitations related to the pandemic for so long."
“Funds raised from the Summer Concert activities will go directly to the care of patients and families cared for by Our Hospice, an end-of-life service that started in 1980; and also those cared for by our Palliative Care team, a new program that provides symptom management in partnership with local physicians to patients undergoing treatment, which we started in 2019 and is only reimbursed at a rate of 17 cents on the dollar. Our friends, supporters and community members definitely responded positively, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Julie Davis, Event and Volunteer Services Manager for Our Hospice.
A total of 4,704 raffle tickets were sold which helped Our Hospice net over $147,000 - exceeding the goal of $122,000.
“We are humbled by the tremendous support our communities demonstrated,” said Davis. “Without the concert, we were concerned we would not meet our fundraising goals. Fortunately, many of the activities including our annual Fish Fry at the American Legion and a drive-thru event to purchase cookies, raffle tickets, and T-shirts were able to take place prior to the rained-out concert. Also, by re-opening the online raffle ticket sales for those that were unable to purchase at the concert, the generosity of the American Legion holding a second drive-thru/dine in tenderloin meal event, and all the additional donations helped us not only reach but exceed our goal!”
The American Legion presented Our Hospice with a check for $8,100 from their combined drive-thru/dine-in events.
The drive-thru cookie, raffle and T-shirt sale held at NexusPark raised $4,754 and sold 340 dozen cookies baked by staff and volunteers.
Congratulations to the 2022 raffle winners!
$10,000 Grand Prize – Mary Beth Kelley – Columbus
$500 1st Place – Nancy Kirshman -Columbus
$250 2nd Place – Kiara Denholm-Dallas, Texas
$150 3rd Place – Gary Grieger-Columbus
$100 4th Place – Gabriel Dorothy Woon-Columbus
“I personally want to say thank you for the outpouring of support for my final concert as President of Our Hospice. Although I am disappointed we were rained out, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this organization for the past 10 years," Leonard said. "I’m proud of the professional care and compassion shown to our patients and families daily. My sincere thanks to Columbus and our surrounding communities we serve for their many years of support of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana and Palliative Care-Symptom Management Specialists. We couldn’t do what we do without your ongoing support. We look forward to celebrating with the community next year; where I will be a guest next summer.”
